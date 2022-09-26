ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Loving' Janitor Found Dead in Department Store Bathroom 4 Days After She Went Missing

Bessie Durham was found inside a bathroom at Belk Department Store on Monday, four days after she was seen on surveillance footage in the store The search for a missing South Carolina mother Bessie Durham had a tragic end this week after she was found inside a department store bathroom four days after she died. The 63-year-old was found dead inside a bathroom at a Belk Department Store in Columbiana Center on Monday, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a statement to PEOPLE. Durham was last seen on surveillance footage entering...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Indian man’s nose and ears cut off as revenge for getting his daughter remarried

A 55-year-old man's nose and ears were reportedly cut off in a revenge attack for getting his daughter remarried in western India's Rajasthan state.Sukhram Vishnoi, from the state’s Barmer district, was returning home on Tuesday night when a group of more than six people forcefully entered his home and attacked him, state police said.Officials suspect the perpetrators of the attack were Mr Vishnoi’s daughter’s former in-laws who were livid with her decision to remarry following a separation from her ex-husband.Mr Vishnoi also suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a hospital in Jodhpur city in a critical condition....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father seen laughing in police interview hours after he shot daughter’s ex-boyfriend

A father who shot dead his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was seen laughing in footage captured from a police interview a few hours later.Mitchell Duckro, 52, shot James Rayl three times through the door of the home in Sidney, Ohio, after he turned up unannounced and tried to gain entry around 11am on 31 July.Dorbell camera footage obtained by DailyMail.com shows Mr Rayl, 22, recoil backwards after being shot, stumble and fall to the ground just off camera. In a police interview later that day, Mr Duckro told deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office that tensions had been building between...
SIDNEY, OH
The Independent

Father and daughter arrested for posting horror video burning raccoon alive on Snapchat

A Florida father and daughter have been arrested after posting a video of a racoon being burned alive on Snapchat. Alicia Kincheloe, 30, and her father Roddy Kincheloe, 63, face aggravated animal cruelty felony charges, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Friday. According to authorities, the agency’s Agricultural Unit was notified on 11 August of a viral Snapchat video that showed a racoon being burned alive inside a dumpster. In the video, a woman believed to be Ms Kincheloe can be heard saying, “We just toasted his [expletive], who’s hungry?”Another footage then showed...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Body of 22 year old woman found in two suitcases after neighbours complained of smell

The body of a 22-year-old-woman was found inside two suitcases at a Brooklyn apartment. The remains were found at around 1.30pm on Wednesday by building security at a Cypress Hills apartment complex after neighbours reported a foul smell, ABC News reported. The body was discovered stuffed inside two separate suitcases.Law enforcement believes that the body belongs to the person who lived in the sixth-floor apartment. The woman had not been seen for a month. A 23-year-old man believed to be the woman’s boyfriend initially did not allow building security inside the apartment and left the scene with a duffel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Briana B.

Mother Kicked 23-Year-Old Son Out For Stealing--He's Begging to Come Home

*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a family member. Some people feel that no matter what they do, they'll always have people in their corner, especially their parents. However, that isn't always the case. Sometimes even your own parents can get fed up with your actions.
The Independent

OLD Just four people on floors above where Flight 175 hit Twin Towers survived: Two are ‘brothers for life’

Of all the 9/11 survivor stories, one of the most unbelievable belongs to two men: Brian Clark, a Canadian businessman whose office was struck by one of the planes, and Stanley Praimnath, the man whose life he saved.On 11 September, 2001, Mr Clark was at work on the 84th floor of the World Trade Center’s South Tower. At 9:03am, Flight 175 struck floors 77 to 85 of the building, with Mr Clark’s office at the top of the impact zone.“Our room just got rocked, just destroyed in a second,” Mr Clark told the Associated Press ten years later. “And...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

'My son died attempting same viral challenge as Archie Battersbee’: Heartbroken mum’s warning after her 14-year-old boy was found dead in his bedroom after taking part in dangerous ‘Blackout Challenge’ as his friends watched

A grieving mother has revealed how her son died in front of his friends while attempting a deadly TikTok choking challenge. Leon Brown, of Cumbernauld, Scotland, was just 14-years-old when he was found unresponsive in his bedroom after reportedly attempting the same dangerous TikTok trend as Archie Battersbee. His heartbroken...
PUBLIC SAFETY

