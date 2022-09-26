Helicopter with two people on board crashes in Arizona desert

A helicopter carrying two people has crashed in the Arizona desert, according to officials.

Aerial video footage of the crash, which took place near Mesa on Monday morning, showed smoke coming from a badly damaged helicopter that had come to rest among apparent debris.

The Federal Aviation Administration says that the Robinson R-22 helicopter crashed around four miles north of the Falcon Field Airport in the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Tribal police told the Associated Press that both the pilot and their passenger walked away from the crash without any injuries.

Neither of their names nor the flight path of the helicopter has been released.

The cause of the crash is now under investigation by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The helicopter was being leased to California Aeronautical University in Mesa, according to FOX10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.