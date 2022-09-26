Read full article on original website
News Channel 25
City of Navasota hires goats for environmentally friendly clean up
NAVASOTA, Texas — Like the sign says, "herds for hire." The city of Navasota has hired some goats for a reason you may not expect. Kyle Carr, Rent-A-Ruminant co-owner, says the idea for the operation came from his wife. Needing to clean up their ranch, she saw came across...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE LOOKING FOR MISSING TRUCK AND ITS OWNER
The Brenham Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing vehicle and its owner. The vehicle is a white Ford F-150 pick up truck with a bull style aftermarket front bumper that appears to have been recently purchased due to a dealer style front license plate.
KBTX.com
Bryan Police urge parents to talk with kids after two children arrested
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two kids were arrested by Bryan Police in connection to two different false shooting threats to Bryan ISD schools. This has been a growing issue for schools around the country that police say causes a dangerous environment. “Departments across the country are dealing with the same...
fox44news.com
Search underway for missing endangered woman
BRAZOS VALLEY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley needs your help to find a missing and endangered woman. 64-year-old Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen on September 9 in the 3200 block of Interstate 45 in Madisonville. She is 5’6”, weighs 170 pounds, and has blonde hair and hazel eyes.
KBTX.com
Texas history comes alive with Boonville Days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Step back in time this weekend and get a taste of Texas history at the 17th annual Boonville Days. Maria Lazo and Garret Leopold from Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the heritage festival on Saturday, Oct. 1.
Remembering Tessa: Community mourns death of 13-year-old Iola girl
It didn't matter which direction you looked, or what seat you peered at, most people in the crowd wiped away tears listening to the somber testimony.
KBTX.com
Residents displaced after kitchen fire in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three residents were displaced Wednesday afternoon after a kitchen fire in College Station. According to the battalion chief, it happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Pheasant Lane, near Welsh Avenue. The fire badly damaged the kitchen of the residence, but firefighters were...
News Channel 25
TEEX opens new rope access training facility on RELLIS campus
BRYAN, Texas — The Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, TEEX, opened a new facility to help train rope access technicians on the Texas A&M RELLIS Campus. “This facility here is the first of its kind here at TEEX,” said Matthew Winebarger, TEEX lead instructor, tower technician/rope access. Winebarger...
News Channel 25
Texas A&M theatre unable to fit mass of Aggies during O'Rourke rally
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A line of Aggies wound throughout the Rudder Theater Complex this morning - stretching well into the outdoors. Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke to an uproarious crowd of Aggie, many of whom registered to vote and have signed up to volunteer with the candidate's campaign.
KBTX.com
Missing Madisonville woman believed to be in danger
Madisonville, Texas (KBTX) - A 64-year-old Madisonville woman has been missing since Sept. 9, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Patricia Ann Huelsman was last seen in the 3200 block of 1-45. Authorities say she could be in a dark gray 2018 Toyota Tundra, TX license plates NLM7795, that has body damage on the passenger side. The truck was last seen driving southbound on I-45 in Walker County on Sept. 12.
12-year-old female arrested after making Snapchat threat to Davila Middle School
BRYAN, Texas — On Sept. 23, Bryan PD were made aware of a threat circulating on SnapChat towards Davila Middle School. Patrol and school resource officers responded to the threat and quickly determined there was no threat. On Tues, Sept. 27, authorities identified and arrested the perpetrator, according to...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FREEWAY FEEDER CLOSED WITH DEBRIS UNTIL TROOPERS MOTHERS BRINGS OUT A BROOM
Last year after residents of the county started pushing to stop wreckers from racing to scenes a rotation policy was put in effect. The dispatchers send an alert out through a phone app which gives the driver a location of a crash or prisoners’ vehicle to respond to. The wreckers have 20-minutes to respond to the scene before the next wrecker in line is dispatched and the first is disregarded and put on the bottom of the list. Heavy duty wreckers have 1-hour to respond. It has worked in some cases and hasn’t in others. At about the same time the Sheriff encrypted the radio system so it could no longer be monitored. This not only stopped wrecker drivers from going to scenes but also as he said stopped the bad guys from knowing where the deputies were. Montgomery County was the only one that implemented this. Harris County, Houston Police, Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Grimes County, or DPS have seen a reason to spend the thousands if not millions to make the move. The other thing it did do was stop the citizens of Montgomery County from knowing what is actually happening. The media was included in the radio lockout. Many times we here at MCPR are asked by readers what is happening and unless another reader has tipped us off on something it is unknown until we either go to the scene or send an inquiry to the Sheriff’s Office. If a prisoner is arrested on a bicycle a wrecker is called out to load the