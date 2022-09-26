Spinnin’ it: East football coach, Justin Hoover’s love for the quarterback position lead to him starting the Spin it Quarterback Academy.

Read full article on original website
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Kansas QB Todd Reesing Shares Message with Jayhawks Fans
The Kansas Jayhawks have become the darling of college football after a 4-0 start and are creating buzz in that sport for the first time in well over a decade. Just like everyone rallies around the lower seeds in the March Madness tournament every year, the Jayhawks are on a roll and their fanbase is growing by the week.
KU men’s basketball reveals new uniforms on Twitter
The Kansas Jayhawks Men's Basketball program revealed new uniforms for the 2022-23 season on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
smeharbinger.net
Gallery: Boys Varsity Soccer Ties with Olathe Northwest 1-1
Going into one round of overtime, the boy’s varsity soccer team ended in a 1-1 tie against Olathe Northwest on Thursday, Sept 22. Within 15 minutes of the first half, Olathe Northwest scored, going into halftime with Lancers down 1-0. In the second half, senior Ryan Grinstead scored with eleven minutes left, tying up the game. The game ended 1-1 and went into five-minute overtime. The boy’s varsity soccer record for this season now stands at 6-0-2.
KU adds block party, tailgating, happy hour to homecoming weekend
University of Kansas adds a Rock Chalk Block Party, tailgating with the men's basketball team, and a pregame happy hour to homecoming weekend.
Vinnie Pasquantino gets engaged after final home game of the season
Following the final home game of the season Sunday afternoon, Royals DH Vinnie Pasquantino got engaged to long-time girlfriend Ryann Harris.
Kansas City area’s only Black-owned gymnastics gym celebrates one year
Keshia Shannon says Fire and Ice Athletics is the only Black-owned USA Gymnastics program in the Kansas City area. They're celebrating one year.
heartlandcollegesports.com
What’s In Store for Kansas After Memphis’ IARP Penalties?
The Memphis Tigers received their punishment from the NCAA’s IARP board on Tuesday, signaling that the Kansas case may be closer to a resolution. Memphis was facing four Level I violations and two Level II violations after an 18-month probe, and head coach Anfernee Hardaway was facing a Level I violation and two Level II violations.
How to upgrade Arrowhead Stadium for World Cup, no cost to taxpayers
There's been much ado about temporary changes to Arrowhead Stadium for the 2026 World Cup — but little in the way of specifics shared.
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gifts $1M to Kansas City youth nonprofit
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott selected Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City to receive a slice of her $38.8 million gift to the nonprofit.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad
What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
Things to do this weekend in Kansas City: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
Here are just some of the events going on around Kansas City this weekend, Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
Kansas City employs houseless people to ‘Clean Up KC’
Kansas City has launched a new $300,000 one-year pilot program, hiring houseless people to “Clean Up KC.”
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood commission approves clubhouse expansion at Ironhorse Golf Club
At Tuesday’s meeting, the Leawood Planning Commission unanimously approved a final plan for expanding the clubhouse at Ironhorse Golf Club, the most recent step to remodel the building on the south Leawood course. Where exactly: The golf course operates at 15400 Mission Rd. The property neighbors a number of...
KTTS
Update On Health Of Art Hains
(KTTS News) — Springfield broadcaster Art Hains, known as the voice of the Missouri State Bears, has been diagnosed with complications from the West Nile virus. Friends say Hains is being moved to a Kansas City hospital for treatment. Hains has been the game day host of the Kansas...
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
kcur.org
Google Fiber's impact on Kansas City 10 years later
KC Digital Drive was founded in 2012 by the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, to address the digital equity issues revealed when Google Fiber launched in Kansas City and to mitigate the gaps in adapting to emerging technologies in the bi-state region.
This Is Missouri’s Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
KCTV 5
KC Crime Stoppers: Mark Fluty
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mark Fluty, 67, is wanted on a Jackson County, Missouri, sex offender registration violation warrant. Fluty is currently a noncompliant registered sex offender, and his last known address was near Gladstone Boulevard and Scarritt Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri. He is described as being a...
