Zovio asks shareholders to dissolve company

Zovio Inc., an education tech company based in Chandler, is asking shareholders to dissolve the company after the business collapsed earlier this year.

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) asked its shareholders in a Tuesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission to vote in favor of its dissolution plan that would liquidate the company. Zovio did not respond to questions about when the shareholder meeting and vote are expected to take place.

Zovio was in the education software business until it divested bizjournals.com from its online program management business in July. Zovio sold its for-profit online college, Ashford University, to the University of Arizona back in 2020, but continued to act as a service provider when the college was rebranded as the University of Arizona Global Campus.

This agreement to support the all-online UAGC, which constituted the majority of Zovio’s revenue, ended on July 31.

