Highway 101 crash leaves northbound lanes covered in grapes
PETALUMA -- A Sunday afternoon crash on northbound 101 in Petaluma left two lanes covered in hundreds of pounds of freshly harvested grapes.The California Highway Patrol said it got calls reporting the crash and spill around 12:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes just north of E Washington.In the far right lane, there is roadway construction going on and a guard rail. An f-250 truck towing a flatbed trailer full of grape containers got a little too close to the right side.The trailer went up and over guard rail. The driver lost control and trailer rolled over, spilling grapes everywhere. The spill was mostly isolated to the two right lanes. Caltrans reduced traffic to a single northbound lane while crews cleaned up the mess. The closure lasted 3 hours before all lanes were reopened No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.
