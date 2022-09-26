Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?Tom HandyDallas, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
A New Documentary Probes Famed Author Patricia Highsmith’s Formative Years in North Texas
Eva Vitija didn’t want her documentary on Patricia Highsmith to turn into a parade of literary experts and bibliophiles analyzing her work. The Swiss filmmaker knew her portrait of the famed suspense novelist—and noted misanthrope—needed to feature recollections from people who knew Highsmith intimately. That led Vitija to Texas, which influenced a significant section of Loving Highsmith. The film opens this weekend at the Modern Art Museum in Fort Worth.
Save the Woofus!
Not sure if you’ve heard, but the State Fair of Texas opens today. I have complicated feelings about the fair itself that are a mix of nostalgia whose seeds were sewn during a childhood in which my mom took me to the fair multiple times each season and I saw a calf get born and I won some ribbons in the art competition and—returning to the mix—pure hatred because the thing is so damn expensive and because, in my advancing years, I hate crowds.
A Guide to the Must-See Concerts at the 2022 State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas kicks off its daily free (with admission) concert series at 8:30 p.m. Friday on the Chevrolet Main Stage with a performance from Nashville-by-way-of-Louisiana country singer and All Star Celebrity Apprentice winner Trace Adkins. If you can’t make it, don’t stress. Plenty of good musicians will perform during the fair’s three-week run.
Choose Your Own Preston Hollow Entertainment
Combining the best of modern living, high style, and Dallas’ established Preston Hollow neighborhood, 6230 Walnut Hill Lane was designed for today’s families who are looking for a home in a coveted area where no trade-offs are needed—everything on your wish list is here. Built in 2022,...
Hot Property: This 19th-Century Victorian Has a Secret Door to Its Wine Cellar
There aren’t many homes like 2315 Routh St. left in Dallas. The three-story Victorian house was built in 1899 and has the appeal of “a time gone by,” listing agent Trey Bounds says. “It would not be out of place in a town like New Orleans or Shreveport.”
Como Somos: Hijos De Muñoz Learned To Play Songs Their Father Loves, Now They Can’t Stop Getting Booked
In the crowded, fluorescent Sunset High School cafeteria, students crowd around purple cafeteria tables—but not for lunch. Girls, some wearing the purple school colors and homecoming mums, hold each other and dance across the cafeteria floor, a bouncy two-step dance associated with traditional Mexican rhythms. The other students and administrators watch where the music is coming from, and it’s a view they’ve seen before.
Meet the Rare Dallas Restaurants That Have Their Own Booths at the State Fair of Texas
When the State Fair of Texas opens its gates on Friday, Jesus Carmona will be a few feet from Big Tex Circle with a spread of food from his restaurants in Oak Cliff and West Dallas. Carmona is one of seven new food concessionaires at the fair this year, a...
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: September 30-October 2
Demand is high to see Elton John live, and you’ll need to be prepared to sit in a virtual queue to get tickets. The singer announced that his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour” didn’t necessarily mean he was retiring altogether, but he likely won’t be hitting the road again. Expect all the favorites—recent setlists include “Bennie and the Jets,” “Philadelphia Freedom,” “Tiny Dancer,” “Candle in the Wind,” and more. Get tickets here.
The Family-Friendly Guide to the 2022 State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas opens on Friday, and while we’ve already mentioned how to save some cash, highlighted the food you can indulge in, and even how to plan a more enjoyable outing if you need to factor in sensory sensitivities, we haven’t yet told you what you need to know if you’re planning a family-friendly outing.
Eden Green Technology Opens First Vertical Greenhouse in Cleburne
Eden Green Technology Opens First Vertical Farming Greenhouse in Cleburne. Dallas-based vertical farming company Eden Green Technology has completed construction of its first vertical farming greenhouse, a 2-acre facility, in Cleburne. The facility uses vertical farming to reduce the space needed for urban farming. It will produce 1.8 million pounds of greens annually in a 62,500 square-foot growing space.
Meet Four of DFW’s Pharma Pioneers
By the time most people hear about a pharmaceutical advancement, chances are that the scientists have been waging war against a specific disease or condition for years, if not decades. According to industry group PhRMA, it takes 10 to 15 years on average to develop a new medicine from the moment of discovery through the regulatory process. The process is expensive, too. Estimates range from just under $1 billion dollars to $2.6 billion to get a drug out of the lab and into the pharmacy.
We Are Looking for the Best Roadhouses in North Texas
We’re on a hunt for the best roadhouses in North Texas. Hence the headline on this post, “We Are Looking for the Best Roadhouses in North Texas.” We’ve got a working list, but we’re asking for your help in casting this net. In an upcoming issue of D Magazine, we’ll blow your mind with our (and your?) findings.
I Tried a Tower Class at Kiva Pilates
I learned quickly that reformer Pilates and I don’t mix. But, considering Dallas has no end to its Pilates studios, I decided to try a mat-based class. It was surprising difficult, though, to find non-reformer offerings. So, I opted for a “tower” class at Kiva Pilates in Knox-Henderson.
Bountiful, Portable Rice Rolls Are the Stars at a New Shop in Carrollton Koreatown
“Good luck,” say the chopstick wrappers at Baro Baro Kimbap, a recent opening in Carrollton’s Koreatown. There are indeed luck rituals and superstitions around chopsticks, especially the disposable wooden kind. One of my friends recalls trying to split them apart perfectly in the school cafeteria, because getting a splintered or uneven set of chopsticks meant you would do worse on your next test.
Leading Off (9/30/22)
Texas Health Allegedly Wants $900 Million from BCBSTX. Texas Health Resources and its partner UT Southwestern see nearly a quarter of all patients in Dallas-Fort Worth, the most of any system in the region. On October 4, if it doesn’t reach a new agreement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, the insurer’s members—which is also about a quarter of everyone insured in North Texas—will be flung out of network. Blue Cross says Texas Health charges among the highest rates in DFW, which appears to be backed up by the Rand Corp. Texas Health was paid “an average of 332 percent of Medicare rates in 2020.” Texas Health, Blue Cross says, is asking the insurer for $900 million before agreeing to a new contract.
Capella Park Residents Successfully Blocked New Warehouses. Could More Housing Come Instead?
It’s often believed that Dallas is mostly flat, but if you travel west on Kiest Boulevard toward Mountain Creek Lake, the terrain changes and becomes a little greener, a little more picturesque. Locals refer to it as “Dallas Hill Country,” and tucked within it is a master planned community called Capella Park, home to about 250 or so households.
Blue Cross Leader: Southwestern Health Resources Dispute Is “Close to the Deadline and We’re Far Apart”
Southwestern Health Resources and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas are not close to finding a resolution to their contract dispute, according to a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas executive. Southwestern Health Resources is an alliance between Texas Health and UTSW formed in 2015. After months of unsuccessful negotiations,...
West Dallas Fears GAF Shingle Plant Found a Workaround for Federal Emissions Oversight
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality this month quietly approved a new air quality permit that will no longer require federal oversight of emissions of the GAF shingle manufacturing plant in West Dallas. In June 2021, more than 120 community members delivered public comment that alleged the plant’s pollutants had...
