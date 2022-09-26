ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore security guard finds own gun in safe after blaming kids stealing it

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
A Baltimore security guard who reported having his gun stolen Saturday while working an event near City Hall, now says it wasn't stolen after all.

Turns out the gun was left in the guard's safe the entire time.

The guard initially told police that two kids bumped into him on E. Fayette Street, before swiping a revolver from his holster and walking off.

He could only provide the shirt color of one suspect and their approximate height.

RELATED : 2 teens steal gun from downtown Baltimore security guard

It would have been around the same time the inaugural Charm City Live Festival was going on.

For a while, the guard admitted to not even noticing his gun missing from the holster.

But when he did, he assumed the kids who allegedly passed by earlier had stolen it.

None of that however really happened, because the guard later found the supposed stolen gun in his own safe.

Police said cameras in the area also did not pick up clear footage of any such incident.

Comments / 27

George Lohrmann
4d ago

How do you not know if you’re carrying a firearm or not because the weapon has weight and in most cases pulls the to the side that you’re carrying it. I would check to see what the guard was smoking 🚬 at the time.

Reply(1)
14
Edna Reiman
4d ago

they do enough don't put anymore on them.He needs to be charged filing a wrong report.I have totally heard it all now.Is 99% of Baltimore gone crazy?

Reply
7
YDOUH8NICKGURRS
4d ago

Everybody that went full racist while blaming squeegee kids come to the front of the line and apologize or stand on your rhetoric with the facts presented. Dfl

Reply(2)
2
 

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

