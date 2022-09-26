Read full article on original website
Ram Just Unleashed Another Badass, Super Capable Off-Road Truck
It's been the week for big truck reveals — literally and figuratively. Chevy unveiled the new Silverado HD, and Ford launched the new F-Series Super Duty. Ram isn't presenting an all-new 2500 HD — the current one is early in the model cycle — but they are debuting a new off-road-ready heavy-duty trim, the 2023 Ram 2500 Heavy Duty Rebel, at this week's Texas State Fair.
The Best Mountain Bike Helmets on the Market Today
Do you remember the clunky, heavy, unappealing helmets of yesteryear? Helmets used to be bulky, cumbersome "Do I have to wear it??" additions to any cycling kit, but anyone that's ridden dirt knows that a protective lid, no matter how dorky or unappealing, is non-negotiable if you want to rip trails.
The Ford Maverick XL Is a Working-Class Hero, and I'm Kind of Obsessed
It was pretty much clear from the get-go that the new Ford Maverick was going to be a success. After all, it's been obvious for years that the winds have been blowing away from sedans, wagons and hatchbacks and towards SUVs and pickup trucks —a move that has also had the effect of pushing average new vehicle prices upwards. Adding a new truck that's priced like a compact car was so obvious, it's hard to believe it took so long for brands to try it.
The BMW XM: Meet the New, Remarkably Vulgar Flagship SUV
BMW just unveiled its new super SUV, the XM. The XM is only the second BMW designed purely by the M division — the first since the BMW M1 in the late 1970s. It's the M Division's first electrified high-performance car. And starting at $159,000, it will be the most expensive vehicle in the BMW lineup.
