Agnes Irwin 2024 attack Ella Springer has made a verbal commitment to play Division I lacrosse at Johns Hopkins University. High school: Agnes Irwin School (Villanova, PA) Lacrosse honors: Two Year Varsity Starter for Agnes Irwin School (PA) -2022 Inter-Ac 2nd team All-League -2022 Nike American Select Pennsylvania (2024) -2022 First Team U.S. National Tournament Selection -2022 LI Juniors Cup Invitee (yellow team) -2022 Under Armour 150 selection -2022 Best In Class Womens 2024 Invitee (first wave) -2021 Inside Lacrosse ILWomen Standout & Write Up for UAAA tournament -2021 Maryland Showcase All-Star Selection -2021 Invitation to play with UD commits at HHH Commited Games -2021 First Team U.S. National Tournament Selection (2024) -2021 Inter-AC Lacrosse Tournament Champions (2024) -2021 Under Armour All-America Command Team (Philly) -2020 Under Armour All-America Command Team (Philly)

