Mount Zion, IL

Herald & Review

Halt: Williamsville pushes the mute button on Athens-Greenview Coop's offense 7-0

Williamsville's defense kept Athens-Greenview Coop under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 7-0 decision during this Illinois boys high school soccer game. In recent action on September 15, Athens-Greenview Coop faced off against Peoria Christian and Williamsville took on Champaign St. Thomas More on September 24 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Champaign Central blanks Bloomington 2-0

Champaign Central sent Bloomington home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 2-0 decision in Illinois girls volleyball action on September 29. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Herald & Review

Illinois men's basketball gets second commitment of 2023 class

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood got his second commitment of the 2023 class on Friday when four-star guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn committed to the Illini in an interview with On3 sports. Gibbs-Lawhorn took an official visit to Illinois this past weekend before joining four-star Amani Hansberry as the second recruit in...
NORMAL, IL
Herald & Review

Vice-grip defense fuels Rochester's win over Hillsboro 8-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Rochester as it shut out Hillsboro 8-0 on September 29 in Illinois boys high school soccer action. In recent action on September 24, Hillsboro faced off against Buffalo Tri-City and Rochester took on Quincy on September 24 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
HILLSBORO, IL
Herald & Review

HALE: Giving Millikin impenetrable armor

Millikin University is as fine a college as there is in America. Their programs rival any in the country. If you take a tour of their Fine Arts department and buildings, you will see state-of-the-art performance programs and leadership that gives every individual that dreams of the entertainment spotlight a wonderous place to make their dreams a reality.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Funerals today for Sept. 30

BENJAMIN, Florence Eileen, 91, Decatur, 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Decatur. KAUZLARICH, Ryan A., 54, Decatur, 5-7 p.m. at Tanzyus Logan Funeral Service and Care, Decatur. MORGAN, David H., 73, Tuscola, 10 a.m. at Tuscola First Christian Church, 101 E. Church St., Tuscola. PARRISH, Richard L.,...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

SCHLEETER: Pride Fest in Decatur here to stay

Decatur Pride Fest was a huge success on Saturday, Sept. 17. From 500 to 700 persons were estimated in attendance. A total of 31 vendors sold things or gave out information for their organization. It was a great day for the LGBTQIA+ community to celebrate who they are in a safe, nonjudgmental place.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater adding events as renovations continue

DECATUR — With the upgrades and repairs well underway, the owners Decatur’s historic downtown Lincoln Square Theater can now put some attention on booking more shows and events. “And we’re just getting started,” said Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater secretary. “It’s really exciting.”...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur school board hears pleas for more staff

DECATUR — Describing students as being in "crisis," a Decatur teacher expressed concerns to the Decatur school board about the lack of staff. Cassie Mann, a first grade teacher at Dennis School, spoke during the school board's meeting Tuesday about the difficulties teachers are having. Accompanied by three colleagues...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur man denies beating his mother to death

DECATUR — Adam D. Rich told a judge Wednesday he was innocent of charges that accuse him of inflicting a fatal beating on his 43-year-old mother. Decatur police say Monique N. McKissic was attacked in her home in the 100 block of South Calhoun Street just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 14.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur woman gets 18 month sentence after hammer attack

DECATUR — Kimiko L. Schultz, the Decatur woman who hit a man in the face with a hammer in a Christmas Day attack and was disarmed moments before she could use it to strike a cop, was sent to prison for 18 months Thursday. The sentence came despite pleas...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Moultrie County state's attorney files lawsuit against Safe-T Act

SPRINGFIELD — Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver filed a lawsuit Friday against Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other top Illinois Democrats, alleging that they violated the state's constitution with the passage and signing of the massive criminal justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act. The law was signed...
MOULTRIE COUNTY, IL

