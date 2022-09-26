ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynews13.com

Ian brings washouts, flooding to Brevard County

Brevard County was spared from most of Ian's wrath, but the storm left behind some damage and flooding. Road washout from flooding is still making life harder for residents. Jeff and Candace Harris of Mims aren't able to leave their Burkholm Road home. Heavy rains after Ian caused the culvert in front of the property to flood, leaving behind two large washouts.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

FEMA extends Hurricane Ian assistance to Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Polk counties

FLORIDA — Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian. Individuals and households in Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties can apply for FEMA individual assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. These...
POLK COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Deltona man dies trying to drain pool during Ian, Volusia deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. — A 72-year-old Deltona man died early Thursday after going outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool. Deputies responded to a home on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel around 1 a.m. after the victim’s wife reported he disappeared after heading outside, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said. While searching for him, deputies found his flashlight, then spotted the victim unresponsive in a canal behind the home, authorities said.
DELTONA, FL
mynews13.com

Lake County residents survey Ian's flood damage

In Lake County, the community of Astor right on the St. Johns River is still seeing dangerous water levels. In fact, ten families had to seek other shelter. As Spectrum News 13’s Katie Streit reports, residents don’t know what to make of the flooding. Kim Blair is no stranger to Florida storms.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
New York State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
mynews13.com

Downed power lines cause fire

A small fire began when a power line knocked down a tree in Cocoa Beach. Emergency services was able to respond and quickly extinguish the fire.
COCOA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy