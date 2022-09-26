ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

TxDOT Amarillo: FM 280 to FM 2171 now reopen

By David Gay, Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

Update (3:39 p.m.)

Officials with the Amarillo district of TxDOT said that FM 280 has now reopened as of 3:36 p.m. Monday.

Original Story:

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District reported a road closure in Hutchinson County on Monday at around 1:20 p.m.

According to TxDOT Amarillo on social media, FM 280 is closed from FM 2171 to the end of the pavement due to a fire.

Drivers should be aware of safety signs and drive carefully in the area.

This is a developing story. Stick with MyHighPlains.com for additional coverage.