bicycle. That driver will never make anything on it as who would pay several times the value of the bike to get it out of impound? Back in the day, many officers depended on wreckers for backup as few deputies were close by. If a deputy became involved in a fight and called for help, it was usually a wrecker driver that was there first. On crash scenes, yes many wreckers would run to the scene, and yes many speeds as people called it like fools. But once they were there they assisted in blocking traffic or assisting clean up. Now a crash scene on a freeway may take as many as ten patrol cars off the streets. If it is a fatal crash that normally turns into almost five hours. A few weeks ago in a crash on I-45, a motorist came too close to a patrol car and took the mirror off. If a crash does happen now and the roadway is blocked wreckers have no way to get to the scene in 20-minutes. Oh yes, they end up speeding to make it to a scene in 20-minutes. But then to get to a scene, the only way is to counterflow down the wrong side of the road. If a motorist who is tired of waiting makes a u-turn and hits the wrecker, who do you think is at fault? If a deputy had a flat it was as simple as getting on the radio and asking for a Friendly wrecker which within minutes several would respond. If debris was in the roadway a call to TXDOT at night can take hours. A simple call on the radio and several wreckers would appear with brooms and clean up the mess.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MURDER SUSPECT RETURNED TO MONTGOMERY COUNTY
On August 29, 2022, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Violent Crime Unit were dispatched to 17200 Creekwood Dr., New Caney in reference to a shooting. During the investigation, Detectives identified several suspects who are believed to be involved in the homicide of Bradley Holloway. As a result of the investigation, two felony warrants have were issued for Stephen Roger Edwards aka “Crazy” (41-year-old white male), and Christopher Allen Justice aka “Youngster” (29-year-old white male) in connection with their involvement in the homicide. Detectives also identified another person of interest identified as Nicole Marie Crisp (32-year-old white female), who had an outstanding felony warrant for bond forfeiture from Montgomery County. Christopher Allen Justice turned himself in. Last week U.S. Marshals and Tribal Police took Crisp and Edwards into custody in Bryan County Oklahoma. Wednesday both Crisp and Edwards were returned to Montgomery County. Edwards has been booked in on a murder charge. He has no bond. Nicole Crisp who they believe had some involvement was booked in on the bond forfeiture. That stemmed from a charge of possession of a controlled substance charge on December 23, 2021, and she failed to appear in court on the charge on July 20, 2022.
Cursed Demons Road in Huntsville, Texas: The Highway to Hell?
There's an eerie reason that Bowden Road in Huntsville, Texas is called 'Demons Road': it's rumored to contain a portal to Hell. During the day, the road that leads to Martha Chapel Cemetery looks like an ordinary rural stretch of asphalt, with potholes, rough patches, and the occasional cow grazing in a field. However, it has a reputation as the most haunted road and cemetery in the state of Texas.
KBTX.com
15-year-old Bryan ISD student arrested for sending ‘terroristic’ text
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 15-year-old Bryan ISD student was arrested for making a terroristic threat, Bryan police said. School resource officers were notified that a student sent a text message referencing a school shooting at Rudder High School. Officers quickly identified the boy and obtained an arrest warrant for terroristic threat.
kwhi.com
MICHAEL MIZE TABBED AS NAVASOTA’S NEW POLICE CHIEF
Navasota’s interim police chief has been chosen to fill that role on a permanent basis. On Monday, the City of Navasota announced that Michael Mize has been appointed as chief of police, after serving as the interim chief since April. Mize, who has been with the Navasota Police Department for over 16 years, was one of three finalists from over 11 applicants from across the country.
kwhi.com
VIDEO – 2022 BRENHAM HOMECOMING PARADE
Large crowds congregated in downtown Brenham on a sunny and clear Wednesday evening for Brenham High School’s annual Homecoming Parade. Dozens of parade entries traveled down Main and Alamo Streets, waving to families and tossing out candy. Several floats paid homage to classic video games, card games and board...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE IDENTIFY BODY FOUND BY RESTAURANT
Update @ 9:05 a.m. Wednesday: Brenham police have identified the body of a man who was discovered Tuesday afternoon. The body of 64-year-old Philip Randy Helfer of the Caldwell area was found by authorities just after 1 p.m. in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Police and EMS were called out after receiving a report of an unconscious, possibly deceased male subject under a tree at the location.
kwhi.com
BODY FOUND NEAR BRENHAM RESTAURANT
Brenham police are investigating after a man's body was discovered this (Tuesday) afternoon. Officers and Washington County EMS personnel responded just after 1 p.m. to a report of an unconscious male subject in the 2600 block of Highway 36 South, between Taco Bell and Walmart. Upon arrival, authorities located the...
fox44news.com
Man charged with stalking Central Texas teacher
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A man has been arrested and is charged with stalking a Rosebud-Lott teacher. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on Saturday by the School Resource Officer for Rosebud-Lott High School in reference to a faculty member who was receiving threatening emails from an anonymous source. The emails also threatened the faculty member’s family.
