positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County Shares Friday Update for Hurricane Ian, Good Samaritan Village in Mandatory Evacuation
Osceola County declared a mandatory evacuation for Good Samaritan Village Friday afternoon after it was clear that residents refusing to leave the community were putting themselves and their potential rescuers at risk. “After consulting with our experts in law enforcement, water management and fire rescue, it was clear that we...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County Hurricane Ian Aftermath Update
Officials around Osceola County expect the aftermath from Hurricane Ian to persist for several days, at a minimum. Ian dumped 14 inches of rain, and the flow of water along Shingle, Boggy and Reedy creeks flows south from Orange County on its way through the chain of lakes to the Everglades.
Bay News 9
FEMA extends Hurricane Ian assistance to Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties
FLORIDA — Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These...
Here’s when Central Florida counties will collect trash and debris after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando will begin picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30,...
aroundosceola.com
Category 1 Ian entering southern Osceola County; flash flood warning for parts of Kissimmee
The core of Hurricane Ian, which has been downgraded to a Category 1 storm with 90 mph winds, is about to enter the southern part of Osceola County west of Yeehaw Junction, moving north-northeast at 8 mph, as of midnight. Regardless, heavy rains are covering most of the county, on...
WESH
Seminole County leaders say Hurricane Ian brought 'unprecedented, historic' flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County officials gave an update Thursday on Hurricane Ian's impact to the county. They spoke at 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning and said multiple areas of the county have experience flooding and power outages. "We have unprecedented, historic flooding here in Seminole County," Alan Harris...
floridapolitics.com
Orange County emerging from Ian’s massive flooding as officials urge caution
'We’re asking you to simply stay put at this time — stay home, stay off the roadways if you can.'. A 500-year flooding event is no joke — ask the folks in Eastern North Carolina, who a few years ago endured two such events within five years, both caused by tropical cyclones. A spin of the wheel of disaster put Hurricane Ian and its torrent of rain over Central Florida, where residents and officials are trying to get their heads and hands around what Gov. Ron DeSantis called their 500-year-flood catastrophe.
click orlando
Seminole County opens emergency shelters, issues evacuation orders for expected flooding
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Emergency shelters opened in Seminole County on Wednesday after evacuation orders were issued for flood-prone areas, mobile homes and people with special needs who need a safe place to stay. Areas most at risk in Seminole County include Lake Harney in Geneva, along the St....
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian
Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These counties join Charlotte,...
click orlando
Orange County Fire Rescue and National Guard help evacuate flooded extended stay hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The National Guard and the Orange County Fire Rescue helped evacuate residents at a flooded extended stay hotel off of Lee Road on Thursday. Hurricane Ian, the fifth strongest to every strike the United States, dumped heavy rain across Central Florida where flooded streets were widespread.
aroundosceola.com
11 a.m. update: storm path shifts east closer to Osceola, expect flooding rains, and to shelter in place through Thursday
Osceola County officials said to expect high-end tropical storm-force winds and possible hurricane wind conditions starting Wednesday morning, and continuing through early Friday due to slow-moving Hurricane Ian. As well, 6-8 inches of rain are forecast in that period, which should have the attention of those living in low-lying areas.
Winter Park issues curfew until 5 p.m. due to extensive flooding
The City of Winter Park has placed a curfew on residents until 5 p.m. today. The curfew is in response to widespread flooding in the city and tree debris making roadways unsafe. The city asks that residents remain indoors due to unsafe conditions including possible downed power lines that can cause injury or death if they are still live. They also ask that residents don't pile debris on the curb at this time as it may hinder clean-up efforts or become floating debris in the event of further flooding. It is never safe to walk through floodwaters.
Hurricane Ian floods homes, businesses and streets in Osceola County
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The city of Kissimmee and Osceola County are being flooded due to Hurricane Ian. Channel 9 reporter Sabrina Maggiore saw one drover get stuck in floodwaters and the driver rescued by SWAT officers. Officials are warning drivers not to head out on the flooded roads. The...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Seminole County announces shelter openings
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - As of Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., Seminole County has issued an evacuation order for flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs. The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management has announced the opening of the following emergency shelters beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Lake Mary...
Ahead of evacuations for Hurricane Ian, it’s unclear how many will go
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The streets along the east side of Geneva proudly display the personalities of its residents. Boats and four-wheelers in driveways, “keep out” posted in front of gates and road signs marked by bullet holes. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. It’s...
Orange County Sheriff, Mayor Says Expect Direct Impact From Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Expect a direct impact to Orange County, with up to 2ft of rain & tropical storm force winds of 35 mph starting at 2 p.m. according to John Mina, Orange County Sheriff, and Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings. “Please
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County updates its trash collection schedule
Orange County Government released the following update on its trash collection schedule:. "Residential curbside garbage, recycling, yard waste, and large item collections in unincorporated Orange County have stopped. No service will be provided Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. Any materials still out at the curb should be removed and safely stored.
wdwmagic.com
The City of Kissimmee, home to many Disney Cast Members, imposes a mandatory curfew following flooding from Hurricane Ian
In response to extensive flooding, the mayor of Kissimmee has imposed a mandatory curfew. The curfew is in effect from 9pm to 6am until further notice. Essential personnel are excluded from the mandatory curfew. Kissimmee is located very close to Walt Disney World and is home to many Cast Members...
wfit.org
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
positivelyosceola.com
Silver Spurs Riding Club Steps Up to the Grill to Feed First Responders, Those Still in Hurricane Shelters
The Silver Spurs Riding Club canceled its Boots Bulls and Barrels rodeo that was scheduled for Saturday night October 1 because of Hurricane Ian, but that didn’t keep the non-profit organization from getting busy behind grill to feed first responders and those still staying in school hurricane shelters. The...
