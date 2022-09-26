ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘General Hospital’: 4 Possible Hook Killer Suspects

By Carol Cassada
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

The hook killer is terrorizing the people of Port Charles on General Hospital . In less than a month, the mystery assailant has attacked Ava Jerome (Maura West), Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), and Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennesy) . The killer isn’t done as it continues to instill fear into everyone. As the storyline continues, here’s a look at four possible suspects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2271_0iAxZOvn00
General Hospital star Avery Kristen Pohl I Leon Bennett/WireImage

‘General Hospital’ fans first suspected Esme Prince was the hook killer

The hook killer made their presence known on the Aug 26 episode of General Hospital. The person snuck up and stabbed Ava during the Quartermaine picnic . Immediately fans believed Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) attacked Ava.

Esme is Ava’s enemy, whose joy is making Miss Jerome’s life hell. After Ava learned of Esme and Nikolas Cassadine’s (Marcus Coloma) affair, the two women grappled on the Wyndemere balcony , which caused Esme to fall. Esme has since “disappeared,” but viewers know they haven’t seen the last of her.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Esme’s Fatal Fall, Does This Mean She’s Dead?

Esme is the prime suspect in attacking Ava. However, fans are confused about why she’d kill Brando and attack Diane. Does she have a motive for wanting them dead? Or are they collateral damage in her path of destruction?

Dex Heller’s dog tags raise suspicions

When Brando briefly regained consciousness , he gave the police a clue about the hook killer. Brando recalled hearing the jingle of jewelry during his fight with his attacker. After Brando’s statement, the next scene cuts to Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) wearing dog tags.

While Dex’s dog tags could be a red herring, he can’t be ruled out as a suspect. He’s already shady, given his partnership with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to bring down Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Not much is known about Dex’s past, so it’s possible he’s not the squeaky clean man he pretends.

The killer appears to be targeting people close to Sonny, so Michael and Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) should be careful around Dex.

‘General Hospital’ fans suspect Rory Cabrera is hiding something

Since his debut on General Hospital, Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) has been portrayed as an upstanding citizen. The handsome officer quickly captured the attention of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) with his nice guy attitude. Yet, fans are suspicious of the cop.

Little is known of Rory’s history, and chances are he has a dark past. Could his past include him being a murderer?

Rory became a suspect because of his obsession with Trina. With outside forces threatening to tear them apart, Rory wants to eliminate them. Of course, Ava and Diane have close ties to Trina. As for Brando, it was a case of being at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Ryan Chamberlain is back to terrorizing Port Charles as the hook killer

When it comes to famous General Hospital villains, Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) is on the list. Ryan’s past crimes include murders, so him being the hook killer is possible. As for his motive, that’s tricky to figure out.

Ryan’s goal was to win back Ava, and he used his daughter Esme to help with his plan. Esme seduced Nikolas to break up his marriage. However, Ryan’s plot backfired with his daughter now “missing.” Learning that Ava is responsible for Esme’s disappearance, Ryan could’ve gotten revenge on his former fiancée.

As for Brando, initially, the killer was after Joss until Brando came to the rescue. Joss was one of Esme’s rivals, and Ryan could be going after the people who hurt his daughter.

RELATED: ‘General Hospital’: Esme Has a Crazy Vibe, According to Fans

Comments / 18

Tracy Johnson
3d ago

I think it's Esme or Sonny's right hand man because if you noticed the person isn't very tall and isn't very big kinda slender actually

Reply(2)
9
Starlight
3d ago

Perhaps it's the reporter who got horribly beaten and threatened by Sonny because of Sasha. Remember Brando also threatened him too??? ⚖️

Reply(1)
11
Yvette Flores
4d ago

it's randy..Sunnys new right hand man.. his army tags jingled and Brando said there was a sound of jewelery jingling

Reply
6
