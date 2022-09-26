Hall County Farm Bureau Provides Funding to Hall County Schools Agribusiness Center

Clarke County School Board member Kirrena Gallagher becomes the first to say she will run for the District 2 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission, tossing her hat in the ring in a special election that will be held next March. Gallagher, elected to the School Board in 2020, would be a candidate to replace Mariah Parker, the District 2 Commissioner who resigned late last month.

