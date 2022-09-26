ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Government approach to devolution ‘offensive and wrong’, says Nandy

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M0VQp_0iAxQ84T00

Labour’s Lisa Nandy has attacked the Government’s approach to devolution as “offensive and wrong”, saying local areas needed “German-style” autonomy.

The shadow communities secretary said devolution deals were “pretty offensive” and local areas should be able to choose their own way instead.

Speaking at a fringe event at the Labour Party conference on Monday, Ms Nandy said: “We have got this situation where the Chancellor sits in Whitehall and draws lines on a map and he labels some places functional economic areas, which presumably means other places are not.

In any democracy worth its salt we have the right to choose our own governance arrangements

“He creates chances for some places and choices in those places and not for others and then tells communities they should be grateful and they should accept it.

“In any democracy worth its salt we have the right to choose our own governance arrangements.”

She added: “Our political arrangements, our governance arrangements surely have to reflect our own sense of identity. They have to reflect economic geography.”

Instead of making decisions from Whitehall, Ms Nandy said a Labour government would ask local areas to list the powers they needed and these would be “repatriated”.

She also criticised the Government’s approach to levelling up, which she said resulted in small pots of money being handed out “Hunger Games-style for mayors and councils to compete over crumbs from the table”.

She added: “It offends me deeply that young people in Bolton now have the right to get on a bus to the places, the apprenticeships that they need, and to see friends and family because some government minister decided he liked the cut of Andy Burnham’s jib, but yet in Barnsley those young people don’t have those same rights and those same powers.

“It’s offensive and it’s wrong and we are going to set that right.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Burnham
newschain

The Queen died from ‘old age’, death certificate reveals

The Queen died from old age, her official death certificate has revealed. The document released by National Records of Scotland noted the time of the Queen’s death on Thursday September 8 as 3.10pm at Balmoral. When paying tribute to her mother the Queen, the Princess Royal revealed she was...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Labour surges to 33-point lead against Tories after days of turmoil

Labour now enjoys a 33-point lead over the Conservatives, after days of market turmoil sparked by Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday. Liz Truss’s Government has been engulfed in a political and economic crisis since then, after the £45 billion tax-cutting package spooked markets and forced the Bank of England to intervene.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Devolution#Uk#Labour#German#The Labour Party#Whitehall#Government
newschain

Ukraine accelerates Nato membership bid after Russia annexes regions

Ukraine’s president says his country is submitting an “accelerated” application to join the Nato military alliance. The comment by Volodymyr Zelensky came just after Russia said it would annex four region of Ukraine it seized and held gunpoint referendums viewed as illegitimate by the international community. Mr...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
newschain

Jury considers verdicts in Renee MacRae murder trial

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering his lover and young son in the 1970s has been sent out to consider its verdicts. The eight women and seven men will now consider if William MacDowell is guilty of murdering Renee MacRae and their three-year-old son Andrew near Inverness on November 12, 1976.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Thai court rules Prime Minister can stay in office

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has ruled that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha can remain in his job and did not violate a constitutional provision limiting him to eight years in office. Opposition legislators had petitioned the court to decide on their claim that Mr Prayuth, who took power as army commander...
POLITICS
newschain

UN vote set to condemn ‘illegal’ Russian referendums

The UN Security Council has scheduled a vote on a resolution that would condemn Russia for its “illegal so-called referendums” in four Ukrainian regions, and declare that they “have no validity”. The US and Albanian-sponsored resolution would call on all countries not to recognise any alterations...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
158K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy