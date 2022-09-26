Read full article on original website
MaineHousing pauses emergency rental assistance program
MaineHousing Thursday announced it had paused accepting new applications to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program as the agency awaits word on its request for additional federal funding. An unanticipated uptick in demand on the program, coupled with uncertain new revenue prompted MaineHousing's leadership team to make this decision. As of...
DMR Commissioner Keliher to Maine lobstermen: ‘It is imperative that we participate in the process to provide Maine’s input’
Please see the notice below from NOAA regarding an in-person scoping session in Maine. NOAA has scheduled this scoping session because Governor Mills worked with the Secretary of Commerce to ensure she understood how important it was for the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) to come to Maine and hear directly from Maine fishermen.
Sept. 30 update: Midcoast adds 22 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Maine Craft Weekend events at Watershed Center
Watershed Center for the Ceramic Arts welcomes visitors to their campus during Maine Craft Weekend from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Watershed artists-in-residence and local ceramists who fire work in the Center’s kilns, enjoy an exhibition opening and artist talks, and tour Watershed’s state-of-the-art ceramics studio.
Pieternella Harris
Pieternella den Broeder Harris died peacefully Sept. 9, 2022 at the Gregory Wing of St. Andrews Village. She was born Oct. 26, 1935 in The Hague, Netherlands and grew up in The Hague. To her family she was known as Nel. She attended a secondary school and trade school in...
Boothbay Harbor police arrest 6
Boothbay Harbor Police Department made six arrests between Aug. 25 and Sept. 25. On Aug. 25, Sgt. Pat Higgins arrested Alexander Kaufmann, 39, of Union for violating conditions of release. On Sept. 1, Higgins arrested Joan Hendrick, 60, of Boothbay Harbor for operating under the influence. On Sept. 22, officer...
