ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 2

Related
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County Shares Friday Update for Hurricane Ian, Good Samaritan Village in Mandatory Evacuation

Osceola County declared a mandatory evacuation for Good Samaritan Village Friday afternoon after it was clear that residents refusing to leave the community were putting themselves and their potential rescuers at risk. “After consulting with our experts in law enforcement, water management and fire rescue, it was clear that we...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
positivelyosceola.com

Osceola County Hurricane Ian Aftermath Update

Officials around Osceola County expect the aftermath from Hurricane Ian to persist for several days, at a minimum. Ian dumped 14 inches of rain, and the flow of water along Shingle, Boggy and Reedy creeks flows south from Orange County on its way through the chain of lakes to the Everglades.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Osceola County, FL
Education
County
Osceola County, FL
Osceola County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Orange County emerging from Ian’s massive flooding as officials urge caution

'We’re asking you to simply stay put at this time — stay home, stay off the roadways if you can.'. A 500-year flooding event is no joke — ask the folks in Eastern North Carolina, who a few years ago endured two such events within five years, both caused by tropical cyclones. A spin of the wheel of disaster put Hurricane Ian and its torrent of rain over Central Florida, where residents and officials are trying to get their heads and hands around what Gov. Ron DeSantis called their 500-year-flood catastrophe.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus Public School#Hurricanes#Public Schools#Como#Hurricane Ian#The Osceola County#Floridians
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian

Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These counties join Charlotte,...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
aroundosceola.com

11 a.m. update: storm path shifts east closer to Osceola, expect flooding rains, and to shelter in place through Thursday

Osceola County officials said to expect high-end tropical storm-force winds and possible hurricane wind conditions starting Wednesday morning, and continuing through early Friday due to slow-moving Hurricane Ian. As well, 6-8 inches of rain are forecast in that period, which should have the attention of those living in low-lying areas.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Winter Park issues curfew until 5 p.m. due to extensive flooding

The City of Winter Park has placed a curfew on residents until 5 p.m. today. The curfew is in response to widespread flooding in the city and tree debris making roadways unsafe. The city asks that residents remain indoors due to unsafe conditions including possible downed power lines that can cause injury or death if they are still live.  They also ask that residents don't pile debris on the curb at this time as it may hinder clean-up efforts or become floating debris in the event of further flooding. It is never safe to walk through floodwaters.
WINTER PARK, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
fox35orlando.com

Hurricane Ian: Seminole County announces shelter openings

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - As of Wednesday at 8:00 a.m., Seminole County has issued an evacuation order for flood prone, mobile/manufactured homes, and persons with special needs. The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management has announced the opening of the following emergency shelters beginning at 8:00 a.m. Wednesday. Lake Mary...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County updates its trash collection schedule

Orange County Government released the following update on its trash collection schedule:. "Residential curbside garbage, recycling, yard waste, and large item collections in unincorporated Orange County have stopped. No service will be provided Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. Any materials still out at the curb should be removed and safely stored.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy