Will You Be Watching? Floyd Mayweather Will Face UK Youtuber Deji In Dubai Exhibition Fight

Floyd Mayweather will have yet another boxing exhibition match, this time in Dubai against UK YouTuber Deji.

Floyd Mayweather is keeping the money flowing even after his official boxing career is over. While he finishes finalizing his highly anticipated rematch with UFC star Connor McGregor he is racking up the exhibition money. We all witnessed his match against Logan Paul which may be deemed lackluster but ultimately, Logan not being knocked out is the real win in the situation. Over the weekend Floyd knocked out MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura and he’s already announcing his next exhibition match.

Floyd Mayweather Announces Dubai Exhibition Match Against Youtuber Deji

Floyd is heading back to Dubai to grab his next check and will face Youtuber Deji who is the younger brother of the massive UK YouTuber KSI . KSI is the face of Youtuber boxing after putting on several influencer boxing matches and now his little brother will step up to face Floyd.

“I am delighted to bring this incredible boxing experience to Dubai,” said Mayweather in a statement. “Global Titans will give fans an unrivaled boxing match with a huge undercard. It is an honor to be a part of such an iconic event in an iconic city, and I would like to thank the Global Titans team for reaching out to me and giving back so much to the sport I love.”

Even if you do not like the influencer marketing thing, you can be that any match involving Floyd is sure to be watched. The match will go down in Dubai on November 13th. Hopefully, we get a date for his rematch with Conor McGregor soon.