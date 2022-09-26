Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Henry Foster, a Preeminent African American Physician Dies
NASHVILLE, TN —Preeminent African American Physician Dr. Henry Foster passed away September 25, 2022. An Arkansas native, Dr. Foster was born September 8, 1933. He graduated valedictorian of his high school class, earned a BS from Morehouse College in Atlanta and received his M.D. from the University of Arkansas in 1958 where he was the only African American admitted in his class of 96. Because of his strong academic performance, he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha national honor society. Dr. Foster served as a Medical Officer, USAF from 1959–1961 and went on to complete his residency trainings in surgery in Massachusetts and obstetrics and gynecology at Meharry.
TN lawmaker calls unproven claim of students being allowed to use litter boxes a ‘growing crisis’
In a video of a Tennessee Legislature Committee hearing that has amassed thousands of views online, two state lawmakers claim there are children in Tennessee who identify as "furries" being allowed to use litter boxes at school.
Gov. Lee signs Executive Order suspending vehicle restrictions as Hurricane Ian resources move through TN
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed an executive order to suspend transportation regulations in order for Hurricane Ian resources to move through the state.
Tennessee Tribune
Martha O’Bryan Center’s Charter Schools Receive Reward School Status
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Martha O’Bryan Center recently announced that both its charter schools, East End Prep and Explore! Community School, have earned 2022 Reward School designations from the Tennessee Department of Education. This award identifies top performing schools in the state. Both schools also achieved Level 5 TVAAS...
House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors
Tennessee House Republicans sent a letter Wednesday to Vanderbilt hospital urging it to immediately stop gender transitioning surgeries on minors. Sixty-two members of the House Republican Caucus signed the request in the wake of social media videos purportedly showing a physician calling the surgeries a “huge money maker” because of the number of follow-up visits […] The post House Republicans call on Vanderbilt hospital to stop transgender surgeries on minors appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
newstalk987.com
Governor Bill Lee and Other Lawmakers to Accelerate the Hiring Process to Add Twenty-Five Forensic Lab Positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally and Speaker Cameron Sexton announced a decisive step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). Taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts to expand testing capacity and reduce the turnaround time for sexual assault kits (SAKs).
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Mayor Announces Appointee to New Chief of Staff Position
Rutherford County Mayor Joe Carr has announced Eric Hennessee has been appointed as the Chief of Staff. After confirmation by the full commission, he will join the team on October 17. The Chief of Staff position works under the direction of the County Mayor. Responsibilities include providing advice, consultation, information,...
‘Is this a good idea?’: Metro Council member questions $50 million plan addressing homelessness
Nashville's $50 million plan to address homelessness in the city, comes up for a vote next week.
generalaviationnews.com
TBM owners gather in Nashville
The TBM Owners and Pilots Association (TBMOPA) met in late September in Nashville for the association’s 2022 convention, attracting owners of all versions of the TBM. The four-day get-together, which included informative sessions, safety-related briefings, and networking, attracted more than 320 people, according to officials with Daher, who co-sponsored the convention.
Nashville Scene
Developer Offers Alternative RiverChase Plan in Response to Deferrals
A major alteration has been crafted as a possible alternative related to a mixed-use project eyed for a McFerrin Park site and for which discussions between the development company, the district Metro councilmember and proponents of workforce housing have been contentious at times. Most recently, Austin-based Cypress Real Estate Advisors...
clarksvillenow.com
TCAT recognizes Clarksville nursing graduates in pinning ceremony
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Tennessee College of Applied Technology recognized the Summer 2022 practical nursing graduates from the Clarksville campus with a traditional pinning ceremony held on Aug. 18. Health Careers Coordinator Stephanie Murphy officiated, and President Arrita Summers gave the address. During the traditional ceremony, graduates took the...
When misery loves company: housing prices and short term rental woes
For those of us who focus our time and attention on state news coverage, be it through news sites or social media, it’s easy to feel like Tennessee has unique problems. Of course, we do, as every state has issues unique to it. But to quote “Human Family,” written by the late Maya Angelou, “We […] The post When misery loves company: housing prices and short term rental woes appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville Black Chamber Announces New Members to its Board of Directors
NASHVILLE, TN — The Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new members to it’s board of directors effective August 1, 2022. The new members are Jacky Akbari, Founder and Managing Principal of Worthington Advisory, and Thomas Okokhere, CPA, CIA, MBA, Advisory Services Director Hoskins and Associates. The...
‘We battened down the hatches… and left’: Florida evacuees in Nashville
As Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday, some Florida evacuees watched on their phones and TVs from Nashville. From those vacationing in Music City now stranded, to those that had plans to vacation in Florida and rerouted their trips to Nashville, there's no shortage of visitors downtown with their eyes on the path of the storm.
fox17.com
Nuclear weapons resolution stirs strong emotions at Metro Council meeting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — At least one metro councilmember wants to pass a resolution against the use of nuclear weapons. It's not the kind of thing that the Metro Council normally does and the subject stirred up strong emotions. The resolution would just be a stance by Metro Council...
1 injured in North Nashville shooting
One person was injured in a shooting outside a gas station in North Nashville late Thursday night, according to Metro Police.
First Responders Event in Shelbyville
Lowe’s of Shelbyville is hosting it First Responders event October 8th from 10-2pm. They will have Fire trucks, police cars, Ambulances and a Helicopter is planned. Multiple food trucks will be on location. The public is invited everyone to come out and meet first responders. One of Southern Tennessee's...
Lockdown lifted at MLK Jr. Magnet High School after school threat
The school, located on 17th Avenue North, went into lockdown around 9 a.m.
Nashville couple hit by street racers
“I looked in the mirror after the incident and I just couldn’t believe I was still standing. We know that god interviewed because we felt out of control but he was in control,” Smith said.
Drug investigation underway in Antioch
Tactical officers responded to a home on Calderwood Court around 9 a.m.
