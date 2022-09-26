Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Bike gets anchored to former bridge post on Spokane River
A bike mysteriously appeared on a former bridge post on the Spokane River. You can see the bike from High Bridge Park.
Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down
SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
Spokane fall events happening this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Ready for fall events? This week, many events are taking place across the Inland Northwest. Sunny days are expected for Saturday and Sunday, with temperatures in the 70s. Take your family, friends or a solo day trip to one of the fall events this weekend....
KHQ Right Now
The Great Pumpkin Fest returns to downtown Spokane to raise money for the community
SPOKANE, Wash. - The third annual Great Pumpkin Fest starts today in the courtyard of Brick West Brewing in downtown Spokane with the goal of raising money to give back to the community. The Great Pumpkin Fest was started by the Loera family at the beginning of the pandemic because...
KHQ Right Now
City closes homeless shelter downtown over code violations
SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
Nieman Lab
A bakery, a brewery, and a local news site: There’s a new type of collective growing in Spokane, Washington
I’ve never been to Spokane, Washington. I know it’s home to Gonzaga University and that it’s closer to Idaho than the Pacific Ocean and that’s about it. So when I spoke to the Spokane-based Range Media, the first thing I asked was to hear more about the place they call home.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Transit Authority rolls out new fare system on Oct. 1
SPOKANE, Wash. - Beginning Oct. 1, Spokane Transit Authority (STA) will have a new fare collection system on its fixed route buses and paratransit vans. The 'Connect' fare system is an account-based system that allows customers to pay their fare using a Connect smartcard or an STA mobile app on their smartphone.
Nightly lane closures coming to I-90 in downtown Spokane for maintenance
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers using I-90 through downtown Spokane may experience some delays next week. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced they will be conducting maintenance on the left two lanes of I-90 from the US 195 interchange to Hamilton Street. Crews will be cleaning drains and performing...
Camp Hope clearing date pushed back to mid-November
SPOKANE, Wash. — The deadline to clear Camp Hope has been pushed back. Officials with the City of Spokane confirmed the deadline to clear Camp Hope was changed to mid-November after Mayor Nadine Woodward asked Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich for more time beyond his initial promise to clear the camp by mid-October. The Sheriff’s Office says November 10 is a timeline...
Spokane County Sheriff outlines plan to clear I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich met with law enforcement and local non-profits to develop his plan to clear out the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. In an exclusive interview with KREM 2, Knezovich said he met with the Spokane Police Department (SPD), members...
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
Next phase of Thor-Freya construction begins next Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Starting Monday, the next phase of the Thor-Freya construction project will begin so drivers should be prepared for new detours. The complicated project began back in March. Kirstin Davis is the Communication Manager for the City of Spokane. She says the Thor-Freya project has several phases.
inlander.com
Sheriff Ozzie walks nonexistent homeless camp while talking Camp Hope, dirty politics
It’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real. As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.
Spokane Public Schools discusses recommendation to replace and modernize several schools
SPOKANE, Wash. — During Wednesday night's board meeting, Spokane Public Schools discussed a recommendation that would replace a number of schools and build a new, larger school due to growth and enrollment patterns. In addition, the recommendation aims to provide programming that enables the provision of intervention services and...
KHQ Right Now
Leadpoint pack wolves killed after showing pattern of attacks on livestock
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Two wolves from the Leadpoint pack were killed this week in Stevens County following authorization from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFD). The authorization to kill the two wolves, one adult male and one adult female, came after the pack had shown a pattern...
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
inlander.com
I Saw You
JEERS TO LONG DRIVES: To build a relationship is to build a kingdom. And, at first, it's a wild, thrilling frontier. Every question uncovers new sights. Every conversation is an act of exploration. Every date is an expedition. You two grab your machetes and plop on your pith helmets and set out onto an expedition to map this new land. You're driven positively giddy by the delight of the new.
Radio Ink
Coyote Lures Diamond Back to Spokane Radio
He spent more than two decades at KDRK in Spokane before retiring in 2018 … or so we thought. Jim Diamond is back on the local radio dial, and is now hosting afternoon drive on KXLY-FM “The Big 99.9 Coyote Country.”. “Jim is a true radio entertainer, professional...
5-car crash cleared from I-90 off ramp to Lincoln
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash involving five cars has been cleared from the westbound I-90 off ramp to Lincoln Street. Washington State Patrol say at least one person was injured in the crash. The exit is now back open and traffic is flowing normally. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL...
