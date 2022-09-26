Read full article on original website
Gunfight erupts in Everett, several businesses damaged
A gunfight erupted in Everett Wednesday night, damaging multiple businesses, according to the Everett Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office who were on a call in the 11800 block of Evergreen Way, heard several gunshots and men leaving the area. When officers...
Bellingham woman reportedly was shooting at a bird that was chirping loudly outside her van
Police were called after somebody reported they thought the woman was pointing the gun, later found to be a replica BB gun, at them.
kpug1170.com
Bellingham man with known gang ties arrested with gun, drugs
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Officers arrested a Bellingham man with known gang ties after he was found riding in a car with a loaded gun, drugs, and his young son. The State Patrol reports troopers pulled over a sedan near Bakerview and the Guide Meridian for an equipment violation at about 1 a.m. Sunday, September 25th.
kpug1170.com
Whatcom Sheriff and local credit union issue separate scam alerts
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and a local credit union are warning residents of scams. WECU says some members say they’ve received text messages claiming to be from the credit union. The attacks, called “smishing,” direct recipients to malicious websites where they are prompted...
whatcom-news.com
Witness could not be located, charges dropped in parking lot stabbing case
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The suspect in a parking lot stabbing incident in March saw a charge of 1st degree assault with a deadly weapon dropped after at least 1 witness could not be located according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents. Marcus David Kaptinski, age 29, was booked into...
q13fox.com
Woman charged in hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a woman in connection with a hit-and-run that left an 80-year-old woman dead this summer. Investigators said on Aug. 15, a pedestrian was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. Patricia Oman died about a week later. Patti,...
Homeland Security helps seize $1.7 million worth of fentanyl Wednesday in Bellingham
“It’s hump day which around here is just another day to take 8kgs of #fentanyl off the streets of the #PNW,” Homeland Security tweeted.
Caught on camera: Bears show up at Bothell home
BOTHELL, Wash. — KIRO 7 received a video showing the moment bears showed up at a house in Bothell. The bears were caught on camera just after 2 a.m. Wednesday near Canyon Creek Elementary School. Renee Hughes Kilwien shared the Ring video, which shows a mama bear and her...
myeverettnews.com
Man Facing Felony Charges After Firing Pellet Gun At Cat Sunday Morning In Central Everett
A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail Sunday afternoon and later bailed out after being arrested by Everett Police for suspicion of Animal Cruelty and 2nd degree Malicious Mischief, both felonies. Here are the details of the incident that led to the arrest as provided by Everett Police Monday afternoon on social media.
Here’s why a Bellingham man said he allegedly robbed a bank and where the missing $100 went
Before allegedly robbing the bank last weekend, the man reportedly walked into the jail and asked to speak to law enforcement.
Vandals target Black-owned coffee shop in Shoreline once again
SHORELINE, Wash. — A Black-owned Shoreline coffee shop frequently hit by vandals and racist threats has been targeted once again. Erwin Weary and his wife got a call from police around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday saying there had been a burglary at their coffee shop, Black Coffee Northwest. “So we...
Bellingham woman allegedly steals from 12-year-old boy, then tries to buy cigarettes
The boy told police he was counting his money when the woman sneaked up behind him and snatched the cash from his hand.
Human Remains, 80% Of Floatplane Wreckage Recovered After Puget Sound Crash
'Words cannot adequately convey the depth of our grief,' the family of some of the victims said in a statement.
Transient man who stabbed a man in downtown Bellingham sent to prison
The man stabbed the victim because the victim was cooperating with law enforcement, court records show.
Bodies of floatplane passengers, 80% of wreckage recovered off Whidbey Island
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Some victims who were killed in a deadly floatplane crash in early September were recovered from the water off Whidbey Island Thursday, according to Island County Emergency Management. Ten people were killed when the floatplane took a nosedive into the water in Mutiny Bay on...
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Man arrested, suspected of Saturday armed robbery at Bellingham bank
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) personnel were dispatched about 10:15am on Saturday, September 24th, to a bank in 1200 block of N State Street due to a report of an armed robbery. BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that officers were sent to the...
Law enforcement arrests Sequim man suspected of dealing drugs
SEQUIM, Wash. — A 36-year-old Sequim man suspected of dealing drugs was arrested and booked into jail on Wednesday. According to the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team, a case began during the summer when an informant was used to buy fentanyl pills from the man on multiple occasions. In...
Chronicle
Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash
It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
64-Year-Old Man Died After A Motorcycle Crash In Skagit County (Skagit County, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of SR20 and Bayview Edison Road on Sunday at 2:45 p.m. that claimed a life. According to the investigators, a 30-year-old Snohomish man was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT-07 westbound on SR20. A 2018 Yamaha FJR1300 driven by a 64-year-old Blaine man entered the intersection with a green light to turn left onto Bayview Edison Road northbound as it was eastbound on SR20.
thenorthernlight.com
U.S. Border Patrol seizes over 2 pounds of ketamine
U.S. Border Patrol agents seized 2.2 pounds of ketamine in a remote area east of Sumas near the U.S./Canada border. A Blaine sector U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent assigned to the Sumas station encountered an individual illegally crossing the border in the early morning of September 18, according to a CBP press release. Upon search, the agent found a plastic bag containing a substance that later tested positive for ketamine.
