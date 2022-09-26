ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Odessa American

1989: Perfection for MOJO, Gaines

EDITOR’S NOTE: Enjoy this look back at two of this year’s Odessa Athletics Hall of Fame honorees. This year’s banquet is scheduled Nov. 3 at the Odessa Marriott. Other honorees include track star Kerry Evans, gridiron greats Glen Halsell and Lloyd Hill and also the 1946 Odessa High Bronchos state championship football team.
ODESSA, TX
Houston Chronicle

AP source: Celtics agree to terms with big man Blake Griffin

BOSTON (AP) — Veteran big man Blake Griffin has agreed to a contract with the Boston Celtics, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Friday. The person confirmed the move to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. It was first reported by ESPN.
BOSTON, MA
Houston Chronicle

Rachel Nichols Jumps to Showtime After Turbulent ESPN Exit

The longtime sports reporter is joining Showtime’s sports division, where she will work on the unit’s basketball content vertical as both a host and producer. “We are delighted to welcome Rachel Nichols to the Showtime Basketball family,” said Brian Dailey, senior vice president of sports programming and content for Showtime, in a prepared statement. “Rachel brings unmatched journalistic credibility, great familiarity with our roster and a work ethic that will take us to another level.”
CELEBRITIES

