Retailers Like Target Drop Fresh Fashion for Fall

Retailers hope new fashion will entice shoppers to spend despite the reality that everything’s a little more expensive right now. Still, new launches are brightening up store (and digital) shelves as the holiday season is just about in full swing.

Target to launch second Fall Designer Collection

The second edition of Target ’s limited-time Fall Designer Collection will be available on the retailer’s website and in some stores starting on Oct. 9.

The collection featuring Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson includes more than 100 apparel and accessories items ranging in price from $8 to $70, with most options at under $40. Apparel sizes span XXS-4X.

Looks from Kika Vargas, from Target’s Fall Designer Collection.

“Our newest collaboration with Kika Vargas, La Ligne and Sergio Hudson is a celebration of style, and we know our guests will love this collection of trend-forward pieces that reflect each designer’s distinct, diverse perspective on fashion,” Jill Sando, Target’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, said.

“For this Fall Designer launch, we’re teaming up with diverse and female-founded brands to bring their bold and unique perspective to life through pieces that will complement any wardrobe,” Target said in a blog post on Wednesday, adding that the curated and inclusive collection advances its Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Racial Equity Action and Change (REACH) commitments.

Looks from La Ligne, from Target’s Fall Designer Collection.

Colombian designer Kika Vargas pairs her hand-drawn prints with feminine layering pieces including dresses, tops and bottoms that play on structure and volume. La Ligne, founded by Vogue editors Valerie Macaulay and Meredith Melling with fashion executive Molly Howard, features fashion staples designed in the brand’s iconic stripes. And Sergio Hudson, known for classic silhouettes in jewel tone hues, focuses on matching sets dresses and coats for the Target collection.

New private label at Kohl’s

Kohl’s, meanwhile, unveiled a new private label line aimed at a younger and diverse consumer.

The trend-forward Intempo line ranges from a faux-wrap dress to a crop blazer and a pleather cargo pants, plus an assortment of tops and bodysuits, all at under $80. The mix-and-match options help choppers create a capsule wardrobe.

The department store, which elected to go on its own and focus on its turnaround strategy instead of a sale of the company, is best known for its focus as an active and casual lifestyle destination. In the past year, Kohl’s has added new brands to its assortment mix, such as Tommy Hilfiger, Draper James and Eddie Bauer. And while women’s dresses has been a strong driver of sales, the retailer has been looking for ways to build up its women’s assortment.

HSN offers up new loungewear line

HSN has added the Lacey Chabert Collection to its loungewear lineup.

A look from Lacey Chabert’s Mommy & Me loungewear line, available at HSN.

Known for her roles on “Party of Five,” “Mean Girls” and the Hallmark Channel, Chabert’s line is inspired by moments with her family. The collaboration with HSN includes long-sleeve pullovers, a hooded jacket, lounge jumpsuit, weekender legging and Henley sleep set. Pajamas will be added in October, along with a fresh assortment of luxe separates in November. Items in the line, all priced at under $100, include “Mommy & Me” options.

“While Lacey draws inspiration from her many memorable roles on stage and screen, her new line mainly reflects her role as a mom,” Bridget Love, HSN’s general merchandise manager and vice president of merchandising, said. “The Lacey Chabert Collection brings the love Lacey shares with her family to the forefront through imaginative patterns, luxe comfort and thoughtful designs which truly differentiate her collection from anything else in our portfolio.”

HSN parent Qurate Retail Inc. last month reported second quarter results in which revenues fell 16 percent to $2.95 billion from $3.50 billion in the year-ago period. Revenues includes sales from the QxH (QVC and HSN businesses), QVC international, Zullilly and Cornerstone (the catalog businesses that includes home brands Frontgate, Ballard Designs and Grandin Road, and its apparel and home textiles brand Garnet Hill) divisions. The company said adjusted OIBDA—it uses operating income before depreciation and amortization as its standard metric to show operating performance—fell 40 percent to $347 million from $581 million a year ago. Net income for the quarter fell 8.6 percent to $203 million, or 53 cents a diluted share, from $222 million, or $52 cents, a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were 12 cents versus 54 cents last year.

Qurate president and CEO David Rawlinson said last month that results reflected the impact of inflation, rising interest rates and supply chain challenges, among other factors.

S&P Global Ratings earlier this month downgraded Qurate’s credit rating to “B+”, citing supply chain pressures and weak cash flow, and cut the company’s secured debt rating to “BB”. S&P said “ongoing supply chain constraints and lower discretionary spending will weigh on the company’s efforts to turn around operations” and that “economic headwinds will pressure profitability this year, with free cash flow to debt remaining below 10 percent.”

American Eagle, Forever 21 eye Japan

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. and Forever 21 are slated to re-enter the Japanese market with new physical stores. Both brands exited in 2019, although American Eagle products were still available online after the retailer closed its brick-and-mortar location there.

Japanese trading firm Itochu Corp., which holds the master license for the Forever 21 brand, is set to begin e-commerce sales in February. A physical store will open sometime in the spring next year. Itochu is also working with Forever 21 owner Authentic Brand Group to expand Eddie Bauer ‘s business across Japan.

American Eagle is set to open two flagship stores next month in the Tokyo neighborhoods of Shibuya and Ikebukuro, according to a Reuters report on Wednesday.

Claire’s expands Walmart partnership

Claire’s will now be in more Walmart doors.

The tween fashion accessories retailer has been in partnership with the discounter since 2018, and is now planning to roll out its products to more than 1,200 additional Walmart stores. The expanded partnership will put Claire’s products in more than 2,500 Walmart locations, on walmart.com and within more than 360 Claire’s shop-in-shops in Walmart locations worldwide.

A look at the Claire’s in-store display at Walmart.

“Together with Walmart, we have created a memorable and exciting way to bring Claire’s to customers who love our brand and those with the potential to discover all we have to offer,” Ryan Vero, CEO of Claire’s Holdings LLC, said. “With these new locations, we’re excited to build on the success we have seen with our partnership and our own expanding consumer products business to reach more customers where they live and shop.”

“Walmart is continuing to establish itself as a fashion destination with a focus on expanding our assortment of quality, on-trend and accessible apparel and accessories,” Michelle Gill, vice president, jewelry and accessories, Walmart, added. “This includes creating innovative shopping experiences like the Claire’s stores within Walmart that enable customers to find more of their favorite brands and shop with confidence.”

Claire’s was recognized last year as Walmart’s top jewelry and accessories vendor. The company’s product line includes hats, gloves, handbags, socks and footwear. The expansion represents a new chapter for the tween chain, which in March 2018 filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy court protection that didn’t involve its international operations. After shutting about 130 U.S. stores and eliminating $1.9 billion in debt, the retailer was able to secure $575 million in new funding and restructured operations after just 10 months in bankruptcy proceedings. Elliott Management and Monarch Alternative Capital became the post-bankruptcy owners. Claire’s last year filed for an initial public offering aimed at raising up to $100 million.