Abilene, TX

Rock 108

The Walk for Freedom Brings Attention to the Human Trafficking in Texas

Beyond Trafficking will be hosting Abilene’s annual 'Walk for Freedom.' The walk. is to raise awareness of the human trafficking issues in our own backyard and unite the. community to combat human trafficking. The Walk will begin and end at Everman Park on North 1st and Pine street on Saturday, October 15th, beginning with registration at 8 am with the walk beginning shortly thereafter at 9 am and lasting until 12 noon.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

Take a Peek Inside the Swenson House the Site of Haunted Abilene

The Swenson House was built in 1910 by W.G. and Shirley Swenson. The house was built on 58 acres but now sits on a two-acre city block. Today, the Swenson House is on the Register of Historic Places and is currently used for weddings, receptions, parties, and of course, Haunted Abilene. Today, the Swenson House is owned by the Swenson House Historical Society, a nonprofit organization.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

APD Asking For Help in Finding This Man Who Beat up an ATM Machine

Abilene Police Department is turning to the public for help in identifying a man who was caught on camera beating the heck out of an ATM machine. We've all been there at least once, right? You think you have a certain amount of money in the bank, but then you get to the ATM and you don't have squat. I'm not sure that this is what caused the man to snap and take a tire iron to the machine. But, be honest, you've thought about it, right?
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

Nearly Half Of All Car Seats Are Misused, Is Yours Installed Properly?

A baby aboard a vehicle is some precious cargo. Child car seats are the law and they save lives, but, believe it or not, nearly half of all safety seats are misused. Most of the time, it's because they are installed incorrectly. To make matters scarier, vehicle crashes are the leading cause of child deaths in the nation. Now is the time to make sure your baby or toddler is safely riding in a motor vehicle.
ABILENE, TX
Rock 108

Rock 108

Abilene, TX
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas.

