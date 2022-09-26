ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

BigCountryHomepage

LIST: Abilene area Haunted Houses 2022

Editor’s note: If you know of a haunted house that you want included in this article, click here to email the details. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – As October approaches, so do pumpkin patches, hay rides and haunted houses. Here are some haunted houses scheduled this October: Haunted House at Play Faire Park Visitors can explore […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend events, Sept. 30-Oct. 2

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. (Every Artist Starts Little), National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.
SAN ANGELO, TX
brownwoodnews.com

North Lake Community Church Members Honor Brown County Sheriff’s Department

Tuesday morning on the lawn of the Brown County Law Enforcement Center, several members of North Lake Community Church of May, Texas gathered to show support and to say thank you to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. Church members and Pastor Ron Keener thanked County Sheriff Vance Hill and many members of his staff for their tireless efforts to protect and serve the residents of Brown County.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
kacu.org

Supporters and protestors show up for Abilene's first Pride Parade

Many cities across Texas and the U.S. celebrated the LGBTQ community during Pride Month in June. But in Abilene, the town’s first ever full-scale pride event just happened over the weekend. More than 1,800 people showed up, Saturday, according to The Abilene Pride Alliance. When Elizabeth Collier heard Abilene...
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Woman arrested after early trick-or-treating attempt in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas — Halloween is just about a month away, but residents in one northwest Abilene neighborhood had an early visit from a trick-or-treater. Abilene police say they got several calls from residents on Minter Lane about a woman who was ringing doorbells and demanding Halloween candy. Residents also complained she was yelling profanities.
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star

Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
RISING STAR, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Motorcyclist injured in South Abilene wreck with car

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday night in South Abilene when they collided with another vehicle. The intersection of Antilley and Buffalo Gap Roads were blocked off around 8:00 Tuesday night due to the crash. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital. Details are unclear at this time. Check back with […]
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

2 People Killed, 3 Injured in 3 Vehicle Crash Near Winters Thursday

WINTERS – Two people died and three others were seriously injured in a three vehicle crash south of Winters on US-83 Thursday. According to information from Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, the crash involved a Volvo 18-wheeler, a 2009 Ford pickup and a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu passenger car.
WINTERS, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene woman arrested for trick-or-treating, yelling profanities early Thursday morning

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents UNDISCLOSED PROPERTY – Theft of PropertyA victim reported an unknown suspect took items from […]
ABILENE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

An Abilene Native Serves in the Navy at the Stennis Space Center

Every person that is serving in the United States Navy whether here in America or around the globe got their start from somewhere. I know this very well because my son Christopher has been in the United States Navy now going on 11 years, and yes I am a very proud father.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Drunk woman arrested after calling Abilene police to report body in trash can

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1800 block of Portland AvenueA victim reported an unknown suspect threatened to shoot him. […]
ABILENE, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

100.7 KOOL FM

