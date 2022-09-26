On a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Safaree stormed out of a heated argument by throwing a chair that ended up hitting him on the back of his head. A clip of the moment, which came after he got into an argument with one of his fellow cast members about his co-parenting relationship with Erica Mena, began to circulate on Twitter this week. Safaree can be seen playing a card game during the tense situation, and appeared to snap after the conversation refused to let up. That’s when he stood up, picked up his chair and threw it. But instead of throwing the chair ahead of himself, he somehow managed to strike himself in the back of his head.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO