Phoenix, AZ

Man run over by train in Phoenix Monday dies from injuries

By Hector Gonzales
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
Police say a man has died from his injuries after he was run over by a train Monday.

Phoenix police say it happened near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road just before 10:45 a.m.

Officials identified the man as 47-year-old Victor Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was taken to a hospital, where he later died after officials learned he had been run over by a train.

The train was stopped after the conductor was notified Gonzalez was ran over, according to police.

According to a 2016 report from the Federal Railroad Administration , this Phoenix intersection at 27th Avenue and Thomas Road has seen the most railroad crossing incidents, in the past decade, in the country.

