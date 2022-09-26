Read full article on original website
ESPN
He's behind you! Lion scares Kostas Manolas at transfer unveiling
Striker Kostas Manolas began his new career at Sharjah FC with a bang -- or should that be a growl -- after being unveiled while posing beside a live lion. The Greece international defender completed his move to the United Arab Emirates club this week and as part of his lion-themed presentation took part in a photoshoot alongside a wild animal.
ESPN
Projecting Mexico's World Cup roster: Who is leading the chase for Qatar 2022?
So begins the exciting yet uneasy countdown to Qatar 2022 for the Mexico men's national team, who aren't in the best run of form with two wins in their last seven games. With criticism surrounding El Tri due to a rocky run through World Cup qualifying and sluggish performances this year, manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino and his squad took one step forward and two steps back this month in California-based World Cup warmup friendlies after narrowly defeating Peru 1-0 and collapsing against Colombia in a 3-2 defeat.
ESPN
Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp: Trent Alexander-Arnold 'not in party mood' after England omission
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Trent Alexander-Arnold was "not in a party mood" when he returned from international duty with England. The full-back was selected for the UEFA Nations League matches but was an unused substitute against Italy and omitted from the squad for the Germany clash at Wembley.
ESPN
Mexico's collapse against Colombia leaves a sour taste for 'Tata' Martino's side ahead of World Cup
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Colombia scored three goals in the second half to rally past World Cup-bound Mexico 3-2 in a Tuesday night exhibition match. Backed by a pro-Mexico crowd of 67,311 at Levi's Stadium, El Tri initially made an instant impact with a goal from Alexis Vega off a penalty in the 6th minute. Mexico continued their pressure going, with Vega creating a quick and clever play for Gerardo Arteaga, who scored to put Mexico up 2-0 by the 29th minute.
ESPN
USWNT roster for England, Spain matches headlined by Crystal Dunn return, Alex Morgan absence
The return of Portland Thorns defender Crystal Dunn highlights the 24-player roster selected by United States women's national team manager Vlatko Andonovski for matches against England and Spain, though a knee injury has prevented San Diego Wave forward Alex Morgan from taking part. The U.S. will play the Lionesses on...
ESPN
Team USA routs Canada to reach FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup gold-medal game
SYDNEY -- Team USA wasn't pleased with how it played at times in its 33-point win Thursday over a gritty Serbia squad in the 2022 FIBA World Cup quarterfinals, no matter the final score. But in Friday's semifinal, the Americans didn't leave any ambiguity about how strong they're looking in...
ESPN
Tottenham's Harry Kane: Richarlison racist incident 'unacceptable'
Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane has condemned a racist incident involving teammate Richarlison during Brazil's 5-1 friendly victory over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday as "unacceptable." A banana was thrown from the crowd at Brazil players celebrating a Richarlison goal, leading FIFA to announce the following day they will investigate...
ESPN
El Tri boss Gerardo Martino hits back at critics in 'peculiar' Mexico system
Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino hit back at criticism after his team failed to hold onto a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 friendly loss to Colombia on Tuesday, instead focusing on what he believes are structural issues in the country's program. "[Soccer in] Mexico is peculiar," Martino said, alluding to...
ESPN
US thrash Canada, into basketball WC final
Red-hot tournament favourites the United States have strolled into the women's basketball World Cup final by thrashing rivals Canada 83-43 in Sydney. Never seriously threatened by their opponents, the Americans next face the winner of Friday's second semifinal between Australia and China as they pursue a fourth consecutive World Cup title.
ESPN
Team USA withstands challenge from Serbia to advance to FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup semifinals
SYDNEY -- It had been a minute since Team USA looked a step behind on the court, but that was the case Thursday in its FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game. Team USA trailed for the first time all tournament 4-0 and shortly afterward at 11-7 against a fearless Serbia team that managed to make it a four-point game late in the second quarter in front of a loud, mostly pro-Serbia crowd.
