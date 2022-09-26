ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian on track to hit Florida as major storm this week

 4 days ago

Hurricane Ian was expected to continue strengthening into a major hurricane and pass over the western tip of Cuba on a track for the Gulf of Mexico, with Florida in its path. Mandatory evacuations were ordered Monday in low-lying areas surrounding Tampa Bay, and officials asked others in the area to voluntarily evacuate, knowing it could take some time to move hundreds of thousands of people out of Ian's path.

The Category 2 storm was forecast to become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph before striking Florida as early as Wednesday.

Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane in a century. Even if Ian doesn't directly hit the area, it could still feel the effects of the storm, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

"You're still looking at really significant amount of rain, you're looking at a lot of wind, you're looking at a lot of storm surge, and so, yes, follow that track, but don't think because that eye may or may not be in your area that you're not going to see impacts," DeSantis said during a Monday afternoon press conference. "You're going to see significant impacts."

The governor said the state has suspended tolls around the Tampa Bay area and mobilized 5,000 National Guard troops, with another 2,000 on standby in neighboring states.

"Please treat this storm seriously. It's the real deal. This is not a drill," Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a Monday news conference on storm preparations in Tampa, where some mandatory evacuations were ordered.

As many as 300,000 people may be evacuated from low-lying areas in the county alone, County Administrator Bonnie Wise said at a news conference. Schools and other locations were opened as shelters.

In Pinellas County, which includes St. Petersburg, officials issued evacuation orders that start taking effect Monday evening. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said in a briefing earlier no one will be forced to leave.

"What it means is, we're not going to come help you. If you don't do it, you're on your own," Gualtieri said.

The evacuation zone is all along Tampa Bay and the rivers that feed it, encompassing MacDill Air Force Base and well-known neighborhoods such as parts of Hyde Park, Davis Islands and Ybor City.

At 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Ian was moving north-northwest at 13 mph and was located about 155 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center . Its maximum sustained winds increased to 100 mph. Earlier Monday afternoon, DeSantis said the storm was about 375 miles south of Key West.

A surge of up to 10 feet of ocean water and 10 inches of rain, with as much as 15 inches in isolated areas, was predicted for the Tampa Bay area. That's enough water to inundate low-lying coastal communities.

A hurricane warning was in effect from Englewood, Florida, to the Anclote River, an area that includes Tampa.

Florida residents were getting ready, lining up for hours in Tampa to collect sandbags and clearing store shelves of bottled water.

Nervous anticipation led to long lines for gas, packed grocery stores and empty shelves, CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports from Clearwater, Florida.

"I tried to get water, but it's no more, not too much at this moment," a south Florida woman told CBS Miami .

Ian's impending arrival also prompted NASA to haul its Artemis 1 rocket off its launch pad and back to the protection of the agency's Vehicle Assembly Building, likely ending any chance of launching the unpiloted moonshot before November.

"A lot of people on the Florida Peninsula and into the Florida Panhandle are at risk and need to be ready to take action quickly," said Rick Knabb, a hurricane specialist with The Weather Channel, "and the slow motion that we expect from Ian means we could have wind, storm surge and rain-induced flooding."

A hurricane watch was issued for Florida's central western coast, including the Tampa Bay area, where Hillsborough County suspended classes through Thursday. With tropical storm force winds extending 115 miles from its center, watches were issued Monday from the Florida Keys to Lake Okeechobee.

DeSantis has declared a state of emergency throughout Florida and urged residents to prepare for the storm to lash large swaths of the state with heavy rains, high winds and rising seas.

"We're going to keep monitoring the track of this storm. But it really is important to stress the degree of uncertainty that still exists," DeSantis said at a news conference Sunday, cautioning that "even if you're not necessarily right in the eye of the path of the storm, there's going to be pretty broad impacts throughout the state."

Hurricane Ian is seen in a satellite image at 3 p.m. ET on Sept. 26, 2022. NOAA

Flash and urban flooding is possible in the Florida Keys and Florida Peninsula through midweek, and then heavy rainfall was possible for north Florida, the Florida Panhandle and the southeast United States later this week.

The hurricane center has advised Floridians to have hurricane plans in place and monitor updates of the storm's evolving path.

President Biden also declared an emergency, authorizing the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to coordinate disaster relief and provide assistance to protect lives and property. The president postponed a scheduled Tuesday trip to Florida because of the storm.

In Cuba, authorities evacuated 50,000 people in Pinar del Rio province, sent in medical and emergency personnel and took steps to protect food and other crops in warehouses, according to state media.

