Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav assured staff in a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday that the company is not for sale, despite some rumored talks of a merger. “We are not for sale,” the executive said during a Q&A portion in the meeting, according to multiple attendees. Zaslav further touted the company’s many assets and said that WBD had “everything they need to be successful.”

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO