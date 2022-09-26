Read full article on original website
The Walk for Freedom Brings Attention to the Human Trafficking in Texas
Beyond Trafficking will be hosting Abilene’s annual 'Walk for Freedom.' The walk. is to raise awareness of the human trafficking issues in our own backyard and unite the. community to combat human trafficking. The Walk will begin and end at Everman Park on North 1st and Pine street on Saturday, October 15th, beginning with registration at 8 am with the walk beginning shortly thereafter at 9 am and lasting until 12 noon.
Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene
The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
Abilene’s Broadwind Fabrications Expansion Is Bringing More Money and Jobs
The Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) has been very instrumental in bringing a lot of new businesses into the Big Country. Since Broadwind Heavy Fabrication has been in Abilene they have continued to add and grow and now they are planning a $3 million expansion. So, you ask what is...
Get Those Rides Ready for Cruise Night in Abilene on October 15th
Earlier this year, we decided to host Cruise Night twice a year, instead of just once. Well, it's now time for the Fall Cruise Night, so get ready for an afternoon and evening of classic cars, live music, and more. Our 2022 Fall Cruise Night will take place on Saturday,...
The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department is Hosting a Fun Fundraiser
The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting its first-ever walk, run, or bicycle event to help raise money for a new pumper truck fund. With the recent wildfires this past year, all area fire departments have stretched their firefighting equipment to its limits. The Buffalo Gap Volunteer Fire...
How to Become A Supporting Member of Abilene’s Historic Paramount Theatre
By becoming a supporting member of the Paramount Theatre you are helping preserve a historic monument in Abilenes' history. Paramount theater is a 501 c-3 nonprofit corporation that helps support so many other nonprofits, charity organizations, public schools, children's, and civic organizations in Abilene and throughout West Texas. If you...
Texas Gun Owners Are Buying More Firearms However Gun Ownership Is Down
While Texas gun owners are buying more and more guns it appears that gun ownership is down. Although the previous statement sounds a little contradictory, the fact remains that Texas gun owners are buying more and more firearms, and yet there seems to be a huge decline in "new gun owners" in Texas.
Abilene Community Theatre Kicks Off New Season September 30th With Award Winning Comedy
The Abilene Community Theatre is set to kick off a new season on Friday, September 30th. The first performance of the season is "The Play That Goes Wrong". It's a 2012 award-winning comedy about Cornley Drama Society. Under the direction of ACT veteran Mike Stephens, this promises to be an outstanding performance.
An Abilene Native Serves in the Navy at the Stennis Space Center
Every person that is serving in the United States Navy whether here in America or around the globe got their start from somewhere. I know this very well because my son Christopher has been in the United States Navy now going on 11 years, and yes I am a very proud father.
Get Into the Fall Spirit With Help From the Abilene Community Band
The Abilene Community Band was founded on July 4th, 1976, and has been performing ever since. The director of the band is Joe Stevens retired Abilene Independent School District (AISD) Band Director. Mr. Stephens was my 9th-grade band director at what used to be called Mann Junior High School. Joe,...
Texas State Troopers Need You to Help Them Find These Wanted Fugitives
The Texas Crime Stoppers and the Abilene Crime Stoppers are similar but different. They're similar in that these criminals are all wanted and a reward will be paid. However, Abilene's Crime Stoppers wanted criminals are wanted by the Abilene Police Department while the Texas Crime Stoppers criminals by the Texas State Troopers.
National Night Out Promotes a Bond Between the APD and Abilene’s Community
Abilene's National Night Out has been a little strange due to the pandemic the last few years. However, this year promises to be bigger and better than ever as the Abilene Police Department will spread out and have its National Night Out at 4565 South 1st Street near the Winters Freeway.
Top 5 Best Abilene Area High School Football Teams in History Are
As the movie Friday Night Lights suggested "Texas is home to the best high school football in the world" and I agree. Furthermore, I am convinced that Abilene and West Texas have the best high school football history in the state. Case in point: Abilene High was named the Texas...
APD Asking For Help in Finding This Man Who Beat up an ATM Machine
Abilene Police Department is turning to the public for help in identifying a man who was caught on camera beating the heck out of an ATM machine. We've all been there at least once, right? You think you have a certain amount of money in the bank, but then you get to the ATM and you don't have squat. I'm not sure that this is what caused the man to snap and take a tire iron to the machine. But, be honest, you've thought about it, right?
The Taylor County Commissioners Court has Put Out a New Burn Ban
The Taylor County Commissioners Court has once again reissued a Burn Ban throughout Taylor county on September 27, 2022, and it goes into effect immediately across the entire Taylor County area. Even though the recent rains alleviated some of the dryness in Taylor County it was not enough to green...
Texas Makes the Top 5 for 2022 Hardest-Working States in America
It's not hard to find a job in Abilene, let alone in the Lone Star State. Now, what I keep hearing in the media and from business owners is that there are not enough people to fill those jobs in the state of Texas. However, those of us that are...
Abilene Sets Record for Most Traffic Deaths in a Year, APD Looking to Curb That Trend
Another wreck, another fatality. It hasn't been a good year for Abilene drivers. The latest traffic fatality involved a woman involved in a wreck on FM 18. Sadly, that wreck marked the 22nd death in Abilene this year setting a record in the Key City. The previous record was set...
Abilene Listeners Sound Off on Absolute Worst Roads in Town
One of the longest-running jokes is about how bad the roads are in Abilene. The city had squandered money set aside for road repair, and then went on to tax us more for the same repairs, but Abilenians aren't happy with the current progress. So, we took to social media...
Nearly Half Of All Car Seats Are Misused, Is Yours Installed Properly?
A baby aboard a vehicle is some precious cargo. Child car seats are the law and they save lives, but, believe it or not, nearly half of all safety seats are misused. Most of the time, it's because they are installed incorrectly. To make matters scarier, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of child deaths in the nation. Now is the time to make sure your baby or toddler is safely riding in a motor vehicle.
