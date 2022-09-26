Hall County Farm Bureau Provides Funding to Hall County Schools Agribusiness Center

Read full article on original website
Fundraising nears completion for teenager’s Butler Park mural Eagle Scout project
An Atlanta teenager with Gainesville ties is wrapping up the funding process for his Eagle Scout project. Ashton Dziengue, a senior at Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School and a member of Boy Scouts Troop 15, has been leading the effort to paint a mural of Dr. Emmett Ethridge Butler for the up-and-coming Butler Park.
School Board member emerges as potential candidate for Commission seat
Clarke County School Board member Kirrena Gallagher becomes the first to say she will run for the District 2 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission, tossing her hat in the ring in a special election that will be held next March. Gallagher, elected to the School Board in 2020, would be a candidate to replace Mariah Parker, the District 2 Commissioner who resigned late last month.
Gainesville City Council to vote on plans for community grant
The Gainesville City Council, in their Thursday morning work session, opted to vote on plans to apply for a grant that would seek professional analysis of the E.E. Butler Parkway/MLK Boulevard/Athens Street intersection. Council members heard from Jessica Tullar, the Housing and Special Projects Manager with the Gainesville Community and...
Three Forsyth County high schools make top 25 list for best in Georgia
Lambert High School(Photo/Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) A new study ranks several of Forsyth County’s high schools as the best in the state. Niche.com released its list of the best public high schools in Georgia this week. The county’s highest-rated high school is Lambert High School, which ranks No. 4.
Hall County to name new elementary school for Sandra Deal
The Hall County Board of Education voted unanimously Monday evening to name its future elementary school on Ramsey Road, Sandra Dunagan Deal Elementary School. Sandra Deal, the former first lady of the state of Georgia, worked as a teacher within the Hall County school District for over 15 years, serving at Tadmore Elementary, North Hall High School, and North Hall Middle School. She dedicated her life and career to supporting education for children across Georgia.
Hall County Fire Rescue to lift burn ban on Oct. 1
Hall County citizens are free to burn leaves and limbs starting Saturday, Oct. 1 if they have the correct permits. Hall County Fire Rescue issues two different types of permits that citizens can apply for. A residential burn permit allows residents to clear leaves, limbs and other debris from their yard. Residents can apply for Hall County Fire rescue’s residential burn permit by visiting the Hall County Government’s website.
Hall County Sheriff's Office awarded $325K grant for DUI enforcement
The Governor's Office of Highway Safety has announced the Hall County Sheriff's Office has received a Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic grant worth $324,999. According to a press release from the GOHS, Hall County is one of 21 law enforcement agencies in the state to receive the H.E.A.T. grant for the Federal 2023 fiscal year.
Hall County issues alert after rabid cat makes contact with two people
Hall County Government issued a positive rabies alert Thursday after a rabid cat and two people made contact in the Gainesville area. According to a press release, the contact happened in the 5000 block of Forest Drive. The cat was shipped to the Georgia Public Health Lab - Virology Section...
Updated wind advisory for Cobb and other north Georgia counties
With Hurricane Ian expected to make landfall in South Carolina later in the day, the National Weather Service updated its wind advisory for Cobb County and other Georgia counties, extending it to 8 p.m. this evening The advisory was issued at 6:49 a.m. on Friday September 30. What is in...
NEWS BRIEF: Lake Lanier to be used as water supply after 30-year “water war”
After 30 years of legal fighting, Georgia has secured water rights for Lake Lanier. Forsyth, Hall, and Gwinnett counties will be guaranteed water from Lake Lanier through 2050. Previously, Lake Lanier’s water was only allotted for flood control and recreation. Started in the ‘90s, the infamous “water wars” finally...
High school in Cherokee County under emergency evacuation after bomb threat, officials say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County superintendent of schools ordered the emergency evacuation of Etowah High School after an anonymous bomb threat Wednesday morning. Students were dismissed from the school at 11:15 a.m. School officials said local and state law enforcement officials recommended the emergency evacuation. Parents were...
Expect more travel delays this week on GA 400 in north Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) Delays are expected all week on SR 400 as construction crews work along the highway in the northern section of Forsyth County. The northbound right traffic lane was closed on Monday, September 26 from SR 369 to Martin Road to begin working on the shoulder along 400 and land restriping. The lane will remain closed for construction between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Hall County cat positive for rabies, officials say
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Officials in Hall County are warning of another rabies case, this time in the Gainesville area. Two people came into contact with a cat suspected of rabies in the 5000 block of Forest Drive. The feline was sent to the Georgia Public Health Lab Virology Section in...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office hosting food distribution Oct. 11
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will host the National Faith and Blue Food Distribution Oct. 11 — a free event at w...
Fentanyl, methamphetamine seized in NE Ga drug busts
Two drug suspects—a woman from Pendergrass and a man from Jefferson—are accused of dealing methamphetamine in Jackson County. 33 year-old Maggie Rocco and 24 year-old Tyler Winchell were booked into the Jackson County jail. 180 grams of methamphetamine worth an estimated $17 thousand have been confiscated and two...
Gainesville Department of Water Resources fixes Flat Creek sewer spill
The Gainesville Department of Water Resources on Tuesday, Sept. 27 stopped sewer spill into Flat Creek, which flows into Lake Lanier. A city employee was performing routine maintenance along Centennial Drive and found the discharge around 2:25 p.m.. The discharge was entering Flat Creek from a wastewater discharge near 2118 Centennial Drive.
Kemp issues State of Emergency for all Georgia counties, brunt of storm expected to pass to the east of Cobb County
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency for all Georgia counties due to the possibility of heavy rain and damaging winds as the Hurricane Ian‘s impact reaches the state. The press release announcing the declaration described the currently forecast path of the storm as follows:. Ian is...
Hurricane Ian: How to prepare for the storm in Forsyth County
A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for the state of Georgia due to Hurricane Ian(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A state of emergency begins on Thursday, September 29 at 7 a.m. for Forsyth County and the entire state of Georgia. Governor Kemp made the declaration on Tuesday, September 27, in advance of Hurricane Ian making landfall. The state of emergency will run through midnight on Friday, October 28, unless extended by Kemp.
As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
