businessobserverfl.com
Food bank crippled by hurricane, asks people to redirect donations
[Editor's note: This story was written based on a press release submitted Thursday afternoon by Duree & Co., a public relations firm with offices in Fort Lauderdale and Sarasota, but the information it contains about Harry Chapin Food Bank flooding has since been disputed by Ryan Uhler, the food bank's marketing and communications director, who says the facility did not sustain flood damage.]
DeSantis on Hurricane Ian: Storm will be ‘a big deal’ for a long time
Gov. Ron DeSantis gave a storm recovery on Hurricane Ian from Fort Myers.
floridapolitics.com
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
Click10.com
Gas station stores in Lee, Collier counties become havens amid Hurricane Ian’s havoc
EAST NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s aftermath in Lee and Collier counties means driving through inundated streets despite a gas shortage, shopping only with cash at the few stores open, staying away from damaged electric poles, and finding boats stuck in unlikely areas. On Thursday, a day after...
How to get help after Ian
Information we receive about power and utility restoration, food and other important recovery efforts will be posted here.
accesswdun.com
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian destroys historic Naples Pier
NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Pier, a top tourist destination, has been destroyed by Hurricane Ian, with even the pilings torn out, a county official said Thursday. The storm sent waves of at least 20 feet over the historic structure, said Penny Taylor, a commission in Collier County. “Right...
kiss951.com
Video Shows A Shark Swimming The Florida Streets After Ian
The scenes out of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian are devastating and many are downright painful to look at. The storm brought catastrophic damage to much of the state of Florida with some counties completely “off the grid” according to Ron DeSantis. Social media and the news are inundated with photos of videos of the storm surge and heavy rain taking over homes, businesses, and streets. And one image shows something I never thought I’d see. In Florida anytime flooding occurs you need to be on the lookout for displaced wildlife. Alligators and snakes certainly make the sunshine state their home and are often present in water. But this was no typical Florida reptile sighting. Instead, a video posted to Twitter shows a shark swimming the streets of Fort Myers after Ian passed through.
rock929rocks.com
Who’s Not Evacuating Hurricane Ian?
All eyes on the eye of Hurricane Ian as FLORIDA deals with extreme rain, wind and storm surges. Twitter shares who’s staying behind, with supplies and generators. Who’s NOT evacuating Hurricane Ian?. So, Hurricane Warnings issued for Florida’s west coast has been expanded farther south. That includes Tampa...
WINKNEWS.com
Viewer photos of Hurricane Ian across Southwest Florida
The photos above were submitted by viewers during the storm. If you have any photos you would like to submit, click “Post Your Own.”. Copyright 2022 Fort Myers Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior written consent. Do you see a typo or an error? Let us know.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County enacts curfew; Naples extends precautionary boil water notice
Collier County has issued a curfew across Naples and the county. The mandatory curfew will be in place from midnight to 6 a.m. It is anticipated the curfew will remain in place until power is largely restored. The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens...
‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL
Quality Journalism for Critical Times 11 a.m. UPDATE, Sept. 28, 2022 from National Hurricane Center: Extremely dangerous eyewall of Ian moving onshore … Ian will cause catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding in the Florida peninsula soon… ///////////////////////////// Hurricane Ian, a catastrophic Category 4 storm overnight, now threatens to make landfall as a Category 5 storm at the Charlotte County […] The post ‘The storm is here. It is imminent’: Ian threatens to make landfall as Category 5 in southwest FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Fort Myers residents begin to survey damage
Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction across Southwest Florida as it roared through as a Category 4 storm.
Hurricane Ian downgraded to Cat 1 storm
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center.
floridapolitics.com
Ruh-roh Charlotte County: Jim Cantore checking in
Meteorologist's knack for finding the eye of the storm is legend. The National Hurricane Center says to expect Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall somewhere in the 240-something shoreline miles between the Anclote River, north of Tampa to Chokoloskee, just west of Everglades City. Folklore would have it, however, that the...
montanarightnow.com
Hurricane Ian: 'Worse case' for Fort Myers, Punta Gorda, experts say
TALLAHASSEE - FROM NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday morning the time for Southwest Florida residents to evacuate had passed, as Hurricane Ian approached the Gulf Coast as a nearly Category 5 storm. “This one has just strengthened and strengthened, and it is the real deal,” DeSantis...
usf.edu
Grim news as Lee County officials provide update on Hurricane Ian
It was a grim assessment late Wednesday. The impacts of Hurricane Ian undoubtedly caused extensive infrastructure damage, likely deaths, sparked some looting, and resulted in the activation of a county-wide curfew as of 6 p.m. "Our community has been, in some respects, decimated," Roger DesJarlais, the Lee County manager, said...
Cape Coral resident braces for Hurricane Ian ‘Ron Burgundy style’
Video posted by a Cape Coral resident shows him bracing for Category 4 Hurricane Ian "Ron Burgundy" style.
Naples Airport closing tonight as Hurricane Ian nears Southwest Florida
The Naples Airport is closing tonight and is expected to remain closed through Thursday in response to Hurricane Ian.
Evacuations begin in Southwest Florida as Ian approaches
Tuesday morning sees Southwest Florida met with drizzle and breezy conditions as the 'calm before the storm' begins to end.
