14news.com
Police: Man tries to break into woman’s hotel room
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman woke up to a man trying to break into her hotel room through her window. It happened Thursday evening at the Woodspring Suites off Stahl Drive. According to police reports, the woman was trying to sleep and woke up when she...
wevv.com
Arson report filed after house fire in Evansville
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are investigating a Thursday afternoon house fire as an arson. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on North Fifth Avenue, just off of Fulton Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after a neighbor called 911. As firefighters arrived at the...
14news.com
Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
14news.com
Man facing charges in several Tri-State counties
WESTERN KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Authorities say a man is facing charges in nearly every Western Kentucky county in our area. Officials with Daviess County Sheriff’s office say James Martin was arrested recently in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, on theft and forgery charges stemming from the destruction of a motor home..
14news.com
ISP: Tell City man arrested for drunk driving
ISP: Tell City man arrested for drunk driving
wevv.com
Affidavit: Toddler in Evansville murder investigation had severe burn and head injury, cigarette burn
An affidavit filed by investigators in Evansville reveals gruesome details surrounding the death investigation of an 18-month-old child. As reported on Wednesday, officials with the Evansville Police Department said that 21-year-old Tavion Cobb had been arrested on charges of murder and neglect in the death of the young child. The...
14news.com
Crash closes SB I-165 in Daviess Co.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say southbound lanes were closed on Interstate 165 Friday morning. One lane had been closed since about 6 a.m. because a tractor trailer overturned. Both lanes were closed around 8 a.m. to move the truck. The road is back open.
104.1 WIKY
Prowler Attempts To Break Into Woman’s Hotel Room
A woman staying in a local hotel gets a rude awakening Thursday evening. She was staying at the Woodspring Suites on Stahl Drive and was trying to sleep. She told police she was awakened and saw a man’s foot coming in her window. She said she screamed and the...
104.1 WIKY
Tell City Man Found Drunk At The Wheel
Indiana State Police were called to check on a suspicious vehicle in Cannelton. Officers say they found a man passed out behind the wheel. He finally woke up after several attempts by police. The very intoxicated driver was identified as 32 year old Jordan Mattingly of Tell City. His blood...
14news.com
Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge
Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge
Police: Evansville man arrested after toddler dies in his care
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) - An Evansville man was arrested and charged with neglect of a dependent causing death on Wednesday after police say an 18-month-old died he was watching died.
14news.com
Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
wkdzradio.com
Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash
An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
Man arrested after vehicle crashes into Evansville apartment complex
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police arrested a man on Wednesday after a vehicle crashed into an Evansville apartment complex at the Martin Park Apartments West on Vista Drive.
14news.com
EFD: Two houses considered total loss after fire on Fifth Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters say two houses are a total loss after a fire broke out in Evansville on Thursday evening. Authorities say the fire started at a house on the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue, and then spread to two houses next door, but all of the homes were vacant and there were no injuries.
wevv.com
Evansville Fire Dept. battles massive house fire on Mulberry Street
Evansville-Vanderburgh County dispatch confirmed crews were called on scene to a residential house fire on the 1000 block of East Mulberry street Tuesday night. The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson says the fire started in the basement of the home before it...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Center Street to be closed for 4 days in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro. Center Street will be closed from East Fourth Street to East Fifth Street for sewer repairs, beginning Thursday. Transportation officials say the closure is expected to last four days. They also say a detour will be marked for the...
wevv.com
Henderson authorities say man missing since Monday has been found safe
Update 3:54 p.m.: Henderson Emergency Management says William "Ryan" Stewart has been found safe. Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing while on his way to the hospital. Henderson County Emergency Management Agency sent out a missing persons...
wevv.com
Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville
There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
