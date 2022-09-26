ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

KREM2

Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down

SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Spokane fall events happening this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for fall events? This week, many events are taking place across the Inland Northwest. Sunny days are expected for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s. Take your family, friends or a solo day trip to one of the fall events this weekend....
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

City closes homeless shelter downtown over code violations

SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Transit Authority rolls out new fare system on Oct. 1

SPOKANE, Wash. - Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The 'Connect' fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Camp Hope clearing date pushed back to mid-November

SPOKANE, Wash. — The deadline to clear Camp Hope has been pushed back. Officials with the City of Spokane confirmed the deadline to clear Camp Hope was changed to mid-November after Mayor Nadine Woodward asked Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich for more time beyond his initial promise to clear the camp by mid-October. The Sheriff’s Office says November 10 is a timeline...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Next phase of Thor-Freya construction begins next Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting Monday, the next phase of the Thor-Freya construction project will begin so drivers should be prepared for new detours. The complicated project began back in March. Kirstin Davis is the Communication Manager for the City of Spokane. She says the Thor-Freya project has several phases.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

JEERS TO LONG DRIVES: To build a relationship is to build a kingdom. And, at first, it's a wild, thrilling frontier. Every question uncovers new sights. Every conversation is an act of exploration. Every date is an expedition. You two grab your machetes and plop on your pith helmets and set out onto an expedition to map this new land. You're driven positively giddy by the delight of the new.
SPOKANE, WA
Radio Ink

Coyote Lures Diamond Back to Spokane Radio

He spent more than two decades at KDRK in Spokane before retiring in 2018 … or so we thought. Jim Diamond is back on the local radio dial, and is now hosting afternoon drive on KXLY-FM “The Big 99.9 Coyote Country.”. “Jim is a true radio entertainer, professional...
SPOKANE, WA