"Cuba is expecting extreme hurricane force winds, also life-threatening storm surge and heavy rainfall," National Hurricane Center senior specialist Daniel Brown told The Associated Press.

The hurricane center predicted areas of Cuba's western coast could see as much as 14 feet of storm surge Monday night or early Tuesday.

The center of the hurricane was passing to the west of the Cayman Islands, where Premier Wayne Panton said the government and its opposition were working together to keep the people as safe as possible. No major damage was reported there Monday, and residents were going back into the streets as the rain stopped and winds died down.

CBS Denver

Colorado weather: Learn about Tropical Storm Ian's effect on our state

Tropical storm Ian is over 1,300 miles away from Colorado's Front Range but it is so powerful we will see an effect here in our home state.On the weather map we have a high pressure ridge and a cold front over the western half of the nation. Ian is expected to push into the Carolina's Friday and Atlanta over the weekend. This will create a block of the ridge and front out west.The cold front will push into Colorado on Friday dropping high temps from the mid 80s into the low 70s heading into the weekend. Moisture flowing up from Mexico on the western side of the Oklahoma high pressure area will enhance showers and thunderstorms over the area on Friday.Heading into the weekend the cooler air and moisture are jammed up by Ian giving our area an unsettled pattern thru next week.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters

Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Cold front brings in an extended cool wave

Happy Friday! A late September cold front is sweeping across Colorado. This front is connected to a stagnate low pressure system spinning between the Pacific Northwest and the Northern Rockies. This system will be lingering over the Rocky mountain region for and extended period that takes us through the weekend on into next week.Part of the reason the storm isn't moving thru faster is the back up due to Hurricane Ian. Ian will keep the usual west to east flow over the nation down to a crawl. Keeping a high pressure ridge over the nations mid-section and our current cool and wet pattern stuck over our state thru the middle of next week.Friday has a good chance for late day showers and thunderstorms. Saturday may start out with morning clouds over the Front Range and northeast. By afternoon, showers and storms will get going again.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado man charged with espionage faces judge in federal courtroom

A Colorado man stands accused of three counts of espionage after allegedly trying to sell information to an FBI agent posing as a Russian operative. In a federal courtroom on Thursday in Denver, 30-year-old Jareh Dalke faced a judge to hear those charges against him. Dalke worked for a short time in mid-2022 for the National Security Agency in Washington D.C. During that time, the NSA believes he copied documents he later tried to sell by reaching out via email to what he believed was an agent with Russian connections. Arrest documents indicate he messaged that he had, "Exfiltrated some...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Applications pour in for Colorado outdoor equity grant

There's a new effort to make our state's great outdoors more accessible to everyone.Applications are pouring in ahead of Friday's deadline for new outdoor equity grants provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.The grants are made possible thanks to new legislation aiming to help families from communities who've been historically excluded from recreational opportunities. "Do we know firsthand that many of our fellow newcomers have never had the opportunity to partake in this beauty? Thank you to the legislators for providing the means to change this," Amanda Blaurock, spokeswoman for Village Exchange Center, said previously.The Village Exchange Center, which serves the immigrant and refugee community in Colorado, is among the organizations that will be helped by the grants.The funds are coming from a redistribution of dollars raised through the Colorado lottery.For more information on the equity grant, click here.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

State Patrol to commercial vehicles: Carrying chains is law

Colorado State Patrol issued a reminder on Tuesday that the state's chain-up law simply boils down to this:"Between September 1st and May 31 on I-70, west of Denver, you are required to carry chains if you are a commercial motor vehicle," Trooper Josh Lewis with the Colorado State Patrol explained Tuesday.The idea being a snowstorm could hit anytime between those dates in Colorado, and commercial truckers need to be prepared for anything. The issue is, this is a state law which means many truckers are unaware, traveling across the country. "We're from Florida, so no, no chain laws," truck driver Willime Piere said. Drivers like Piere were given a warning this time, letting them know they needed to buy chains and most importantly know how to use them should they run into issues. "There could be any number of reasons that someone would think they don't need chains, sometimes it is hubris and bravado thinking they can master it," Lewis said. "Sometimes they don't want to take the time, sometimes they don't know how to do it.Ultimately, there is no good excuse, no good reason and that is what we are trying to prevent, catastrophes before they do happen."
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

New Mexico stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct economic relief payments worth at least $400 just eight days away

Low-income New Mexico residents have eight days to claim direct relief payments worth at least $400 as part of the state’s economic relief plan. This new payment follows three others that were sent out to eligible recipients in the state over the summer in the form of tax rebates or economic relief payments. The application opened on Monday on the state's YES New Mexico website and will be available until Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.
