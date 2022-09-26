Read full article on original website
Former Goldman Executive Predicts Economic Collapse, Says He’s Loading Up on Crypto
Macro guru and Real Vision CEO Raoul Pays says that he’s loading up on crypto assets as he expects economic data to dramatically deteriorate over the next several months. In a new discussion on Twitter Spaces, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that risk-on assets like stocks and cryptocurrencies shouldn’t drop much further as economic turmoil has already been mostly priced in.
Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Makes Massive Eight-Figure Bitcoin Price Prediction for Year 2031
A former hedge fund manager says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth well into the millions of dollars by the year 2031. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Robert Breedlove, CEO and founder of crypto investment firm Parallax Digital, says that the leading digital asset could reach a price tag of $12.5 million nine years into the future.
Analyst Who Called May 2021 Bitcoin Crash Predicts Major Shift for the World’s Largest Crypto Asset
A popular crypto analyst who called the May 2021 Bitcoin (BTC) collapse thinks several metrics are now looking bullish for BTC. Pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave tells his 126,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s dominance level indicates it is due for a price pump. BTC is trading at $19,004 at...
Analyst Says One Crypto Asset Could Surge in October, With Entire Altcoin Market Loaded Like a Spring
A leading crypto analyst says traders are staring down the barrel of a loaded altcoin market, ready to blow. Crypto trader Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers that the altcoin markets, crypto markets excluding Bitcoin (BTC), are preparing to explode. “The altcoin market cap chart is coiled for something...
Abra CEO Predicts Crypto Rally After End of Strong Dollar, Says Digital Asset Banks To Take Over TradFi
The CEO of crypto wealth management platform Abra thinks the largest bank in the world in 20 years will be a “crypto bank.”. Bill Barhydt says in a new conversation with Anthony Scaramucci at Salt New York that the future biggest banks will either be the incumbent institutions who adapt to cryptos, or they will be replacement upstarts.
Crypto Trader Says One Altcoin That’s Exploded 120% This Month Is About To Nuke – Here’s His Target
A widely followed digital asset trader and analyst is predicting a massive fall in price for a heavily traded cryptocurrency. Pseudonymous crypto analyst and trader Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,500 Twitter followers that the original utility token of the collapsed Luna ecosystem, Luna Classic (LUNC), is “going to nuke.”
Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Says Epic Move Incoming – Here Are His Targets
A popular analyst and trader who accurately predicted Bitcoin (BTC) would collapse by up to 50% when it was trading at over $40,000 in March is now warning of new crypto market lows. Pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo tells his 535,000 Twitter followers that once the brief crypto bounce has ended,...
Here Are Some Top Crypto Projects To Track for the Next Bull Market, According to Bankless
The crypto finance platform Bankless is detailing several digital assets and sectors that traders may want to keep an eye on for the next bull market. In a new update to subscribers, Bankless says even though the digital assets industry feels “rudderless” right now, the future is bright.
Bitcoin Will Benefit if SEC Moves To Regulate Crypto Assets, Says US Senator Cynthia Lummis – Here’s Why
A pro-crypto US Senator says that Bitcoin (BTC) would greatly benefit if the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) further regulates crypto assets. In a new interview with Coin Stories host Natalie Brunell, Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming says that the crypto industry could use some regulations to shed fraudulent altcoins.
Top Crypto Analyst Sees Silver Lining for Bitcoin, Says October Historically Bullish for BTC
A popular crypto strategist says that based on historical price action, Bitcoin (BTC) could be setting up for a bullish October. The pseudonymous analyst known as Kaleo tells his 535,900 Twitter followers that a much-needed relief rally may be in sight for BTC. “Tracking price action over the past decade,...
Crypto Analyst Doubles Down on Big XRP Rally Despite Red Markets – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto analyst says he’s maintaining conviction on his bullish stance for XRP until the altcoin reaches his price target. In the latest issue of the Technical Roundup newsletter, DonAlt says that XRP broke a critical resistance at $0.40 and now has very little between where it is now, and the $0.60 range.
Trading Giant Robinhood Enables Transfers for Recently Listed Ethereum (ETH) Challenger
Customers of the trading giant Robinhood can now execute external transfers of the Ethereum (ETH) competitor Avalanche (AVAX). Robinhood first launched crypto transfers in and out of its platform in July, adding trading support for AVAX and XRP rival Stellar (XLM) last month and unlocking transfers for Avalanche on Thursday.
Crypto Analyst Warns Altcoins Could Crash by Up to 60% More – Here’s the Timeline
Popular crypto analyst Jason Pizzino predicts further losses for the altcoins market even after its valuation already plunged from a peak of over $900 billion in late 2021 to around $200 billion currently. In a new video, Pizzino tells his 276,000 YouTube subscribers that the current $221 billion market cap...
Analytics Firm Santiment Says Crypto Whales Getting ‘Very Active’ on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin is seeing whale activity surge, according to the crypto analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes that the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) earlier this week witnessed its most active day in terms of whale transactions since mid-June. The analytics firm says upticks in whale activity are “often...
CFTC Chair Calls Bitcoin and Ethereum ‘Digital Commodity Tokens’, Says Regulator Seeking More Power From Congress
Rostin Behnam, chairman of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), says he is seeking authority from US Congress to regulate Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other digital tokens as commodities. In a new CNBC interview, Behnam reiterates a position held by other US regulatory agencies that Bitcoin is a commodity,...
FTX US President Brett Harrison Steps Down, Says Crypto Industry at Major Crossroads
Brett Harrison of FTX US has announced that he will be stepping down from his position as president at the crypto exchange. Breaking the news on Twitter, Harrison tells his 56,000 followers that he will be taking on a role as an advisor to FTX. Harrison says that as he...
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and XRP, Says Ethereum’s Preparing a Move Up – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto trader is giving a bearish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP as he expects Ethereum (ETH) to surge once the leading smart contract platform bottoms out. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,600 Twitter followers that the price of BTC will likely continue...
Crypto Analyst Details Bitcoin Playbook Through October, Says US Dollar Index Is Bullish for Crypto
A widely followed crypto analyst is sharing what he expects to be Bitcoin’s (BTC) trajectory over the next month. Crypto trade Justin Bennett tells his 109,600 Twitter followers what to expect from the king crypto should BTC continue trading above $18,700. “As long as $18,700 holds, this is my...
IRS Wins Court Battle To Access Crypto Bank sFOX’s Customer Records for Tax Investigation
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is gaining access to crypto bank sFOX’s customer records as a means of investigating potential tax evasion. According to a new press release, the IRS has obtained a court order authorizing it to dive into sFOX’s records to find US customers that allegedly traded virtual assets and failed to file taxes.
California Financial Regulator Accuses 11 Entities of Crypto Asset-Fueled Pyramid and Ponzi Schemes
California’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) says it issued desist and refrain orders for 11 entities that it accuses of engaging in fraudulent investment schemes involving crypto assets. In a new statement, the DFPI says that the entities are operating Ponzi and pyramid schemes, and violate securities...
