Read full article on original website
Related
Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country
Connecticut’s gross domestic product (GDP) saw the second-largest decrease in the country in the second quarter, part of an overall shrinkage in GDP across 40 states, according to new numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The decrease in gross economic output in Connecticut was largely due to decreases in the finance and […] The post Connecticut sees second-largest decrease in GDP in the country appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Some Connecticut hospitals at risk of flooding in hurricanes, study shows
A new study that investigates the flooding risks to hospitals within a mile of the Atlantic and Gulf Coasts during category 1-4 storms highlights concerns with at least a few facilities along Connecticut's shoreline. The study, conducted by the Harvard School of Public Health and Boston University, found that even...
Register Citizen
Small housing authorities in Rocky Hill and Bloomfield struggle without Section 8 vouchers
ROCKY HILL — Smaller Connecticut housing authorities without Section 8 vouchers are struggling to stay afloat on rents determined by a tenant's income. While many larger housing authorities like Hartford, Bridgeport and New Haven have thousands of vouchers to distribute to qualifying residents to subsidize their rent, housing authorities like Rocky Hill and Bloomfield do not have any vouchers at all. Tenants pay rent according to 30 percent of their income. For example, if their income is $700 a month, the housing authority will make $210 a month on rent.
kiiky.com
10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut in 2023
If you’re looking to live in a wealthy town, Connecticut is the place to be, and we have curated a list of the 10 Wealthiest Towns in Connecticut. Connecticut is known as a state with an incredible concentration of wealth. In the last decade, the state’s wealthiest towns have grown, gaining even more prominence in their respective regions and the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Greenwich selectmen seek clarification from CT on the public use of cannabis
GREENWICH — Under state law, it's legal for adults to possess a certain amount of marijuana and consume it. But where is it legal in Greenwich to smoke it?. Despite a state law that mandates communities with more than 50,000 residents, including Greenwich, to designate a place for public consumption, the town has not done so.
Register Citizen
CT SNAP benefits expand to 44,000 additional state residents
An additional 44,000 Connecticut residents will soon be eligible for food assistance under new eligibility rules, Gov. Ned Lamont announced this week. Beginning Oct. 1, residents will qualify for the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program if their monthly income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty line, equating to about $2,265 for a single person or $4,625 for a four-person household. Previously, families qualified for SNAP only if their monthly income was at or below 185 percent of the poverty line.
connecticuthistory.org
Connecticut Yankee Brings Power to the People
For nearly 30 years the Connecticut Yankee Atomic Power Company operated a nuclear power plant in Haddam Neck, Connecticut. The first commercial nuclear power plant in the state, it provided decades of reliable service to Connecticut—pumping out over 100 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity over its lifetime—until both economic and safety concerns eventually brought about the plant’s decommissioning.
Register Citizen
Arooga's to bring sports betting to Shelton
SHELTON — Arooga’s Grille House and Sports Bar — in partnership with the Connecticut Lottery Corp. — is launching a new retail sports betting location at its Shelton restaurant. The site will offer the PlaySugarHouse Sportsbook, the sports wagering platform from Rush Street Interactive, which is...
RELATED PEOPLE
Connecticut’s SNAP benefits will expand to more people next month
Connecticut residents in 17,600 households will soon be eligible to receive food assistance from SNAP. The post Connecticut’s SNAP benefits will expand to more people next month appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
COVID boosters readily available in CT — why aren't more people getting them?
Nearly a month after federal regulators authorized new omicron specific COVID-19 boosters, only 5.6 percent of eligible Connecticut residents have received one, state numbers show. As of Thursday, 153,536 people in Connecticut had received a booster, out of more than 2.7 million who are eligible. The new shots, designed specifically...
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- September 29, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that despite the wind and swell from Fiona last weekend, the light tackle bite continued in the Eastern Sound. The churned-up water seemed to help the albie bite, which is in full swing across the Sound. The fish move around quite a bit from day to day, and somedays they have lockjaw, but they can be found consistently in all their usual haunts. Matt reported that they seem to be particularly active during the hour or two before and after the tide changes. Silver, electric chicken, pink, shrimp, and olive colored epoxy jigs have been working well, along with the usual soft plastics. If you’re looking for a break from the albies, the striped bass remain plentiful, with a good number of fish to 40-inches taking Docs, Mullys, and live bait offerings. The striped bass bite has transitioned from just a low-light game to basically anytime of day, as long as you hit the tide right and find them.
Winfield: “Black The Vote” Higher
Gary Winfield upped the ante at a “Black the Vote” campaign rally for the statewide Democratic slate — by urging the party to think beyond 2022 to envision a Black governor. Winfield, a New Haven state senator, put forward that call for the importance of diverse...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CT leaders mull special session for essential worker relief, gas tax
Connecticut lawmakers may call a special session after elections to extend the gas tax holiday and add money to the Premium Pay Program.
Register Citizen
Gun advocates file lawsuit over CT ban on assault weapons
Two former Connecticut correction officers and a firearms instructor along with two gun advocacy groups have filed a federal lawsuit over the state's ban on assault weapons. Calling the guns, "modern sporting arms," the group is challenging Connecticut's laws that since 2013 have prohibited dealers or others from selling or possessing semi-automatic, or automatic or burst fire weapons.
Register Citizen
Home prices are finally falling. Here's what to expect with the CT real estate market
With the New York City region continuing to hold its own on real estate prices, Connecticut home owners are testing the autumn market with new listings — though some with existing listings are cutting their prices as buyers cope with higher mortgage rates and the overall impact of inflation.
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
35-year-old Brenda Roberts was last seen in Hartford, Connecticut on April 24, 1999. She has never been seen or heard from again. Brenda Roberts is 5'1" and weighed 140 pounds when she vanished.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Stefanowski gets endorsement from Virginia governor
GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - The Connecticut Republican candidate for governor officially has the Virginia governor on his side. Bob Stefanowski received an endorsement from Gov. Glen Youngkin in Greenwich on Wednesday night. Channel 3 was there as Youngkin and Stefanowski hosted a meet and greet at local restaurant, Caren’s Cos...
On Surplus, Dems, GOP Switch Sides
New Haven and Hamden Democratic state lawmakers threw their support behind fiscal “discipline” and recession preparedness when faced with a question that will likely dominate this year’s legislative session. That is: What to do with Connecticut’s record budget surpluses?. Greater New Haven Chamber of Commerce...
DoingItLocal
GREATER BRIDGEPORT NAACP SHARED A STATEMENT ON THE THREE FINALIST FOR CHIEF
#Bridgeport CT– Reverend D Stanley Lord, president of the Greater Bridgeport National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (GBNAACP), shared the following statement on the recent Finalist for Chief of Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport recently conducted a nationwide search for a Police Chief, resulting in several candidates emerging from its internal ranks. The Greater Bridgeport NAACP (GBNAACP) insists on working closely with our partners in the city, including the Mayor, to ensure that our next police chief shares the primary goals for the protection of the civil rights of individuals, a balanced temperament, community-minded actions, and a commitment to delivering the vital safety services we need and deserve. It is mission critical that we put our lives and trust in a police chief that can successfully utilize all resources possible to provide all available resources and services needed by families, taxpayers, businesses, and visitors in their experiences here in Bridgeport.
Eyewitness News
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian
CT families left scrambling to get flights out of FL following Ian. As the recovery efforts continue following Ian, people from Connecticut remained stuck in Florida on Thursday. Local coffee shops enjoy National Coffee Day. Updated: 4 hours ago. To all the coffee lovers out there, happy National Coffee Day.
Comments / 3