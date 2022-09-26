Marvel Studios Head: It Was ‘Too Soon’ to Recast T’Challa for ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World, suggested in a new profile in Empire magazine that perhaps the minds behind the sequel series were so preoccupied with whether they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should. Calling the franchise “inherently unfranchisable,” Trevorrow commented, “there probably should have only been one Jurassic Park.” But, he added, “if we’re gonna do it, how can I allow them to tell stories in a world in which dinosaurs exist, as opposed to, here’s another reason why we’re going to an island?” The 46-year-old director explained that, with this year’s Jurassic World Dominion, he tried to “change the DNA of the franchise” by making it more of “a story about characters in a world in which they coexist with dinosaurs.” (Jurassic buffs will recall that Dominion largely spurned its dinos in favor of a more locust-centric plot, to the dismay of critics everywhere.) In between bouts of praising the original Spielberg film, Trevorrow may want to rewatch it, as it seems he’s in need of a reminder of what happens when one messes around with DNA.Read more at The Daily Beast.

