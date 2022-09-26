Read full article on original website
Related
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Malvern Prep 2024 SSDM Peri DiBartolomeo commits to Penn State
Malvern Prep 2024 short-stick defensive midfielder Peri DiBartolomeo has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Penn State University. High school: Malvern Preparatory (of Narberth, PA) Grad year: 2024. Positions: Short-stick defensive midfield. College committed to: Penn State University. Club team: Brotherly Love Lacrosse Club. Lacrosse honors:...
phillylacrosse.com
.@BerwynClub boys’ recruit: Westtown School 2024 ATT Snyder commits to Marquette
Westtown School 2024 attackman Noah Snyder has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Marquette University. High school: Westtown School (West Chester, PA) Club team: Brotherly Love Lacrosse Club, Nationals LC. Lacrosse honors: The Show All Star and Top 24, One Percent all star, National All Star...
phillylacrosse.com
.@Victory_Events girls’ recruit: Agnes Irwin 2024 ATT Springer commits to Johns Hopkins
Agnes Irwin 2024 attack Ella Springer has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Johns Hopkins University. High school: Agnes Irwin School (Villanova, PA) Lacrosse honors: Two Year Varsity Starter for Agnes Irwin School (PA) -2022 Inter-Ac 2nd team All-League -2022 Nike American Select Pennsylvania (2024) -2022 First Team U.S. National Tournament Selection -2022 LI Juniors Cup Invitee (yellow team) -2022 Under Armour 150 selection -2022 Best In Class Womens 2024 Invitee (first wave) -2021 Inside Lacrosse ILWomen Standout & Write Up for UAAA tournament -2021 Maryland Showcase All-Star Selection -2021 Invitation to play with UD commits at HHH Commited Games -2021 First Team U.S. National Tournament Selection (2024) -2021 Inter-AC Lacrosse Tournament Champions (2024) -2021 Under Armour All-America Command Team (Philly) -2020 Under Armour All-America Command Team (Philly)
Comments / 0