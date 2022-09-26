ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

When will Hurricane Ian make landfall in the US?

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4boEnn_0iAxOVOv00

(NEXSTAR) – Hurricane Ian was still growing in strength Monday as it continued its path toward the continental United States. At 11 a.m. Monday, the massive storm was churning northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

At that pace and on its current path, the hurricane is expected to make landfall on Florida’s west coast as early as Wednesday. “Rapid intensification” of the storm is expected in the next 24 to 36 hours, the NHC said mid-day Monday.

The effects of Ian could be felt before the storm makes landfall, with tropical storm-force winds forecast to reach the tip of Florida by 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Before reaching Florida, the storm was expected to blow through western Cuba. Then, it’s expected to slow down over the Gulf of Mexico, becoming bigger and stronger, turning into a Category 4 hurricane. By the time Ian reaches the U.S., winds are forecast to reach top speeds of 140 mph.

It’s not just winds that are a concern – the NHC warned “life-threatening storm surge” was possible along Florida’s west coast, especially between Fort Myers and Tampa. A surge of up to 10 feet of ocean water and 10 inches of rain was predicted across the Tampa Bay area, with as much as 15 inches inches in isolated areas. That’s enough water to inundate coastal communities.

Local coverage: Hurricane Ian gains strength, Tampa Bay still in cone of uncertainty

Heavy rain could also cause flash flooding starting in the Florida Keys and the southern part of the state Tuesday, then further north Wednesday and Thursday.

As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.

“Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a news conference on storm preparations in Tampa.

After Thursday, the hurricane’s path is less clear. After hitting Florida, Ian is expected to weaken to a tropical storm and move toward eastern Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina. At some point Friday or Saturday, it could weaken to a tropical depression, though it’s too far out for forecasters to predict that exact timing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
State
South Carolina State
Primetimer

WATCH: Meteorologist Jim Cantore Hit by Flying Tree Branch During Live Hurricane Ian Report

Meteorologist Jim Cantore was literally knocked off his feet this afternoon while covering Hurricane Ian. Cantore was on the ground near Fort Meyers, Florida, reporting on the Category 4 storm in the middle of sustained 61 mph winds (gusts are reportedly up to 110 mph) when a tree branch blew into his legs, knocking him over. The Weather Channel reporter then fought to get up, lunging for a street sign for support while a stop sign collapsed behind him.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Hurricanes#Landfall#Nhc
CNN

See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed

Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Hurricane Ian – live update: Florida cities under water, many stranded and 1.3m without power in monster storm

Hurricane Ian has roared ashore in southwest Florida, making landfall at 3.05pm (local time) on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 155mph.Public officials urged residents who had failed to heed evacuation orders in vulnerable, low-lying areas to shelter in place as forecasters warned of “unsurvivable” storm surges of up to 18 feet in places. Destructive waves slammed into the southwest coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach including Charlotte Harbor, near the town of Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers. As Ian plods across Florida in the next 24 hours, it is expected to drop 12...
FLORIDA STATE
travelnoire.com

1 Dead After Planes Flip In Orlando Due To Weather

Two airplanes flipped over at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the weather is to blame for the unfortunate incident which left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to FOX 35 Orlando, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said one of the planes involved had people...
ORLANDO, FL
TheDailyBeast

Videos Capture Hurricane Ian Sweeping Homes Off Their Foundations

As Hurricane Ian wallops Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, storm surge from the system appears to have lifted a series of homes up off their foundation in Fort Myers Beach. Video of the homes, shared by an architecture firm, also showed the other destruction from Ian—mangled roofs, flooded streets and submerged vehicles. Similar videos have shown the same fate for neighboring cities of Naples and Sanibel, while another video from Fort Myers showed a shark swimming on a flooded residential street. Another jaw-dropping scene, also captured on camera: a man swimming in surge water inside his Naples home. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to move across Florida with whipping winds and pouring rain, leaving much of the state under a flood warning. #BREAKING: Video circulating shows houses FLOATING off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane #Ian. pic.twitter.com/OID6YATFd3— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 28, 2022 Read it at The Daily Beast
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Daily Mail

Florida woman who has weathered 'dozens of hurricanes' shares her best tips to prep for Hurricane Ian, from what coverage to follow to why you should always watch your neighbors

A Floridian who has lived through 'dozens of hurricanes' has shared her best advice for preparing for Hurricane Ian as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast, prompting mandatory evacuations for more than 300,000 people in Tampa Bay. Jenn Hoskins, 43, from Lake Monroe, took to TikTok over the weekend to...
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

100K+
Followers
21K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy