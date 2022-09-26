ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Police: Man tries to break into woman’s hotel room

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a woman woke up to a man trying to break into her hotel room through her window. It happened Thursday evening at the Woodspring Suites off Stahl Drive. According to police reports, the woman was trying to sleep and woke up when she...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Arson report filed after house fire in Evansville

Authorities in Evansville, Indiana, are investigating a Thursday afternoon house fire as an arson. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire on North Fifth Avenue, just off of Fulton Avenue, around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday after a neighbor called 911. As firefighters arrived at the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man dies taking out trash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a death investigation underway in Henderson. Police were called to the area of McKinley and Garfield Thursday after 6:30 a.m. We were originally under the impression that a woman’s body was found inside a dumpster, but police later clarified it was a man.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Man facing charges in several Tri-State counties

WESTERN KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Authorities say a man is facing charges in nearly every Western Kentucky county in our area. Officials with Daviess County Sheriff’s office say James Martin was arrested recently in Vanderburgh County, Indiana, on theft and forgery charges stemming from the destruction of a motor home..
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
City
Evansville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
14news.com

ISP: Tell City man arrested for drunk driving

Man charged with murder in death of 18-month-old baby. Evansville volunteers on standby to provide relief for Hurricane Ian. Evansville volunteers on standby to provide relief for Hurricane Ian. WSON news director Bill Stephens retiring from radio. Updated: 7 hours ago. WSON news director Bill Stephens retiring from radio. Evansville...
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

Crash closes SB I-165 in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Daviess County say southbound lanes were closed on Interstate 165 Friday morning. One lane had been closed since about 6 a.m. because a tractor trailer overturned. Both lanes were closed around 8 a.m. to move the truck. The road is back open.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Prowler Attempts To Break Into Woman’s Hotel Room

A woman staying in a local hotel gets a rude awakening Thursday evening. She was staying at the Woodspring Suites on Stahl Drive and was trying to sleep. She told police she was awakened and saw a man’s foot coming in her window. She said she screamed and the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Tell City Man Found Drunk At The Wheel

Indiana State Police were called to check on a suspicious vehicle in Cannelton. Officers say they found a man passed out behind the wheel. He finally woke up after several attempts by police. The very intoxicated driver was identified as 32 year old Jordan Mattingly of Tell City. His blood...
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

Multiple crews respond to crash on Spottsville Bridge

Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Evansville auto-dealer donates car to non-profit group. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Updated: 5 hours ago. Owensboro community enjoys live music from symphony orchestra. Lt. Gov. Crouch speaks at roundtable...
SPOTTSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkdzradio.com

Man Dies After Pennyrile Parkway Crash

An Evansville, Indiana, man that was flown to the hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Crofton exit Thursday morning has died at the hospital. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by 47-year-old Mike Shiery was southbound when it hit a rock wall and overturned.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EFD: Two houses considered total loss after fire on Fifth Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters say two houses are a total loss after a fire broke out in Evansville on Thursday evening. Authorities say the fire started at a house on the 1800 block of Fifth Avenue, and then spread to two houses next door, but all of the homes were vacant and there were no injuries.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Fire Dept. battles massive house fire on Mulberry Street

Evansville-Vanderburgh County dispatch confirmed crews were called on scene to a residential house fire on the 1000 block of East Mulberry street Tuesday night. The call came in just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Evansville Fire Chief Mike Larson says the fire started in the basement of the home before it...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Center Street to be closed for 4 days in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A traffic alert for drivers in Owensboro. Center Street will be closed from East Fourth Street to East Fifth Street for sewer repairs, beginning Thursday. Transportation officials say the closure is expected to last four days. They also say a detour will be marked for the...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Henderson authorities say man missing since Monday has been found safe

Update 3:54 p.m.: Henderson Emergency Management says William "Ryan" Stewart has been found safe. Authorities in Henderson, Kentucky, are asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who went missing while on his way to the hospital. Henderson County Emergency Management Agency sent out a missing persons...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Large power outage reported in southeast Evansville

There's a large power outage being reported on the southeast side of Evansville, Indiana. According to CenterPoint Energy's outage map, approximately 2,300 customers are currently being affected by the outage. The utility's map says that the outage was reported at 11:17 a.m. Friday, and that the estimated restoration time is...
EVANSVILLE, IN

