New York man to help Hurricane Ian survivors cope with mental health trauma
As Floridians deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, one upstate man is answering a call to action and heading down to the Sunshine State to assist those in need. This comes as the American Red Cross is sending more volunteers to help in disaster relief efforts. Joseph DeCaro, a disaster mental health lead for the Red Cross, is one of them.
New York labor commissioner backs an increase to minimum wage upstate
The minimum wage north of Westchester County could increase by $1 to $14.20 by the end of the year under an order issued by New York Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon on Friday. Final approval for the wage increase must still be considered through the rule-making process and is subject to...
Assessing New York’s ‘dramatically impacted’ mental health workforce
New York’s mental health workforce has been “impacted dramatically” by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Glenn Liebman, CEO of the Mental Health Association in New York State. Liebman argues more needs to be done to recruit and retain workers in the strained health care system. Liebman is...
New law aims to make California haven for transgender youth
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A new law aims to stop other states from punishing children who come to California for transgender surgeries and other gender-affirming care, a move that will intensify conflicts between Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other Republican governors amid the country's escalating culture war. Newsom signed...
New York Republican, Conservative parties challenge parts of absentee ballot process
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York state Conservative and Republican parties are among the plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit this week in state Supreme Court in Saratoga County challenging parts of the state's absentee ballot process. "What it's about is simply a major concern that the Democratic Party is attempting...
Newsom has mixed verdict on California criminal justice laws
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a mixed verdict on more than three dozen criminal justice laws before his bill-signing deadline Friday, approving measures to seal criminal records and free dying inmates but denying bids to restrict solitary confinement and boost inmates' wages. Starting in July,...
CDC: 'High' COVID-19 community levels return to parts of upstate New York
After months of low numbers, parts of upstate New York are once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, nine of the state’s 62 counties — all north of New York City...
New York’s Independent Redistricting Commission gets second stab at Assembly maps
It’s take two for New York’s attempt at independent redistricting. On Thursday, a state appeals judge ruled that the Independent Redistricting Commission, which was unable to get a finalized legislative maps through this year, will be tasked with drawing new district lines for the state Assembly after those lines were thrown out by a state Supreme Court judge for being unconstitutional.
Zeldin-aligned groups start spending big
Independent expenditure committees critical of Gov. Kathy Hochul are spending millions of dollars on TV and digital ads as the race for governor enters its final weeks. The ads come as Hochul's campaign so far has easily outspent her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, and as polling has shown her leading him in her bid for a full term.
Voters focus on economy in race for New York governor
A debate over the direction public safety should take in New York has dominated the race for governor. But with rising consumer prices and a tanking stock market, economic concerns are increasingly coming to the forefront in the race. A Siena College poll released Wednesday found half of voters picked...
Biden: ‘Every single minute counts’ in Hurricane Ian recovery, response
President Joe Biden on Friday delivered an update on the federal response to Hurricane Ian, which has devastated much of Florida and again picked up speed as it moved up the eastern coast of the United States and made landfall in South Carolina. “With the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian...
Historic home tour happening Sunday in Fairport
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — You’re invited to stroll down South Main St. for the Perinton Historical Society’s House Tour. It’s back and in-person for the first time in three years. Fairport is full of architectural gems from Greek revival to Victorian, tudors and craftsman homes. You’ll find...
State offers various social services amid high costs
It seems like the cost of just about everything has gone up these days. If you or your loved ones are having a tough time keeping up with bills and expenses, there are some resources available to try and ease the financial burden. While inflation creeps up, social services in...
'It's a numbers game' in NY-21 as voters weigh Stefanik, Castelli
Note: This is the second installment of a two-part series. Spectrum News 1 featured a three-part series about Stefanik's rise through the Republican Party earlier this month. New Yorkers in the 21st Congressional District, represented by Republican Elise Stefanik, have continued to support the congresswoman as she's moved politically farther to the right since taking office in 2015.
Siena poll: Hochul holds 17-point lead over Zeldin
Democrats are dominating all of the contested statewide races in New York, with the incumbent candidates holding double-digit percentage point advantages over their Republican challengers, a Siena College poll released Wednesday found. Voters continue to be anxious about the economy and, more recently, threats to democracy outpacing concerns around crime,...
Lawmaker calls for energy assistance fund for New Yorkers
A home energy assistance fund should be created to help New Yorkers pay what are expected to be spiking utility bills this winter, state Assemblyman Billy Jones on Thursday said. Jones, a Democratic lawmaker from the North Country region, proposed the creation of a fund meant to aid middle-income and...
Hurricane Ian impacting New York natives in Florida
Millions of people are under mandatory evacuation in Florida due to Hurricane Ian. Others are waiting it out, preparing for the storm to hit their area. Two families who moved to Florida within the last two years and they said they didn't know what to expect since this is the first major hurricane that hit the state since they moved.
Indigenous leaders discuss representation, community issues with gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke
DALLAS — Early voting in Texas begins on Oct. 24 and organizations are doing their part to inform communities about the candidates. Democracy is Indigenous DFW gathered in a traditional way with American Indian leaders and invited gubernatorial candidates. “It is the Caddo way, that if this was a...
State limo task force releases safety recommendations
The New York State Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force that looked into the Schoharie limousine crash that killed 20 people nearly four years ago released a 154-page report Friday evening that contains recommendations to ensure safe and reliable stretch limousine transportation. The task force recommended adopting a law to...
Infrastructure eyed in New York's electric vehicle push
This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul moved to enact a law meant to phase out gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035. Supporters hope the regulations announced by the governor will hasten the transition as New York seeks to curtail the effects of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. "Getting it done before...
