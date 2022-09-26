Read full article on original website
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WLTX.com
Thursday Night High School Football
COLUMBIA, S.C. — PREP FOOTBALL. King's Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd. Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. to Oct 3rd. Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.
coladaily.com
High school football weekly roundup
River Bluff opened the Region 4-5A slate in impressive fashion, rallying from a first half deficit to defeat No. 4 ranked White Knoll 25-14 in a game move up to Thursday night due to the impact of Hurricane Ian expected in the Midlands on Friday. Cooper Johns ran for 227...
wach.com
Newberry County prepping for Hurricane Ian
NEWBERRY, SC (WACH) — The Newberry Bulldogs took on Eau Claire High Wednesday night, just one of the several districts across the state playing Wednesday night football due to the impact expected from hurricane Ian later this week. “Probably between now and Friday, the path probably will change three...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina runs great trick play to score big-man 2-point conversion
The South Carolina Gamecocks are playing host to the South Carolina State Bulldogs at Williams-Brice Stadium on Thursday night. The Gamecocks are heavily favored, and Coach Beamer is not afraid to get creative. After QB Spencer Rattler hit MarShawn Lloyd for the score to go up 6-0, the Gamecocks decided to go for the two-point conversion.
fortmillprepsports.com
Copperheads get best of Fort Mill golfers
The Catawba Ridge girls’ golf team beat Fort Mill in a dual match at Fort Mill Golf Club Wednesday. Catawba Ridge shot a 160 to Fort Mill’s 183 to beat the Jackets by 23 strokes. The Copperheads were led by a 38 from Katherine Mann and Eileen Zeoli, who shot a 39. Kate Gilmer finished with a 41 for Catawba Ridge and Reagan Lynch rounded out the scoring with a 42 for the Copperheads as well.
wach.com
Large tree falls onto a moving car in Columbia due to windy conditions
IRMO, S.C. (WACH) — Windy conditions caused a large pine tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Rd Thursday afternoon, according to the Irmo Fire District. WEATHER | Hurricane Ian strengthening before landfall expected in South Carolina Friday. Officials say the vehicle’s roof was crushed, injuring...
WIS-TV
Power outages reported in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Power outages have been reported in the Midlands. Dominion Energy power outage maps show more than 200 customers in the Midlands that have lost power due to Hurricane Ian. An area in oak Grove has lost power. Dominion’s map shows 133 customers are affected. Several...
Potential impacts from Hurricane Ian prompt changes to events across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain to South Carolina Friday, which has forced many weekend events to be postponed or rescheduled. Downtown Winnsboro is normally gearing up for its Annual Rock Around The Clock Festival, which brings nearly six thousand people to the town.
Tree falls on moving vehicle in Irmo, driver rescued
IRMO, S.C. — Crews from the Irmo Fire District were called in after a tree fell on a woman's car while she drove along Piney Grove Road on Thursday. Windy conditions ahead of Hurricane Ian caused a large pine tree to snap and fall on the gray sedan around 3:45 p.m. After it was hit, the car continued to travel several hundred yards along Piney Grove before stopping in a yard against another tree.
SC State shoots self in foot vs. South Carolina
South Carolina State showed flashes against the SEC’s South Carolina, but ultimately couldn’t get out of its own way with turnovers. The post SC State shoots self in foot vs. South Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
blufftontoday.com
Hurricane Ian leads to school closures in SC
While schools from the Midlands to the Lowcountry have cancelled operations on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian — including the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina State University in Orangeburg and the College of Charleston — schools in the Upstate are being affected, too. Public...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Storm prompts Lexington Two event schedule changes
Due to forecasts of possible severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, Lexington Two has announced changes for athletics and after-school activities scheduled for this Friday, September 30. • Brookland-Cayce High School’s football game at Orangeburg-Wilkinson is now scheduled for 7 pm Wednesday, September 28. • Airport High School’s homecoming...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg County officials prepping for six to eight inches of rain
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Orangeburg County leaders are expecting some severe flooding as Hurricane Ian strengthens which could make it difficult for emergency vehicles to make it out to certain parts of the county. WIS spoke with the county administrator and a spokesperson with the Regional Medical Center about what you should do if there’s a medical emergency.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Pro fishing hits big time in SC
The professional fishing business (and we’re talking about real hooks and bait, not the email kind) will soon be bringing some real economic impact to the Midlands of our state when a major tournament with teams from around the world hits the waters of Lake Murray. Mike Switzer interviews Anthony Gagliardi is an angler from Prosperity, SC who will also be one of two coaches for the USA team for the 2022 Black Bass Fishing World Championship coming Oct. 16-22, 2022.
kool1027.com
South Carolina And SC State Game Has Been Moved
In college football, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the SC State Bulldogs were supposed to play this coming Saturday, but with Hurricane Ian heading this way, USC has decided to move the game to Thursday night. You can listen to all the action starting with the Gamecock Gameday pregame show at 4pm on 98.7 FM and 1590AM Carolina’s Country Classics kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is set for 7pm.
WLTX.com
The Gamecocks are working for a repeat performance
COLUMBIA, S.C. — With four of five starters returning from last year's national championship team, that would be reason enough to peg South Carolina as the favorite to hoist the trophy in early April. But when the country's top recruiting class is added to the mix, that only enhances...
WIS-TV
Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
WLTX.com
Possible shots fired at this Richland County high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Sheriff's Department responded at approximately 12:45 p.m. Thursday to reports of shots fired near Ridge View High School on Hardscrabble Road. Deputies report no injuries or property damage at this time, but continue patrols in the surrounding area. This is an ongoing investigation and...
WLTX.com
Emergency agencies and residents prepare for local Hurricane Ian impacts
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As Hurricane Ian approaches the coast of South Carolina, those who coordinate emergency services and notifications are getting ready for the impact of storms. "Our priorities include support to counties, and contingency planning for possible transportation, shelter, and supplies," said SC Emergency Management Division Director, Kim...
wach.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
