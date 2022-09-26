Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
New Mickey Mug by Coach Available at Walt Disney World
Sip your morning coffee in this stylish new Mickey mug by Coach. We found it at Legends of Hollywood with the rest of the Coach collection in Disney's Hollywood Studios. Mickey Mug by Coach – $35...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Magic Kingdom Reopens After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has left Florida and is on its way to the Carolinas. Walt Disney World theme parks were closed for two days due to the hurricane and are reopening today, September 30. New Park Pass reservations only opened to resort hotel guests, and the parks have later opening times than usual. Magic Kingdom opened at 8:00 a.m. for Early Theme Park Entry and at 10:00 a.m. for regular guests.
WDW News Today
Orange Bird Vault Collection Crocs Arrive at Walt Disney World
It's no secret that everyone loves the Orange Bird, and through all the lovely Orange Bird merch we've seen in the Vault Collection, we've definitely been missing out on some Crocs. That is until today, when we spotted a pair at Island Mercantile in Disney's Animal Kingdom!
WDW News Today
New Halloween Haunted Mansion Travel Mug Available at Disneyland Resort
A new Halloween travel mug is available at Disneyland Resort. This mug can be found at the lemonade stand near "it's a small world" and a number of other locations. Halloween Travel Mug –...
WDW News Today
Limited Edition X-Men, Pixar, and Mickey & Minnie Mouse Pins Available at Disneyland
At the 20th Century Music Company on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland we found a series of limited release pins and pin sets featuring characters from the X-Men and Pixar, as well one with Mickey and Minnie Mouse.
Former Disney employees share 14 things they wish everyone knew before visiting the parks
Former employees from Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida shared tips and tricks they think people should know before visiting.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
Parents Magazine
Toys 'R' Us Releases Geoffrey's Hot Toy List for the 2022 Holiday Season
'Tis the season to skip right over Halloween and Thanksgiving and start thinking about the winter holidays. The bad news is you'd probably like to savor at least three sips of your Pumpkin Spice Latte before someone starts talking about their plans for Elf on a Shelf this year. The good news is that a familiar toy retailer is back this year: Toys "R" Us. The retailer that went bankrupt and closed all of its stores in 2018 will be in every Macy's by October 15, and Macy's and Toys "R" Us are already getting ramped up for the holiday season with a little help from mascot Geoffrey. The partners released Geoffrey's 100 Hot Toys List.
disneyfoodblog.com
ALERT! New Disney Holiday Decor Is Online Now!
We know, we know, Halloween is currently in full swing, but we can't help but get excited when we see or hear about Disney holiday news. We just got an update on all the Holiday Kitchen food booths coming to the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays this year, along with all the entertainment we can expect. Let's keep this Disney holiday announcement celebration rolling with a new holiday merchandise drop online!
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks to Resume Operation in Phases on September 30 After Hurricane Ian
With Central Florida continuing to deal with Tropical Storm Ian, Walt Disney World theme parks and Disney Springs will reopen with a “phased approach” tomorrow, Friday, September 30. Operating hours will be updated later today. The closure was originally scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, September 28 and 29....
WDW News Today
Minnie Van Service at Walt Disney World to Stop Operations This Afternoon Due to Hurricane Ian
As previously reported, Minnie Van service at Walt Disney World will cease operations this afternoon due to Hurricane Ian. Other transportation services closed yesterday, but Minnie Vans were operating this morning to service guests with existing breakfast reservations only. Minnie Vans will no longer be available beginning at 3:30 p.m....
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Gift Shops Enact Purchase Limit on Essentials During Hurricane Ian
With guests currently hunkering down in Walt Disney World resort hotels during Hurricane Ian, gift shops have enacted purchase limits for essential items. At Johari Treasures in Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge – Kidani Village, a sign was...
WDW News Today
Over 12 Inches of Rain Observed at Walt Disney World During Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has seen over 12 inches of rain during Hurricane Ian (now Tropical Storm Ian), News 6 Orlando reported live today. News 6 reported that Walt Disney World has seen at least 12.13 inches of rain. Some areas have had less, with Disney’s Hollywood Studios getting 11.46 inches.
disneytips.com
The New Disney Merchandise That Is Selling Out Fast
When you’re a Disney Guest, you’re guaranteed to buy at least one piece of merchandise during a Disney vacation. This is especially true if you visit the Disney Parks during the Halloween or Christmas seasons or experience one of the EPCOT Festivals. From Christmas ornaments to Disney Pins, Spirit Jerseys, and other apparel, to accessories such as Loungefly bags and limited edition mouse ears, did you even take a Disney vacation if you didn’t buy a souvenir to take home with you?!
disneydining.com
Dining for Cheap in Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Let’s face it, vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort is not cheap. From ticket prices and Disney Resort hotel costs to extraneous purchases like souvenirs and supplies, prices add up quickly. One of the biggest costs that Guests can find themselves facing throughout a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is dining, as popular locations can feature high prices for delicious options throughout the Disney Parks, Disney Resort hotels, and Disney Springs.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Halting Resort Check-Ins for 48 Hours Amid Hurricane Ian
As Walt Disney World Resort prepares to buckle down for Hurricane Ian, guests on social media are sharing that Disney will not allow guests to check in for a 48 hour window starting tomorrow afternoon. Twitter user @JLap64 shared a screenshot of an email from Walt Disney World notifying her...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Resort Guests Asked to Shelter in Their Rooms at 9 PM This Evening Due to Hurricane Ian
In-room televisions at Walt Disney World resorts have begun showing a message urging guests to stay in their rooms beginning at 9 p.m. this evening ahead of Hurricane Ian. The notice reads, “At 9 p.m. tonight after you’ve eaten dinner, we strongly recommend that you shelter indoors and do not leave your building or room.”
WDW News Today
Meal Kits and Special Activities Now Available for Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests During Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian begins to bear down on Central Florida, Walt Disney World resort hotels have begun preparing special menus and activities for guests hunkering down. At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge – Jambo House, menus for meal kits can be found by the refrigerated section in The Mara, though when we visited, the full menu was still being offered. Options include a boxed meal for breakfast for both adults and kids, while lunch and dinner offers a variety of sandwiches for $7.00 each, including roast beef and cheddar cheese, tuna salad, chicken salad, egg salad, ham and American cheese, as well as a vegetarian wrap. Each meal kit also comes with carrots, fresh fruit, potato chips, a chocolate chip cookie, and a bottle of Dasani water. For kids, there’s a ham and cheese and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich kit for $6.00 each.
WDW News Today
Refurbishment Projects Beginning at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Contemporary Resort Next Week
Disney’s Wilderness Lodge and Disney’s Contemporary Resort will both start refurbishment projects next week. Disney will be refurbishing some guest room balconies at Copper Creek Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge beginning September 26. Guests will see and hear refurbishment work in and around Copper Creek Villas during daytime hours. Refurbishment work is expected to be completed in early November.
CNET
Disneyland Launching MagicBand Plus in the Fall
Almost a decade after the MagicBand was first introduced at Walt Disney World in Florida, the device is finally launching on the West Coast. Disneyland said Tuesday that it'll begin offering the next-gen version of the wearable, the MagicBand Plus, in the fall. Guests can use their rechargeable MagicBand Plus...
