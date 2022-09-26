Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Police: Man nabbed in stolen rental car in Hempfield was awaiting sentencing in bank robberies
A former McCandless man awaiting sentencing for a string of bank robberies in Westmoreland and Allegheny counties was arrested this week after authorities said he led police on a chase in a stolen rental car. Dylan M. Poole, 28, was scheduled to be sentenced in September in federal court in...
Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
beavercountyradio.com
Ellwood City Man Victim of Identity Theft
(Perry Twp, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a location on Meadow Land Ave in Perry Township, Lawrence County on Wednesday, September at 1:55 PM for a report of identity theft. Upon investigating it was learned that a 61-year-old from Ellwood City...
Father sentenced in death of infant son
PITTSBURGH — A Greenfield man who claimed he was sleepwalking when he dropped and killed his infant son was sentenced to 16 to 32 months in state prison after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment. Cory Neidert told police he doesn’t...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Student in custody, teacher taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school
PITTSBURGH — A source tells Channel 11 that a student attacked a teacher inside Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday, leading to an assault investigation by Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a student was in custody and a staff member was transported to a hospital after an incident at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
Police: 3 men rob pizza shop employees at gunpoint, steal their car
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of armed men is accused of robbing two pizza shop employees and stealing their car in Shadyside. Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. for a reported carjacking.Investigators said witnesses told them three men walked up to the pizza shop workers after their shift and robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash, personal items and jewelry. Police said all three men were armed. The suspects then left the scene in the victims' vehicle, heading in the direction of Centre Avenue, police said.They're still investigating.
Man shot, killed in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood identified
PITTSBURGH — A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night when Pittsburgh police responded to a call of gunshots in the area. The man was found in the 500 block of Kohne Street in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood, police said. The man, later identified as...
Pittsburgh Police cruisers destroyed in "suspicious" fire
Three Pittsburgh Police cruisers were destroyed Wednesday morning in a fire that investigators are considering suspicious. The cars were sitting outside of a North Side police training facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greenfield man, who claimed sleepwalking, sentenced for killing infant son
Luca Neidert would now be 2 years, 9 months and 6 days old. He would be walking, starting to potty train and talking in full sentences, his grandmother said. His imagination would be developing. He would be able to sing and dance. He would be alive. Instead, Luca was killed...
First victim of child internet abduction speaks at John Marshall
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the young girl who faced a trauma no one had ever seen before. Pittsburgh native Alicia Kozak was just 13 years old when an older man lured her outside her house and held her captive in Virginia. After her abuse was shown online, an informant led law enforcement […]
Westmoreland eyes construction of county gun range
Westmoreland County has targeted the end of the year to open its new shooting range. Ground was broken this week on a $30,000 project to construct an outdoor facility behind the Westmoreland County Prison in Hempfield. “Any county agency can use it,” county park police Chief Henry Fontana, said.
WJAC TV
Jury convicts Johnstown man accused of stabbing woman during Facebook Marketplace sale
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — On Wednesday, a Cambria County jury convicted a Johnstown man accused of stabbing a woman dozens of times following an alleged argument during a Facebook Marketplace sale last April. Joshua Gorgone was found guilty on all the charges he faced, including criminal homicide, robbery/theft, abuse...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 people flown to hospital, 1 taken by ambulance after crash in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were injured after a crash in Butler County on Tuesday. According to Butler County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to Oneida Valley Road in Oakland Township at 8:23 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash. Two people were taken to the hospital...
Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten
BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
beavercountyradio.com
Unknown Vehicle Causes Damage to New Beaver Yard
(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a reported hit and run in New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County at 12:12 AM on Tuesday Morning. Troopers said upon arriving and investigating it was determined that an unknown...
Kennywood shooting updates and how a gun possibly got in
Kennywood says it continues to work with local law enforcement after three people were shot there Saturday night. Now, people are asking how a gun got into the park in the first place.
Man who saw Kennywood shooting says fight started because of mistake
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Don Orkosey was at Kennywood on Saturday night when he witnessed the shooting. He said one teen bumped into another teen by mistake, a punch was thrown, and gunshots followed. “I saw the boy who was on the ground with blood running down the sidewalk,...
Questions remain in the accidental shooting death of a toddler
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities say the autopsy is now completed, but the investigation continues into the accidental shooting death of a toddler. They confirm the victim was a two-year-old boy. Officials told 7News that both parents were out of the house at the time, and all five children were in the house, ranging […]
State police locate missing Indiana County woman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing Indiana County woman.Police had previously reported that Paula May Erickson was last seen in the area of West Indiana Street in Homer City Borough on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.An update was provided by police, saying that she had been found.
Infant killed in Carroll County shed fire: investigators
Fire officials are investigating after an infant was killed in a shed fire in Carroll County Thursday morning.
Comments / 0