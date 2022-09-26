Read full article on original website
WLFI.com
INDOT closing State Road 43 ramps on I-65 in October
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some upcoming road closures along Interstate 65. They are planning to close both the north-bound and south-bound ramps that goes onto State Road 43 near Battle Ground. The project plans to add additional travel lanes in both...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
WLFI.com
WLCSC ranked highly among Hoosier school corporations
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette Community School Corporation is being recognized as a top school across the Hoosier state, as well as the nation. The rankings come from the website called, "Niche". Niche ranks school corporations across the country based on multiple categories. The website ranks WLCSC...
WLFI.com
Logansport utility crew helping with Hurricane Ian aftermath
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) – A group from Logansport is making the trip to Florida to lend a hand in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Four linemen from Logansport Utilities will be helping restore power for residents and businesses in the state. The team is joining other linemen from across Indiana, including crews from Rensselaer and Lebanon.
WIBC.com
Consider Crossing One Of The Best Covered Bridge Loops Through Indiana
Many people flock to see Indiana’s covered bridges. At one time, as many as four hundred covered bridges existed throughout the state. There are now only 98 remaining in Indiana, although Vermont has the most covered bridges. Indiana’s history with covered bridges began early in the 1830s when settlers...
WLFI.com
Missing Lafayette teen back home
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette teen last seen on Tuesday is back home. 16-year-old Jadea Nour was last seen in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon. News 18 received word that the Silver Alert issued for Nour had been cancelled. News 18 reached...
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
WTHI
Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
WLFI.com
Former Lafayette resident riding out Hurricane Ian
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WLFI) — A former Lafayette resident is sharing his experience as he prepares to hunker down during Hurricane Ian. Stanley Knight once worked for the city of Lafayette, and has lived in Cape Coral, FL for the last seven years. He lives a city block within...
4 injured in crash involving dump truck on US 36
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Four people were injured after a dump-truck vs passenger vehicle crash in Parke County Wednesday. According to the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at approximately 10:52 a.m. Wednesday along US 36 just one mile west of Rockville. The sheriff said a Ford F150, driven by a 17-year-old male […]
WLFI.com
Anthony Perez extradited to Lafayette
TIPPECNOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The man charged with killing a woman in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot is now back in Lafayette. Anthony Perez is charged with murdering Casey Marie Lewis on September 4. As we've previously reported, Perez left the area after he removed his Tippecanoe County Corrections ankle bracelet.
Silver Alert declared for missing Lafayette teen
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 16-year-old teen from Lafayette. According to Indiana State Police, Jadea Nour is a black female who is 5’7″ and weighs 135 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white sherpa sweatshirt, blue jeans and white […]
WLFI.com
Purdue researcher weighs in on Hurricane Ian
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — With Hurricane Ian devastating the south, extreme weather researchers are looking into how this storm compares to others in the past. One of these scientists is currently working at Purdue University. Jhordanne Jones is a post-doctoral researcher in the Climate and Extreme Weather Laboratory.
WISH-TV
Federal Railroad Administration awaits report on Lafayette railway bridge collapse
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The Federal Railroad Administration says it expects to have a report in three months of the bridge collapse that left railcars in the Wabash River on Wednesday. The bridge collapse derailed a Norfolk Southern Railway train Wednesday afternoon on the Wabash River bridge on the...
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
WLFI.com
Investigators work to track down missing Lafayette teen
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are working to track down a missing Lafayette teen. 16-year-old Jadea Nour was last seen in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon. Lafayette Police said she likely left that spot with 18-year-old Jontae Liggins. Nour got in a silver...
WLFI.com
Stipends entice out-of-staters to move downtown
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Thousands of dollars could be available to certain people who relocate downtown. Lafayette is joining an initiative first piloted in West Lafayette's Discovery Park District. As we've reported, "Work from Purdue" offers up to $9,000 in moving stipends and other perks to entice out-of-state remote workers.
WLFI.com
Lafayette man identified as SIA shooting suspect
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Coroners' office has released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that took place at SIA. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, 57-year-old John Jones's cause of death was a gunshot wound in the manner of suicide. Final autopsy results...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Automated Trash Coming Soon for Residents in the City of Frankfort
The City of Frankfort will be rolling out a new trash service – automation, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Each resident will receive (1) new 96 gallon toter (trash cart), during the last week ofOctober in preparation for the new service. Carts will be for TRASH ONLY and will be picked up on your.
WLFI.com
Local firefighter helps with Hurricane Ian response
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local firefighter is in Florida preparing to respond to the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Lafayette Battalion Chief Toby Frost is one of about 90 members of Indiana Task Force One positioned on Florida's panhandle. Frost is a hazmat technician specialist for the group. The task force is an elite team capable of deploying to natural disasters anywhere in the U.S.
