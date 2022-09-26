Doris June Marston Alexander, 91, born Sept. 7, 1931, to Clyde and Ellen Irene Marston of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior Sept. 25, 2022. Doris was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister. Preceded in death by her parents Clyde Marston and Ellen Irene Marston, Doris is survived by her children Barry Alexander (Jackie), Don Alexander Sr. (Melanie), Cindy Church and Mike Alexander (Liz). Grandchildren, Jennifer Anderson (Paul), Dane Alexander (Annie), Ashley Alexander, Stacey Downs (Todd), Don Alexander Jr (Callie), Christy McAfee (Matt), Mike Church Jr (Heidi), Meghan Caudill (Will), Clay Alexander (Leslie), 17 great grandchildren, and two great- great-grandchildren. As well as her sister Kathryn Lewis of Christiana and brother Ron Marston (Cathy) of Franklin and dearest friend, June Caldwell, with whom she laughed deeply and explored the nooks and crannies of Williamson County and surrounds.

LAWRENCEBURG, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO