ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens Monday Quarterback: Wait and See with Injuries, Young Guns Emerge

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4ox9_0iAxbOVP00

The Ravens suffered three more injuries in the 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 3.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens suffered three more injuries in the 37-26 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 3.

Offensive tackle guard Pat Mekari has a sprained ankle and should be able to return to the lineup.

Outside linebacker Justin Houston has a groin issue and will be day-to-day.

Nose tackle Michael Pierce hurt his left arm and is awaiting the results of the MRI. The hope is that it's not a torn biceps that could end his season.

Rookie Travis Jones is behind Pierce on the depth chart and played well against the Patriots.

Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul reported Monday and signed his one-year deal.

Faalele Finds Consistency

After a bit of a slow start when he took over for Mekari and allowed a sack, rookie Daniel Faalele found his footing at left tackle and played well down the stretch.

Faalele was primarily a right tackle in college, which made his performance even more impressive.

"Early on we needed to help the left tackle, and we did a couple of times but then we didn't need to," Harbaugh said. "Then he kind got his footing there, and then the run game started perking up. I thought the offensive line played just a tremendous football game. They played really well last week, too, so they're whipping into shape there. Pat Mekari is going to be fine. It's a sprain. He'll be okay. Won't be long-term. But yeah, that was a good point."

The Ravens are still waiting for Ronnie Stanley to make his season debut after battling an ankle injury over much of the past two seasons.

Jackson's Command

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson completed 18-of-29 passes for 218 yards, four touchdowns and an interception (110.3 rating), while also adding 107 rushing yards and one score on 11 carries (9.7 avg.).

It’s his second-straight game with three or more passing touchdowns and 100 rushing yards. Jackson became the first quarterback in Ravens franchise history to record three or

Perhaps lost in that success was how well Jackson commanded the huddle.

"I think it's a great question, and I'm trying to answer that question for four years now," Harbaugh said. "I answer it here every time we have a press conference. I basically say the same thing because it's true every week. Yes, if there's people out there that doubt that at this point in time, I don't know what to say to them. I don't think we can help them at this point."

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets critical injury update that’s a huge sigh of relief

Many feared the worst after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a nasty blow to the head in the second quarter of a close game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa immediately showed signs of being concussed, and he had to be carted off the field as a result. Thankfully, the 24-year old QB is in good condition, mere hours after a violent collision required him to be sent straight to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further evaluation.
NFL
The Spun

Terrell Owens Thinks NFL Team Made Mistake At Quarterback

Terrell Owens has never been afraid to speak his mind on something and that held true again on Wednesday. The former NFL wide receiver joined Josina Anderson and Fred Smoot on a podcast titled "The Crew" and said that the Washington Commanders should've traded for Jimmy Garoppolo over Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

John Harbaugh Is Hinting At Major Return For Ravens

For the first time in a long time, the Baltimore Ravens could see the return of bookend left tackle Ronnie Stanley. "John Harbaugh said 'it could be this week' for LT Ronnie Stanley, who has yet to play this season. Stanley did increase his workload today." Stanley has only played...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Lamar Jackson Very Clear

Week 4 of the 2022 season features an exciting matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Speaking to the media Wednesday, Bills outside linebacker Von Miller talked about Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract situation. Miller believes Jackson should eventually become the highest-paid player in the NFL. "Lamar is as...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills at Ravens: Wednesday injury reports

OL Ryan Bates (concussion) CB Christian Benford (hand) OL Dion Dawkins (illness) DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) TE Dawson Knox (back/hip) CB Cam Lewis (forearm/knee) Notes: Oliver, Settle were both injured in Week 1. … Davis was a late scratch in Week 2 but played last week. … Poyer did not play in Week 3.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Guns#American Football#The New England Patriots#Owings Mills
The Spun

Ravens Announce Major Addition Before Big Game vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens are set to have one of their recently signed players suit up on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Jason Pierre-Paul, who signed with the Ravens earlier this week, is officially practicing with his new teammates. The team released a video to their Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon to show how he's doing.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Notebook: Michael Pierce Has Big Decision to Make

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce tore his bicep last week against the New England Patriots. Coach John Harbaugh said. Pierce is deciding between season-ending surgery or playing with the injury. If Pierce opts for the surgery, rookie Travis Jones will take his spot in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Lamar Jackson looks ready to cash in big by betting on himself

Normally, someone as accomplished as Lamar Jackson, wouldn’t be in this position. And yet, here we are. Maybe it’s because you can’t truly compare Jackson to anyone. Jackson, who’s playing in the final year of a rookie contract, is betting on himself. So far, it seems like that decision will pay huge dividends. The 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player is gunning for his second MVP award.
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
213K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy