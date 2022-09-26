Read full article on original website
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Obituary: Twyman Lee Towery
Twyman Lee Towery, Ph.D, 80, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 24 at his home in Brentwood, Tennessee. He was born in Fayetteville, Tennessee to the late Clarence Goodrich Towery and Mildred Turner Towery on Oct 25, 1941. Twyman graduated from Chattanooga Central High School in 1959. During his undergraduate studies at...
Obituary: Doris June Marston Alexander
Doris June Marston Alexander, 91, born Sept. 7, 1931, to Clyde and Ellen Irene Marston of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior Sept. 25, 2022. Doris was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister. Preceded in death by her parents Clyde Marston and Ellen Irene Marston, Doris is survived by her children Barry Alexander (Jackie), Don Alexander Sr. (Melanie), Cindy Church and Mike Alexander (Liz). Grandchildren, Jennifer Anderson (Paul), Dane Alexander (Annie), Ashley Alexander, Stacey Downs (Todd), Don Alexander Jr (Callie), Christy McAfee (Matt), Mike Church Jr (Heidi), Meghan Caudill (Will), Clay Alexander (Leslie), 17 great grandchildren, and two great- great-grandchildren. As well as her sister Kathryn Lewis of Christiana and brother Ron Marston (Cathy) of Franklin and dearest friend, June Caldwell, with whom she laughed deeply and explored the nooks and crannies of Williamson County and surrounds.
Obituary: Hailey Renee Reynolds
Hailey Renee Reynolds, age 15 of the Bending Chestnut Community passed away Sept. 28, 2022. She was a tenth grade student at Fairview High School and was a member of Bending Chestnut Baptist Church. Hailey is preceded in death by her grandfather, Bobby Reynolds, and great-grandmother Maude Netherton. She is survived by her parents, Chris and Jennifer Reynolds; grandparents, Ewell & Kathy McCandless and Mary Reynolds; brothers, Allen Reynolds and Will Reynolds; sister, Emma Reynolds; aunts & uncles, Renee McCandless, Wayne (Teresa) Bogle, Chuck (Kim) Reynolds, Vickie Bush, Becky (Brian) Price and Steve (Julie) Reynolds; her BFF, Anne Elise Andrews; beloved dog, Patrick Henry; her best friend, Baby Sloth and many other loving family members.
Commentary: Reflections on the start of a rivalry, 25-years later
There was something a bit special about preparing for the broadcast that night, 25 years ago. The brand-new high school in town, Centennial High, would face Williamson County’s emotional favorite, Franklin, for the first time in football. It was a time when growth was on everyone’s mind. Franklin, as...
Gresham Smith to return as presenting sponsor for GraceWorks’ annual fundraising dinner
GraceWorks Ministries has recently announced that Gresham Smith will return for the fourth consecutive year as presenting sponsor of the annual Neighbor serving Neighbor dinner April 27, 2023. Next year’s 19th annual fundraising dinner will be at The Factory at Franklin for the first time in several years. The...
Brentwood’s Sulcer, Ravenwood’s Hake earn John Maher Builders Scholar-Athlete awards
FRANKLIN – The first John Maher Builders Scholar-Athletes of the 2022-23 school year are Brentwood High School senior Dylan Sulcer and Ravenwood High senior Michael Hake. In addition to the recognition, both are eligible for a $2,000 scholarship that will be presented to two females and two males selected as scholar-athletes of the year this spring. John Maher Builders has recognized and awarded thousands of dollars to dozens of local student-athletes each year since 2005.
Lifelong Brentwood resident McClendon gets solid support to fill seat on city commission
With the passing of Regina Smithson, a seat has now opened on the Brentwood city commission to fill the remaining two years of her term. Devin McClendon has officially announced he will be campaigning for city commissioner. McClendon knows he has big shoes to fill as Smithson was a beloved...
Letter to the Editor: Nolensville Little League coach recaps grueling yet rewarding experience
It has been a few weeks since we returned from Williamsport, Pennsylvania; and to be honest, I am still trying to digest the magical experience we had during our Little League World Series run. It is difficult to put into words how amazing the entire experience was, but I am going to try.
Unite Williamson’s 5th annual prayer breakfast to feature variety of faith-based organizations
Unite Williamson will host its annual prayer breakfast Saturday, Oct. 15, at Eastern Flank Battlefield Park in Franklin. The organization is expecting hundreds of Williamson County residents and representatives from churches, synagogues, mosques, and temples across Williamson County. The prayer breakfast will return to an in-person event, after being held...
Golf: Ravenwood girls earn repeat trip to state; Franklin’s DiPaolo, Brentwood’s Purifoy take individual titles
FRANKLIN – For the second year in a row Hannah Ruth Walton will lead the Ravenwood High School girls’ golf team onto the state stage. The Raptors senior finished runner-up at the Region 6 Golf Tournament Tuesday on a windy day at Franklin Bridge Golf Club and paced the Ravenwood girls to edge out upstart Page by four strokes for the overall team title and a repeat state tournament berth.
Summit football family requesting support for one of their own
SPRING HILL – Tug McCleery has been splitting time on the football field and in the hospital recently. The Summit High School assistant football coach and his young family have endured an onslaught of health scares in the last 18 months. Tug’s wife, Allison, was first diagnosed with breast...
Multisport standout Jameson of Summit earns Herff Jones Heart of the Team award
SPRING HILL – Finley Jameson is often overlooked because of his stature on the football field, but it doesn’t take long before opponents recognize the Summit High School senior’s skillset and determination. “Yep, he’s a bit smaller out there, but when other teams play against him, they...
Football Preview: ‘The Squad’ hopes to help Centennial level field with Franklin
FRANKLIN – At Centennial High School, they are known simply as, “The Squad.”. Juniors D.J. Curll, Kani Johnson, Taner Lee, Dominic Reed and Keegan Scruggs have played football together since they were 5 years old through youth football with the Franklin Cowboys, Franklin Middle School and – according to Reed – they came to Centennial with a single focus.
Education Equal Opportunity Group hosts networking event with local professionals and high school students
On Thursday morning, Education Equal Opportunity Group Inc. hosted a Career Speed Networking Program for over 100 local high school students at the Factory at Franklin. Students had the opportunity to meet one-on-one with multiple successful professionals spanning careers across Tennessee. Founded in 2001, the EEOG's mission is to prepare...
Pilgrimage Music Festival delights over perfect weather weekend
The memories of the rained out 2018 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival were long forgotten after the conclusion of the most recent two-day Pilgrimage Festival, which featured perfect weather and the return of Chris Stapleton and Brandi Carlile – both included on the lineup that year. Stapleton closed out...
Studio Tenn’s next production, ‘Gershwins & Me,' to fill Franklin Theatre with familiar tunes
Studio Tenn, the Franklin-based professional regional theater company, is presenting “The Gershwins & Me,” performed by Michael Feinstein, at 7 p.m. Nov. 4, at the Franklin Theatre. Guests will spend an evening with Feinstein as he leads a journey through the “Great American Songbook,” which features songs from...
Soccer: Mitchell strikes twice, BGA shuts out GCA
FRANKLIN – With solid offensive execution and stout defensive play, the Battle Ground Academy girls' soccer team powered their way to a Division II-A Middle Region District 3 win at Grace Christian Academy Tuesday night. With the 3-0 victory, BGA improved to 11-4 overall and stayed unbeaten in district...
Women in Business holds networking event for community leaders at Sapphire Suites
The Sapphire Suites set the stage for an evening with more than 80 businesswomen coming together to network and connect. Women in Business, the women’s initiative of Williamson Inc., planned the event held Tuesday at the recently opened co-working space. Beth Palk, Fourth Capital Bank, will be the chair...
City of Franklin parking garages go high tech with new guidance system
Parking in the city of Franklin’s two free downtown garages hasn’t gotten considerably easier with the installation of a new parking guidance system from InDect Performance Counts. The days of having to guess whether a parking spot is truly available are over, according to a press release from...
