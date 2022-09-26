It was pretty much clear from the get-go that the new Ford Maverick was going to be a success. After all, it's been obvious for years that the winds have been blowing away from sedans, wagons and hatchbacks and towards SUVs and pickup trucks —a move that has also had the effect of pushing average new vehicle prices upwards. Adding a new truck that's priced like a compact car was so obvious, it's hard to believe it took so long for brands to try it.

BUYING CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO