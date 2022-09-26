Read full article on original website
Related
Man dies in police shooting at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Twp.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after being shot by state troopers after they say he tried to hit them with his truck while they responded to a disturbance call at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Township early Friday morning. There was a heavy presence of state and local police on […]
Juveniles accused of breaking into church, PSP investigates
PORTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a church break-in that they say was caused by juveniles in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 17, around 3:40 p.m., troopers responded to a reported break-in at Muir Grace United Methodist Church in Porter Township. PSP states through further investigation it was […]
skooknews.com
Man Pulls Machete During Route 61 Road Rage Incident in Schuylkill County
A man is facing charges after pulling a machete on someone during a road rage incident on Route 61 in Schuylkill County. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 around 2:00pm at the intersection of Route 61 and Market Street in Deer Lake.
One dead in state police related shooting in Plains Township
PLAINS TWP. — An intoxicated Pittston man who reportedly assaulted two people inside Old Tyme Charley’s and attempted to run down
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman dies after being thrown off motorcycle
PERRY TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced that a 41-year-old woman has died after crashing her motorcycle Monday afternoon. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 26, around 2:30 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on Route 35 in Perry Township, Snyder County. PSP states a motorcycle, driven by Jacqueline L. Swartwood, 41, was traveling […]
skooknews.com
Woman Transported After Crashing into Parked Vehicles in Ashland
A woman was transported to the hospital early Friday after crashing into several parked cars in Ashland. The incident happened just after 3:00am, Friday, when a woman driving a Chevrolet Spark was driving east on Centre Street in Ashland, crossed into the opposing lane, and crashed into 2 parked vehicles in the 600 Block.
skooknews.com
Lansford Police Attempting to Identify Theft Suspects
The Lansford Police are attempting to identify three theft suspects. According to Police, the three suspects caught on surveillance camera were involved in a theft at the Friendly Food Mart on West Patterson Street on Sunday. Anyone who can identify the suspects is asked to call (570) 645-5844.
Driver accused of leaving crash after hitting car, tree
CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he crashed into a tree and then hit a car as he fled the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday, September 23 around 5:50 p.m. troopers responded to Merwinsburg Road and Harvest Moon Drive in Chestnuthill Township for a crash. […]
skooknews.com
Pottsville Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force, and FBI Arrest Man on Firearm and Drug Charges
A Pottsville man is locked up in Schuylkill County Prison on firearm and drug charges. According to Pottsville Police Chief Richard Wojciechowsky, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 around 6:00am, members of the Pottsville Bureau Police, Schuylkill County Drug Task Force and the FBI arrested William “Pete” Quintana, 49, outside his place of employment in Hegins. Shortly thereafter, a search warrant was executed at Quintana’s home at 516 W. Race St. in Pottsville.
Berwick man accused of stealing from his grandmother
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man stole banking information from two family members, including his grandmother, and used it to steal more than $3,000, police say. Now Jordan Mateo Bafile, 22, is facing felony charges for allegedly forging checks and using stolen information to make Cash App purchases totaling $3,339. Bafile's grandmother and another member of the family contacted police on Aug. 1 after they reportedly discovered multiple fraudulent purchases...
skooknews.com
Trailer Reported Stolen from North Manheim Township
A 53 foot long trailer has been reported stolen from a company's property in North Manheim Township. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, on Friday, September 23rd, 2022, the Bedway Produce Company on Builtwell Road, near Orwigsburg, reported that a 53 foot long 2019 Great Dane steel trailer was stolen.
skooknews.com
Minersville Man Taken into Custody on Warrant During Traffic Stop
A Minersville man was taken into custody on Sunday during a traffic stop. According to St. Clair Police, on Sunday, September 25th, 2022, a traffic stop was conducted on Wade Road when Kevin Weiser, 41, of Minersville was pulled over. Weiser was found to have an active warrant issued by...
Williamsport suspect fires multiple shots at police
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A police-involved shooting took place Wednesday afternoon in Williamsport and a suspect is in custody. According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, shots were heard in the 1000 block of Wine Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators tell Eyewitness News, a Penn College officer confronted a suspect with a gun then […]
Man fires on Penn College police, charged with attempted murder
Williamsport, Pa. — A 39-year-old man fired multiple shots at a Penn College Police Officer as they investigated a complaint Wednesday afternoon. According to police, Tyree Rasheen Cleveland was ordered to show his hands just before he opened fire on the officer. Cleveland then fled from the area after allegedly tossing two firearms into a bush, Agent Brittany Alexander said. Officers were investigating the report of a disturbance with a...
Man accused of punching park ranger facing additional charge
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man accused of punching a park ranger in June now faces an additional charge. According to the police report, an officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on John Brotzman, 57, from Freeland, for allegedly running a stop sign on June 25. Officers say Brotzman then did a U-Turn […]
local21news.com
Traffic stop turns into gun charges for two men and two juveniles, police say
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster say they are searching for two men wanted in connection with gun charges following a traffic stop in the city earlier this month. Authorities say they conducted a traffic stop at the A-Plus Gas Station after they noticed a car with...
State police investigate seized drugs inside rental car
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an incident where they say an employee at a rental car shop found multiple drugs inside a car. According to Pennsylvnia State Police, on July 20 around 3:00 p.m. troopers were contacted by Enterprise Rental Agency staff who found drugs inside their rental car. Investigators say inside […]
Police: NY man flees down embankment during drug sting
MOOSIC BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from New York was arrested in Lackawanna County on Tuesday during the course of a drug distribution investigation. Lackawanna County detectives said they met with a confidential informant who said they would be able to purchase multiple controlled substances from a man named Rasheem Griffin, 49 from […]
abc27.com
Lancaster Police recover stolen guns, four charged
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Two men and two juvenile boys were charged with receiving stolen property, carrying firearms without licenses, and other firearm-related charges. On September 17, two Lancaster Bureau of Police officers made a traffic stop at 111 West Orange Street after seeing a Ford Fusion with...
Inmate charged with sending threats to kill cop, babies
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have charged an inmate at SCI-Dallas after they say he sent multiple threatening letters to the Lehigh Valley. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday, Timothy Koebert, 65, an inmate at State Correctional Institute in Dallas, was charged after writing a series of letters to the Allentown District […]
Comments / 2