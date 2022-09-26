Read full article on original website
Nemzzz Stirs Jersey Club Influences Into His Drill Sound On “ABC”
Between drill’s hi-hat triplets and Jersey Club’s frenetic rhythms, it was only a matter of time before someone started to stitch the two together. Producers have been playing around with that combo for a little while, to varying degrees of success, but Nemzzz’s new tune “ABC” might be the best example we’ve heard yet.
jaboukie Young-White Releases New Song and Video “BBC”
Jaboukie Young-White make his first major foray into music. At midnight Friday, the comedian/actor delivered “BBC” (Bad Bitch Coochie), a raunchy dance track released via Interscope Records. jaboukie began teasing the cut on social media this week, sharing a sneak peek at the head-turning outfit he rocks in the music video.
Quavo and Takeoff Share New Song “Nothing Changed”
With just one week to go until they roll out their new joint album Only Built for Infinity Links, Quavo and Takeoff have shared “Nothing Changed.”. Credited with the production on the new track, which marks the fourth to be released off the upcoming album, are DJ Durel and Marcel “Mars” Korkutata.
Best New Artists
Every month, we round up some of our favorite new music discoveries. Look back at all of our Best New Artists here and keep up with them all on the Best New Artists playlists on Spotify and Apple. Pigeons & Planes is all about music discovery, supporting new artists, and...
Smino Taps J. Cole for New Song “90 Proof”
Smino receives an assist from J. Cole on his new song “90 Proof.”. The St. Louis native stopped by HOT 104.1 last week to preview the track and simultaneously record his appearance on Instagram Live. “90 Proof” is the latest offering from Smino as he picks up steam heading...
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Coolio Mourned by Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg, LL Cool J, Chance the Rapper, and Many More Fans and Friends
Coolio passed away at the age of 59 in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The iconic artist’s longtime manager Jarez confirmed the Compton native and father of six was found unresponsive at a friend’s house on the bathroom floor. While Coolio’s cause of death has yet to be determined, EMTs reportedly suspect he died of cardiac arrest.
Kanye West on Why He Changed Instagram Profile Pic to Kris Jenner
The artist formerly known as Kanye West says “peace and respect” were behind his recent decision to change his Instagram profile picture to a photo of Kris Jenner. As fans were quick to notice this week, Ye did indeed add a photo of the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch as his profile pic, thus inspiring a swift wave of speculation. At other moments this year, notably, Ye has been publicly critical of Jenner, at one point inspiring a response from Ray J.
Trippie Redd Drops New Tracks “Save Me, Please” and “1st Degree Murder”
Trippie Redd gave fans a new two-pack on Friday, with additional new music set to be released soon. Friday, Trippie shared the songs “Save Me, Please” and “1st Degree Murder,” packing them under the two-song EP title First Draft on streaming services. Hear both new tracks...
Listen To K-Trap’s ‘The Last Whip II’ f/ Headie One, Krept & Konan, Youngs Teflon & More
K-Trap fans are in a golden age right now. It was only six months ago that we got his blockbuster Joints project with Blade Brown and a year ago that he dropped off his last solo venture Trapo, but he’s already back with another full-length, The Last Whip II. It’s an unparalleled level of productivity and so far the quality is still at its highest levels.
Dvsn Team With Jagged Edge for New Song and Video “What’s Up”
Following the release of their self-proclaimed “honest anthem” titled “If I Get Caught,” Dvsn have returned with the video for “What’s Up” featuring Jagged Edge. Building on the story from the previous single and its visual, “What’s Up” addresses the consequences of infidelity. “Biggest mistake I made, shouldn’t have let you go,” sings the duo’s vocalist Daniel Daley on the track. The video picks up immediately where the “If I Get Caught” visual left off, and goes for a very early ’00s R&B look complete with Daley singing in the rain. The presence of Jagged Edge also does a lot to help sell that throwback feel.
Watch Vory’s New Video for “Mind Games”
Vory is ending September the same way he started it—by dropping a new visual. On Thursday afternoon, the Louisville artist gifted fans with the official video for “Mind Games,” a standout track from his chart-topping debut album, Lost Souls. The visual was directed by Vory’s previous collaborator Loris Russier, who also helmed the “Happy Birthday 2U” video that arrived at the top of the month.
Best Style Releases: Supreme, Salehe Bembury x Crocs, Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, and More
October is just days away and the first week of fall has already kicked in. Now that it’s getting chillier, it’s about time to refresh your closet for the changing season. Thankfully, there’s a number of great style releases to peruse from this week. Alongside its Fall...
The Cast and Creators Behind Kid Cudi’s ‘Entergalactic’ on Bringing the Project to Life
Kid Cudi’s artistry has been in a constant state of evolution through the years. The musician, born Scott Mescudi, is now entering a new space in his career with his latest project Entergalactic. Mescudi had a vision of releasing his eighth studio album with a visual component that would be inspired by the songs, and he used the 15 tracks as inspiration to create an adult animated special by the same name also arriving on Netflix on Friday (Sept. 30).
Kanye Says Future and Justin Laboy Are His ‘Best Friends’
Kanye West has declared that Future and Justin Laboy are his besties. The Donda artist shared the fun fact via Instagram on Wednesday, suggesting the friendships are in contrast with his religious beliefs and role as a committed father. “When you a Christian dad that will do anything to protect...
Roddy Ricch Shares New Song and Video “Stop Breathing”
While the wait for Feed tha Streets III continues, Roddy Ricch is serving up an appetizer with “Stop Breathing.”. Roddy teased the track nearly two weeks ago, accompanied by footage showing him taking a private plane to make a surprise appearance at a stop on the Twelve Carat Tour with Post Malone.
Premiere: vi0let Gets Lost In A New Romance On “Cream And Peaches”
Born in Germany, raised in Ireland, and now based between London and Brighton, there’s always been a slightly nomadic element to rising singer-songwriter vi0let’s music, taking in different sounds and styles to make music that at times can be icy and distant and at others shot through with passionate heat. On her new single, “Cream And Peaches”, she leans more towards the latter as she captures the giddy and intoxicating early days of a relationship.
Watch Safaree Throw Chair and Hit Himself in the Head on ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’
On a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Safaree stormed out of a heated argument by throwing a chair that ended up hitting him on the back of his head. A clip of the moment, which came after he got into an argument with one of his fellow cast members about his co-parenting relationship with Erica Mena, began to circulate on Twitter this week. Safaree can be seen playing a card game during the tense situation, and appeared to snap after the conversation refused to let up. That’s when he stood up, picked up his chair and threw it. But instead of throwing the chair ahead of himself, he somehow managed to strike himself in the back of his head.
Boldy James and Nicholas Craven Join Forces for New Album ‘Fair Exchange No Robbery’
Griselda rapper Boldy James and Montreal producer Nicholas Craven join forces for their new collaborative album Fair Exchange No Robbery. The 10-track project arrives a few months after the pair teamed up for “Death & Taxes,” which dropped in July. Last December, Boldy and Craven linked up on “Yzerman,” the first single from the latter’s latest full-length offering, Craven N 3.
Return of the Gangsta: Freddie Gibbs Talks ‘$oul $old $eparately’ and Being ‘One of a Kind’
With generational rappers, part of the joy of their longevity is aging alongside them. You feel that in a number of ways—both in their content and subject matter, and physically, their voice earns a pleasant layer of dust and grit. When I listen to the first track on the ageless artist Freddie Gibbs’ stellar new effort $oul $old $eparately, “Couldn’t Be Done,” and compare it to the first song of his I ever heard, 2009’s “Boxframe Cadillac,’’ what’s striking is how little has changed sonically.
