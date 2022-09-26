ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Hopkinton Today: Friday, Sept. 30

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Domestic violence. Human trafficking. Gender inequality. Racism. These issues and others are the focus of...
HOPKINTON, MA
Faucher, Soul Boston to rock out at HCA to celebrate arts

A full-on rock show by Soul Function Boston complete with lights, horns and dancing will raise the roof at the Hopkinton Center for the Arts on Friday, Oct. 7, as the new rehearsal room named after the band is dedicated and the two donors who made it possible, Patrick and Amanda Buttlar Faucher, are honored as Patrons of the Arts.
HOPKINTON, MA
Joint meeting outlines school budget process, challenges

During a joint meeting with the School Committee and Appropriation Committee on Thursday, the Select Board adopted a budget message with an option for a 5.1 percent capping increase. That adoption occurred following a presentation by Town Manager Norman Khumalo and Chief Financial Officer Tim O’Leary that addressed some of...
HOPKINTON, MA
Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, Sept. 28

Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. Town Clerk Connor Degan said he has been “swarmed” with requests for information — sometimes...
HOPKINTON, MA
Hopkinton, MA
Arrests/Police Log, Sept. 27 edition

12:28 a.m. On Hayden Rowe Street, Sergeant Arthur Schofield and Officers Brennan Grimley and Nicholas Saletnik performed field sobriety tests and subsequently arrested Matthew F. Norton, 41, of 2519 Main Street, Barnstable, and charged him with marked lanes violation, failure to stop/yield, license not in possession, OUI liquor, and unregistered motor vehicle.
HOPKINTON, MA
Conservation Commission supports drawdown of Lake Maspenock to manage weeds

The Conservation Commission at a brief meeting Tuesday night returned to the issue of invasive weed management at Lake Maspenock, agreeing to a winter drawdown of the lake as a “toolbox item” previously proposed by the Department of Public Works. DPW Director John Westerling explained that the Lake...
HOPKINTON, MA

