Fresno, CA

Prices at pump rise weeks before stimulus relief

By Rhett Rodriguez
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Gas prices are not only going up in the San Joaquin Valley, but they are rising in the state and the nation.

AAA says the current average for a gallon of gas in Fresno is $5.67 a gallon. Gas prices in Fresno have risen by 23 cents since last week and 40 cents in the last month.

Other parts of the valley are seeing similar increases. In Madera and Chowchilla the price per gallon has risen by 48 cents when compared to last month.

Experts say the demand for oil and gas has declined, but due to planned refinery maintenance and wildfires prices on the west coast have continued to rise.

Price hikes come just before the state of California prepares to send out one-time stimulus inflation and gas prices check that could bring as much as $1,050 to California taxpayers.

The national price of gasoline is at $3.72 and which is 14 cents lower than last month’s average, but 54 cents higher than last year’s, according to AAA.

