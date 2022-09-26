Read full article on original website
Chainsaw sales soar as Brits buy 35,000 woodburners in three months to keep themselves warm during the energy crisis
The energy crisis is leading cash-strapped Britons to explore new ways to generate heat. First, sales of woodburning stoves soared by 40 per cent. Now, it has emerged that chainsaws have seen a surge in demand – to cut wood for the stoves. Retail giant Toolstation yesterday revealed that...
Disney Board Adds Tech Exec Carolyn Everson in Agreement With Investor Dan Loeb
Disney added technology executive Carolyn Everson to its board of directors on Friday as part of an support agreement with activist investor and hedge fund investor Daniel Loeb and his company Third Point LLC after “a constructive dialogue.”. Loeb, who acquired a 0.4% stake in Disney in August, worth...
Magna Trims 2023 Ad Spending Forecast as US Economy Weakens
The weakening U.S. economy has led Magna to reduce its advertising spending forecast for the rest of this year and all of 2023. The media investment and research firm, a unit of Interpublic Group, said it now expects U.S. ad growth of 4.8% next year, down from the 5.8% it predicted in June.
Mark Zuckerberg Kick-Starts First Restructuring Since 2004 With Hiring Freeze at Meta
"Many teams are going to shrink," he said previously
Triller Raises $310 million in Funding Round Ahead of IPO
TikTok rival Triller said Thursday it will receive an investment of up to $310 million from Global Emerging Markets, a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group, in conjunction with its pending initial public offering. The open source content platform privately submitted plans to go public to the Securities and Exchange Commission...
Regal Cinemas Owner Cineworld Sees Theater Audiences Stuck Below Pre-Pandemic Levels for Next 2 Years
Cineworld reported a profit for the first half of 2022, but ticket sales fell below expectations for the troubled theater chain, leading the British owners of Regal Cinemas to predict that admissions would stay below pre-pandemic levels for the next two years. Admissions at the world’s second-largest movie theater chain...
David Zaslav Shoots Down Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Rumors: ‘Not for Sale’
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav assured staff in a virtual town hall meeting on Wednesday that the company is not for sale, despite some rumored talks of a merger. “We are not for sale,” the executive said during a Q&A portion in the meeting, according to multiple attendees. Zaslav further touted the company’s many assets and said that WBD had “everything they need to be successful.”
