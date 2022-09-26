DELTONA, Fla. — A 72-year-old Deltona man died early Thursday after going outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. Deputies responded to a home on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel around 1 a.m. after the victim’s wife reported he disappeared after heading outside, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. While searching for him, deputies found his flashlight, then spotted the victim unresponsive in a canal behind the home, authorities said.

