ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Ape#Amc#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Realestate#Amc Stock Sinks#Preferred Equity Units
TheWrap

Triller Raises $310 million in Funding Round Ahead of IPO

TikTok rival Triller said Thursday it will receive an investment of up to $310 million from Global Emerging Markets, a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group, in conjunction with its pending initial public offering. The open source content platform privately submitted plans to go public to the Securities and Exchange Commission...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheWrap

David Zaslav Shoots Down Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Rumors: ‘Not for Sale’

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav assured staff in a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday that the company is not for sale, despite some rumored talks of a merger. “We are not for sale,” the executive said during a Q&A portion in the meeting, according to multiple attendees. Zaslav further touted the company’s many assets and said that WBD had “everything they need to be successful.”
BUSINESS
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
52K+
Followers
30K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy