Joseph Baena’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Daniella Karagach to Miss Monday’s Show After COVID Diagnosis

As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 27 DAYS AGO