West Mifflin, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Arrest made in Allegheny County catalytic converter thefts after months-long investigation

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A Philadelphia man has been arrested for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from vehicles parked at local car dealerships. After a monthslong collaborative police investigation, 34-year-old Curtis Wallace Jr. was arrested in Philadelphia and transported to the Allegheny County Jail. According to Bethel Park Police Detective...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Ellwood City Man Victim of Identity Theft

(Perry Twp, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to a location on Meadow Land Ave in Perry Township, Lawrence County on Wednesday, September at 1:55 PM for a report of identity theft. Upon investigating it was learned that a 61-year-old from Ellwood City...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Father sentenced in death of infant son

PITTSBURGH — A Greenfield man who claimed he was sleepwalking when he dropped and killed his infant son was sentenced to 16 to 32 months in state prison after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of children and reckless endangerment. Cory Neidert told police he doesn’t...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Student in custody, teacher taken to hospital after assault at Pittsburgh school

PITTSBURGH — A source tells Channel 11 that a student attacked a teacher inside Oliver Citywide Academy Thursday, leading to an assault investigation by Pittsburgh police. Pittsburgh Public Schools confirmed a student was in custody and a staff member was transported to a hospital after an incident at the school, a special education center in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood that serves students in grades 3-12.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: 3 men rob pizza shop employees at gunpoint, steal their car

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A group of armed men is accused of robbing two pizza shop employees and stealing their car in Shadyside. Pittsburgh police said officers were called to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. for a reported carjacking.Investigators said witnesses told them three men walked up to the pizza shop workers after their shift and robbed them at gunpoint, taking cash, personal items and jewelry. Police said all three men were armed. The suspects then left the scene in the victims' vehicle, heading in the direction of Centre Avenue, police said.They're still investigating.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten

BRADY TOWNSHIP — A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog. Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said. The dog was transported to Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Unknown Vehicle Causes Damage to New Beaver Yard

(New Beaver, Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were called to the scene of a reported hit and run in New Beaver Borough, Lawrence County at 12:12 AM on Tuesday Morning. Troopers said upon arriving and investigating it was determined that an unknown...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State police locate missing Indiana County woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing Indiana County woman.Police had previously reported that Paula May Erickson was last seen in the area of West Indiana Street in Homer City Borough on Tuesday around 6:15 p.m.An update was provided by police, saying that she had been found. 
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

