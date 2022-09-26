Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Cougars finish HSTC volleyball with 4-1 record
HASTINGS – Two York area teams, Cross County and Heartland, finished up the Hastings St. Cecilia invite on Thursday with the two of them combining to go 5-0. Cross County finished up the two-day tournament 4-1 while the Huskies were 3-2. Cross County defeated Wood River in three sets...
York News-Times
Fullerton dispatches Hampton in three sets
HAMPTON – The Hampton Hawks hosted the Fullerton Warriors on Tuesday night, but it was the visitors who broke out the brooms with a 25-16, 25-23, 24-14 volleyball sweep. Lillian Dose led the Hawk attack with six kills, Gavin Gilmore whacked four and Nevaeh Lukassen added three. Sophie Schulze added two winners and Raegan Hansen finished with one.
York News-Times
York tied for second at home tennis invite
YORK – The York Dukes welcomed five other schools to town Friday morning for their home tennis invite. Backed by strong outings from Ethan Phinney at lead singles and Andrew Van Gomple at No. 2 singles, the hosts racked up 20 points to finish tied for second with Mount Michael in the team race.
York News-Times
Sub-district softball pairings released
YORK – On Thursday morning, the NSAA released its official sub-district softball pairings in advance of postseason play beginning Monday, Oct. 3. York (11-13) will travel to Columbus to compete in the B-7 sub-district hosted by Lakeview. The Dukes earned the fourth seed and will take on the hosts at 3 p.m. In the other match, Blue River will face Aurora at 5, with the sub-district championship to follow.
York News-Times
Panthers fall short against Sutton
GENEVA – The Fillmore Central Panthers welcomed the Sutton Fillies to town Tuesday night for a volleyball clash between SNC foes, but it was the visitors who walked away with the win in a 25-8, 25-15, 25-23 sweep. Team and individual stats for both teams were not available.
Kearney Hub
Kearney High ready for rivalry clash against Grand Island
KEARNEY — Kearney High notched an emotional district win last week, but despite returning to non-district play this week against Grand Island, the stakes are the highest yet. The two Class A schools in the Tri-Cities will meet at 7 p.m. Friday in a packed stadium Ron and Carol...
York News-Times
Polk County gets huge win over Class C No. 4 Aquinas
STROMSBURG – After the Class C No. 4 David City Aquinas Monarchs took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Polk County erased the deficit and never looked back as they defeated the Monarchs 6-2 in one of the key Tuesday night matchups. Polk County Slammers starting...
York News-Times
Bonfire tradition continues at YHS
YORK -- York High School celebrated homecoming week with the biggest pep rally yet Wednesday evening. The York High School sports teams made their own version of the “tunnel walk” and took the stage to talk about the season's accomplishments. But what’s a pep rally without a little...
klkntv.com
Crews battle large grass fire southwest of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Multiple crews battled a large grass fire southwest of Lincoln near Denton on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was near Southwest 114th Street and West Saltillo Road. By 6 p.m., the fire was out, and crews were leaving. The blaze were reported after 3 p.m. About...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
York News-Times
Religion Calendar
Sunday, Oct. 2 – Worship, 8 & 10:30 a.m.; Adult Bible Study and Sunday School, 9:15 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 – Stewardship Board, 5:30 p.m.; Christian Nurture, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 – Willow Brook Bible Study, 2 p.m.; Youth Board, 6 p.m.; Stephen Ministry, 6:30 p.m.; Evangelism, 6:30 p.m.
York News-Times
Birthday - Rosenau
YORK — Please join the family in wishing Dr. Harold Rosenau a very happy 90th birthday on October 4. His family is requesting a card shower from all his friends, acquaintances and former patients to celebrate this birthday milestone. Cards may be sent in care of: Paul Rosenau at #11 Arbor Heights, York NE 68467.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska State Patrol helps corral hogs after crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A semi hauling hogs crashed on I-80 near Grand Island Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver is okay, but a team effort was needed to corral the 20 or so hogs following the crash.
NebraskaTV
Thousands hit the road for Nebraska's Junk Jaunt
CAIRO, Neb. — The Nebraska Junk Jaunt took place over the weekend, spanning from Blaine County all the way to Hall County. The town of Cairo is a popular destination for many when it comes to finding their next hidden treasure. Cairo sits conveniently on the crossroads of two...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island coffee shop thriving in first year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thursday is National Coffee Day. Whether you like yours black or light and sweet, chances are it’s an important and energizing part of your morning routine, and one local shop is bringing a unique vibe with each cup served. Daily Dose Coffee has been...
York News-Times
Sep. 30, 2022 evening weather update for York
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. York's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for September 30
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (7) updates to this series since Updated 6 min ago.
York News-Times
One killed, one seriously injured in Highway 34 crash
YORK – One person was killed and another was very seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 34, west of Utica, on Friday, Sept. 23. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained that the accident happened around 6:20 a.m. Sheriff Vrbka said Scott Sorenson, 42, of Seward, was westbound...
1011now.com
Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
