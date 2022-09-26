Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian Update 9.30 – Traditional Students
We realize that the impact of Hurricane Ian has affected a large percentage of the Warner community more than was originally anticipated. We are praying for our students and employees, and we are committed to being as flexible as possible during this challenging time. The University is still without power...
Hurricane Ian FAQs For Students
Students are not being allowed to return to campus at this time. Can students go to their dorms to check on personal items?. No students will be allowed into their residence hall rooms until after the ‘all-clear’ is given. What about athletic practice and sporting events?. All athletic...
